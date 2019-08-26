FOREST — The calendar has rolled to a new season, but the score sheet looks similar to those posted by Lord Botetourt’s volleyball team the last two years.
Botetourt won the battle of the Cavaliers, beating Jefferson Forest 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-11) in the season opener for both teams.
The opening game was a battle that Forest led 7-6 early, but Botetourt scored four straight on two Taylor Robertson kills, a block by Ryanna Clark and a ball hit out. Forest then scored twice on consecutive kills from Heather Forton and Hailee Blankenship, but Botetourt had a run scoring five of the next six points. Forest never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
Forest scored the first point of the second game to lead 1-0, but never led again in the match.
“All around, we had a nice match,” said Botetourt coach Julie Conner. “Our defense [played] really well. We had a lot of great touches on the block and we had a lot of great digs. Whenever you do those things it allows your offense to run very well.”
The LB offense lost three standout players, but did not miss a beat. Miette Veldman, the 2018 Class 3 Player of the Year, recorded 17 kills and 20 digs. Veldman plays opposite in the rotation from Taylor Robertson, who had 13 kills and 10 digs.
Clark had seven kills and three blocks from her center position. Setter Jordyn Kepler recorded 43 assists and Kenleigh Gunter notched 17 digs. Kepler and Gunter join Veldman as returning starters from the last two state championship teams.
The margin of Botetourt’s win belies the quality of Jefferson Forest’s match. The third game provided an example where the teams combined for 11 possessions and had amazing saves from Gunter and Veldman on Botetourt’s side, while Rita Magherini, Hope Robertson and Blankenship were all over the court to keep the ball alive. The point finally went to Botetourt when Robertson sent a thundering shot down the left sideline.
“They exposed us,” said Forest coach Steve Mills, saying the offense needs to find its hitters better.
Blankenship had five kills, a low number by Mills’ reckoning. “We need to find her more and get the ball in her hands.”
Forton had six kills and seven digs. Magherini had eight digs while Mariah Soucie had four kills.
An early season clash between traditional powers benefits both teams, Mills said. Forest made the Class 4 state tournament last year, falling in the quarterfinals.
“We always start out tough to get us ready for down the road,” Mills said.