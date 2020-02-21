Will Moss has a gold medal around his neck and a target on his back.
The reigning champion in the 285-pound division of the VHSL Class 2 wrestling tournament from Marion High School in Smyth County also is carrying a legacy on his broad shoulders.
His mother, Sallie Moss, is Marion’s athletic director and girls basketball coach and a member of the Emory & Henry College sports hall of fame.
His father, Bill Moss, and uncle Andrew Moss are former walk-ons who saw the field for Virginia Tech’s football program in the early years of the Frank Beamer era.
But the true Tech old-timers might recognize the Moss surname as the one carried by Will’s grandfather, Joe Moss, who played football for Virginia Tech in the late 1950s and early 1960s and later coached at Tech and Kentucky under Jerry Claiborne.
Joe Moss, who died in 1999, was one of the premier offensive linemen in early Tech football history. In the first of two stints as an assistant in Blacksburg, he tutored one of the school’s early NFL players, Waddy Harvey.
He was a big, strong young buck.
Just like his grandson, who is chasing a second state championship this weekend at Salem Civic Center.
Moss opened the defense of his 2019 title Friday afternoon by pinning Floyd County’s Shane Monk in 47 seconds.
“A lot of people tell me how much [Will] resembles Dad,” Bill Moss said. “I see a lot of him in [Will]. He got those genes. He’s not intimidated by a whole lot.”
When Bill Moss watches his son wrestle, he can’t help but think of his father.
He also can’t help flashing back to a dark day in 1979 when a cruel twist of fate changed everything.
Joe Moss had left the coaching profession in order to run the Tazewell County family farm in a spectacular locale called Burkes Garden.
One day while horsing around on a wood floor with some small children, he suffered a freak spinal cord injury that left him an incomplete quadriplegic for the rest of his life.
Big Joe suffered a neck injury on the kick return team during his playing days at Tech.
“His helmet came off and hit the back of his neck,” Bill Moss said. “He saw 13 doctors. Seven of them said, ‘Keep playing football.’ The other ones said you should never play football again. He went back and played.
“When he was playing with those kids, the injury was in the same place.”
Joe Moss spent several years at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville before moving to Abingdon.
He eventually relocated to Blacksburg before living out his days at Richfield Retirement Community in Salem.
“I just remember [doctors] telling us he’ll never walk and talk,” Bill Moss said. “That man drove a car, walked, did everything they said he could never do. He kept fighting.
“I think it wore him out doing it.”
The Moss family’s trip to Salem was a much happier time last winter when Will pinned James River’s Levi Walker to cap a 44-1 season and become one of the few state wrestling champions at Marion.
The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Marion senior entered this year’s state tournament with three losses, including one to Rockbridge County’s David Allio in the Ed Cressel Invitational in Bristol, and loss by pin in a rematch with Walker.
Since then, he is back on track.
“I think the air started coming out of his head when that happened,” Bill Moss said about his son. “A little attitude adjustment. Being a state champion means [something] on the day you won it. After that, it’s in the history books.”
Will, also an All-Region 2D football lineman, said he rolled into the wrestling season with a poor attitude in practice.
“At the beginning of this year I was being a little bit childish,” he said. “I thought I could just come to practice and go through the motions.”
Moss also said his technique has improved with the help of some former Marion wrestling coaches such as Steve Wright and Kyle Rhodes.
“They’ve helped me a lot with moves and how to get out of moves,” he said. “Against Levi, he did a head-lever. I never knew how to do head-lever or how to get out of a head-lever. I was just kind of panicking and got sent to my back.”
In the heavyweight division, one slip can be devastating.
“The number one rule is don’t make a mistake and don’t get under [the opponent],” the Marion wrestler said. “These lighter weights, they make a mistake, they can get up easily. Heavyweights, if I’m on my back and I have a dude on top of me, I have to go full-on crazy or else I’m not getting up.”
