The newly crowned River Ridge District golf champion is far too polite off the course to be called “Meng the Merciless.”
When Blacksburg senior Melissa Meng has an iron or a wedge in her hand and is hitting greens with deadly accuracy, however, it’s a different story altogether.
Meng took no prisoners Monday as she fired a 2-under-par 69 and won the individual championship by five strokes over teammate Davis Young to lead the Bruins to the team title at Roanoke Country Club.
Meng safely landed on 18 greens in regulation, and other than two early bobbles with the putter, she tore the RCC layout to pieces.
Meng bogeyed the first two holes, but she played the final 16 in 4-under-par to cruise to the title.
“I started off with two three-putts,” Meng said. “I was kind of like, ‘This is going to be an interesting day.’ After the first two holes, I made a putting change and everything started going better.”
Meng erased the two bogeys in one gulp, nailing a 6-iron within three feet on the par-5 fifth hole and draining the putt for an eagle.
She added birdies at the par-4 13th and the par-4 15th to come home in 33 on the back side.
Meng said the VHSL rule that requires the 18-hole yardage played by the girls to be 85 percent of the total distance played by the boys worked in her favor on No. 5.
“We got to cut the corner a bit so that was nice,” she said.
Meng is hoping for another shot at a Class 4 state title this year in Williamsburg after the Bruins had their two-year stranglehold on the crown broken in 2018 by Jamestown.
“We’re just going to do our best to be even more prepared than we were last year,” she said.
Blacksburg lost five starters off its 2018 team, but the Bruins added Young to their roster when his father — Mike Young — was hired as the men’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech.
Davis Young played in the South Carolina Class 5 state tournament for Spartanburg High and tied for second-place in the season-opening Heritage Invitational in August.
Young carded a 2-over-par 74, backed by a 77 from David Zhang and a 79 by Abby Hunter.
The Bruins’ team score of 299 was 18 strokes better than runner-up Cave Spring’s 317.
The warm weather Monday might have been similar to conditions in South Carolina, but one thing was different for Young.
Boys golf in the Palmetto State is played in the spring. The girls in South Carolina have a separate season in the fall.
“Now that we’re playing together it’s very helpful, because Melissa and Abby are very good,” Young said.
The Blacksburg junior wants to pick up his play heading into the Region 4D tournament Oct. 2 at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Forest.
“The past two weeks I haven’t played great,” he said. “I played better today. I didn’t make a lot of putts I should have made, but I still played all right.”
Third place was a three-way tie between Cave Spring’s Owen Bright and Thomas Peterson, and Pulaski County’s Jason Hall.
Bright was named River Ridge player of the year for his overall body of work.
The Cave Spring freshman was not sure what to expect after transferring from Faith Christian, where he helped the Warriors to a VACA state title.
“Coming over from Faith Christian to Cave Spring, I thought I might make a district team but I didn’t think it would be first,” Bright said.
Salem finished third as a team at 340, followed by Patrick Henry (344), Christiansburg (349), Pulaski County (351) and Hidden Valley (355).
The Titans were minus No. 1 golfer Harrison Withers, who is playing in a First Tee event in Pebble Beach, California.
Hidden Valley’s Calvin Anthony played just 11 holes Monday when persistent shoulder pain became too much to bear.
“He was gutting it out, but then I saw him wince when he hit his tee shot on 11,” said Hidden Valley coach Scott Anthony, who is Calvin’s father.
“He bent over double and struggled to get his tee out of the ground. I said, ‘That’s it. The Region [3D tournament] is the one where we need you.’”
