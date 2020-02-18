Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

Boys basketball

VISAA polls

DIVISION II

1. Blue Ridge;;;108

2. Norfolk Collegiate;;;94

3. Highland School;;;92

4. Middleburg;;;82

5. Steward;;;70

6. Hargrave Military;;;63

7. Nansemond-Suffolk;;;52

8. Miller;;;45

9. Norfolk Christian;;;35

10. Virginia Episcopal;;;20

11. Atlantic Shores Christian;;;18

12. North Cross;;;13

DIVISION III

1. Life Christian;;;102

2. Covenant;;;90

3. Fairfax Christian;;;87

4. Carmel;;;86

5. Eastern Mennonite;;;76

6. Amelia Academy;;;65

7. Richmond Christian;;;45

8. Walsingham;;;41

9. Christ Chapel;;;40

10. Carlisle;;;38

11. Portsmouth Christian;;;20

12. Williamsburg Christian;;;8

