BOYS

River Ridge District

Patrick Henry (7-3, 4-0) vs. Cave Spring (13-0, 5-0), at Hidden Valley H.S.

Pioneer District

Bath County (3-9, 2-2) at Covington (4-10, 2-3)

Eastern Montgomery (7-3, 3-1) at Parry McCluer (9-3, 3-0)

VIC Division 2

Fishburne Military (1-11, 0-9) at North Cross (8-4, 5-2)

Nondistrict

Blacksburg (9-3) at Glenvar (6-8)

Bland County (8-3) at Rural Retreat (0-15)

GIRLS

Three Rivers District

Carroll County (13-0, 6-0) at Floyd County (10-4, 5-1)

Giles (10-4, 2-3) at Radford (9-3, 3-2)

James River (4-10, 0-5) at Glenvar (7-6, 1-4)

Nondistrict

Bland County (2-9) at Rural Retreat (10-5)

Tags

