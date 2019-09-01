Former Timesland standouts Tarell Basham and Alex Light survived final cuts and will open the regular season on their respective NFL teams’ 53-man active rosters.
Basham, a Franklin County High School graduate and former Ohio University defensive end, is a third-string outside linebacker with the New York Jets. This will be his third NFL season. He was drafted by Indianapolis in 2017 and was picked up by the Jets off waivers last October.
Light, a Salem High School graduate and former University of Richmond offensive lineman, is a second-string left tackle with the Green Bay Packers. This will be his second NFL season. He made the Packers’ regular-season roster as an undrafted free agent last year.
Chargers suspend contract talks with holdout Gordon
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon’s holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will not end with a new contract.
General manager Tom Telesco said during a conference call on Sunday that the team has informed Gordon’s agents that they have suspended contract talks until after the season. The Pro Bowl running back is on the did not report list after missing training camp and the preseason.
The Chargers — considered one of the contenders in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl — host Indianapolis in the Sept. 8 season opener.
Jets claim K Vedvik off waivers
NEW YORK — The New York Jets addressed their kicking woes by adding a kicker who had his own struggles this summer.
Kaare Vedvik was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, replacing Taylor Bertolet, who was waived.
The Jets also claimed WR Braxton Berrios from New England, DE John Franklin-Myers from the Los Angeles Rams and DB Bennett Jackson from Baltimore.
New York waived wide receiver/punt returner Greg Dortch and safety Doug Middleton and released linebacker Albert McClellan.
Seattle finalizes Clowney deal
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks finalized their trade for standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, sending two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Houston Texans.
Seattle bolstered one of its biggest needs heading into the season by landing Clowney after his contract dispute with the Texans.
Even if it turns out to be a one-year rental, the Seahawks may have solved their need for an elite pass rusher for a team that should be a contender in the NFC.
Bears give Whitehair extension
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed left guard Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through 2024. ESPN reported that it was worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million guaranteed. Whitehair was in the last season of his four-year rookie contract.
Miami trades Alonso to Saints
MIAMI — Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel.
The trade was the latest payroll-cutting move by the Dolphins as they rebuild under first-year coach Brian Flores. Alonso was due to make $6.5 million this year.
The Dolphins sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans in a deal completed Sunday.
