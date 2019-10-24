North Cross and Carlisle don’t need the pressure of a postseason game to amp up their rivalry, but Thursday’s meeting had the element of a VIC conference semifinal adding to the intensity.
The Raiders, playing at home by virtue of being a No. 2 seed, scored three goals in the final 25 minutes and won 3-1 over the third-seeded Chiefs.
The two VIC rivals, separated by just 60 miles, always seem to find each other in the postseason. That could happen again because both will earn berths in the VISAA state tournament. Thursday’s game was for a chance to play for a conference trophy, but state tournament seeding will also be affected.
Raiders junior Will Martin had two key plays in the game. He scored an insurance goal with three minutes remaining in the match, but he had a more significant play in the 54th minute when he was jumping toward the ball, only to be the victim of a push while in the penalty area. The Raiders trailed by a goal at the time.
“I knew it was going to be a penalty,” Martin said. “When I jumped he shoved up into my back. The ref was looking directly at it.”
Carlisle coach Grant Boaz was less than convinced, but the matter was not put to a vote and Spencer Brown drilled the penalty kick inside the right post to level the match.
“The official had a great game, but I thought the penalty was soft,” Boaz said. “That changed the game.”
Raiders coach James Brown agreed that the penalty was a big moment for a team that had offensive pressure, but could not punch the ball into the goal.
“We were playing well,” Brown said. “To be down 1-0 was a little unfortunate because we had some bad marking but we played hard. Then obviously we got the penalty. When you finish that it gives you a little life.”
In the 64th minute, the Raiders took the lead on a perfectly executed set piece. Spencer Brown sent a direct kick into the penalty area from 35 yards.
Oriol Nievas was in perfect position to take the ball on the right side of the goal. Instead of heading it on frame, he crossed it to Andrew Eigenfeld, who knocked it in the left side for the go-ahead goal.
“I saw Andrew and I thought it was a better chance for him to score, so I passed it to him,” Nievas said.
Carlisle pushed hard to find an equalizer, but the Raiders’ back line did not offer any opportunities. North Cross goalkeeper Zaid Fada finished with four saves.
“They have some very talented players,” James Brown said of Carlisle. “I thought my kids did a really good job of keeping them in front of them and not letting them get behind us. Collectively as a unit, we played very well defensively.”
Martin’s insurance goal was not exactly what Brown wanted as time was winding down, but he wasn’t complaining.
When Martin got the ball behind the Chiefs defense in the closing minutes, he decided to go to the goal.
“My coach supposedly said go to corner, but I didn’t hear him so I went to goal,” Martin said.
A defender missed on a slide kick of the ball, leaving Martin with only goalkeeper Gabriel Torres to beat. Martin sent a shot between the legs of Torres that found the net to provide the final margin.
Carlisle drew first blood, scoring the game’s first goal on a header by Will Johnston from a corner kick by Vitor Otsuka.
“It was a beautiful ball by Vitor, and Will climbed higher than anyone to put it in the corner,” Boaz said.
North Cross will travel to top-seeded Covenant School of Charlottesville for the conference championship game on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.