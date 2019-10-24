What are you going to be for Halloween?
A high school football player in St. Louis probably wishes he had chosen a different costume.
Just when you think you’ve heard and seen it all, word came down this week that a high school team in St. Louis has canceled the rest of its season after sneaking an ineligible player into the lineup under a different name and a different jersey number.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and other media outlets, Cardinal Ritter College Prep of St. Louis used a player in this year’s season opener who had been ejected from the 2018 state championship game.
Under Missouri rules, the player was required to serve a one-game suspension.
Instead, the player changed his jersey number for the opening game and was referred to on the roster by a different name.
Unfortunately for Cardinal Ritter, the player’s “unique” tattoos on his arms were visible in newspaper photographs from the two games, and the ruse was exposed.
The fallout was swift.
The school turned itself in to the Missouri state high school association.
All seven 2019 victories were forfeited.
The entire coaching staff was canned.
The school’s longtime athletic director resigned.
Trick but no treat.
RADFORD 24, Glenvar 21. Radford returns to Glenvar where the Bobcats clinched the Three Rivers title in 2018, but the playing surface is much different now.
LORD BOTETOURT 35, Franklin County 10. Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless returns to Rocky Mount where he was an assistant under Billy Miles.
NORTHSIDE 24, William Byrd 7. William Byrd is holding on to the No. 8 spot in Region 3D, while Northside is tied with Hidden Valley for the No. 2 spot.
WILLIAM FLEMING 34, Staunton River 22. Fleming returns to Moneta where the Colonels won their only game of the 2018 season.
HIDDEN VALLEY 27, Blacksburg 21. With two injured quarterbacks, Blacksburg might be using versatile Brian Mitchell in the Wildcat formation.
SALEM 49, Cave Spring 7. Salem’s 49-14 loss last Friday to Martinsburg (W.Va.) was its second-worst setback since 2008.
PATRICK HENRY 28, Christiansburg 20. Patrick Henry is a virtual lock for a first-round home game in Region 5D.
GILES 35, Alleghany 20. Giles likely has to win its last three games to avoid missing the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 35, Broadway 7. Broadway is one of two winless teams in the Valley District and the other one — Waynesboro — is forfeiting its game Friday.
GALAX 44, Auburn 14. How’s this for efficiency? Galax’s Zach Johnson has 24 receptions in 2019 with 14 going for touchdowns.
NORTH CROSS 55, Hargrave Military 6. A victory by North Cross would give the Raiders the championship in the four-team Virginia Independent Conference.
NARROWS 54, Craig County 6. Narrows is bidding for its first 10-0 regular season since 1981 when the Green Wave was coached by Bill Patteson.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 43, Manassas Park 19. After disbanding its team in 2018, Manassas Park is 4-3 this year with a 33-8 win last Friday over VHSL Class 3 Armstrong.
PARRY McCLUER 24, Bath County 13. Bath lost 19 of 23 games against Parry McCluer at one stretch, then turned around and defeated the Fighting Blues 12 years in a row.
FLOYD COUNTY 22, James River 21. Both teams have been on a 2019 roller coaster ride with no more than two wins or two losses in a row, and both are outside the Region 2C top eight.
COVINGTON 38, Eastern Montgomery 14. Covington and Auburn are battling for the No. 4 spot and a first-round home game in Region 1C.
MAGNA VISTA 35, Halifax County 21. Magna Vista, Lord Botetourt, Hidden Valley and Northside are almost certain to get Region 3D first-round home games.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 42, Bassett 12. These teams have played each other just 10 times and six have been since GW joined the Piedmont District in 2013.
HERITAGE 40, Jefferson Forest 20. Reigning Class 3 state champ Heritage might have to defeat E.C. Glass to secure the No. 1 seed in Region 3C.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 28, Liberty 7. Liberty has missed the playoffs just three times in 19 seasons, but the Minutemen will need at least two more wins to return this year.
PATRICK COUNTY 27, Tunstall 13. Tunstall is one of nine VHSL teams from Charlottesville westward that still has not won a game in 2019.
RURAL RETREAT 28, Northwood 7. Rural Retreat holds a 29-5 lifetime edge in the series with 14 wins in the last 15 games.
FORT CHISWELL 22, Grayson County 14. Tough closing stretch of three home games for Grayson, which sees George Wythe and Galax coming to town in the next two weeks.
CHILHOWIE 41, Grundy 16. Last week’s win over Rural Retreat was Chilhowie’s 40th victory in the past three-plus seasons.
TAZEWELL 20, Marion 13. Marion is coming off back-to-back shutout losses to Gate City and Richlands but is still a good bet for a Region 2D playoff berth.
Last week: 20-4 .833
Overall: 155-40 .795
