BOYS
River Ridge District
Patrick Henry (7-3, 4-0) vs. Cave Spring (13-0, 5-0), at Hidden Valley H.S.
Pioneer District
Bath County (3-9, 2-2) at Covington (4-10, 2-3)
Eastern Montgomery (7-3, 3-1) at Parry McCluer (9-3, 3-0)
VIC Division 2
Fishburne Military (1-11, 0-9) at North Cross (8-4, 5-2)
Nondistrict
Blacksburg (9-3) at Glenvar (6-8)
Bland County (8-3) at Rural Retreat (0-15)
GIRLS
Three Rivers District
Carroll County (13-0, 6-0) at Floyd County (10-4, 5-1)
Giles (10-4, 2-3) at Radford (9-3, 3-2)
James River (4-10, 0-5) at Glenvar (7-6, 1-4)
Nondistrict
Bland County (2-9) at Rural Retreat (10-5)
