BROOKVILLE — Lord Botetout got an opening-night test it won’t forget for a while.
The good news is while the Cavaliers’ know they need to improve, they’ll be doing it with a 1-0 record.
Botetourt trailed late in the game Friday night and struggled to move the football while the Bees held a slim lead. But with the help of an interference penalty at Stinger Stadium, Timesland’s top-ranked team eked out a 15-9 win.
With just over four minutes left, Brookville held the Cavaliers to no gain for three straight plays. With LB facing fourth-and-10, though, the Bees made a crucial mistake, committing a pass interference penalty in the end zone.
“That’s exactly what hurt us right there,” Brookville defensive back Daquan Calloway said. “One play in football can hurt us.”
Instead of forcing a turnover or another field goal attempt, Brookville gave Botetourt the first down, and four plays later the Cavs had retaken the lead.
Evan Eller scampered in for a 9-yard touchdown — and the Cavaliers converted a two-point conversion — to go up for good. The play gave Eller, who split snaps with James-Ryan Salvi at quarterback, 21 rushing yards on the possession. Eller finished with a team-high 72 yards on 14 rushes.
The play put a damper on an otherwise brilliant night for the Brookville defense, highlighted by the play of Calloway and linebacker Bobby Moran.
Each pulled down an interception, and both came up with big stops in the low-scoring affair and garnered the praise of LB coach Jamie Harless.
“Boy, he plays football,” Harless said of Moran, the 5-foot-7, 145-pound linebacker who was in on multiple tackles.
Two defensive linemen shined for the Bees, too, starting with Jakell Callahan, the 5-11, 285-pounder who in the second quarter score Brookville’s lone touchdown on a fumble recovery and return.
It wasn’t the fastest 40-yard dash, but Callahan found the end zone before any LB player could catch up.
“I’ve never seen that man run that fast,” Moran said of Callahan, who was mobbed by his teammates on the sideline following the score that cut the LB lead to 7-6. The extra point was missed.
Nicholas Hill, another lineman who checks in at 6-2 and 275 pounds, also picked up a fumble and returned it 20 yards.
Brookville’s second score came courtesy of Ethan Brown, Brookville’s new junior kicker who made up first his missed point-after attempt with a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter that gave Brookville a 9-7 lead.
Brookville’s defense held LB to 162 yards of total offense. In addition to Eller, Ethan Clower scored for the Cavaliers on his 4-yard run that gave LB a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter.
Clower scored after Hunter Rice’s gain of 15 yards. Rice, the Division I prospect with multiple offers, went down with an ankle injury after being tackled on the play around the five-minute mark of the first quarter. He did not return.
“I feel like I stole his thunder,” Clower said. That was his touchdown, but I’m glad I was the one chosen for it.”
According to Harless, Rice, who was on crutches after the game, was held out of the game as “a precautionary measure” following the injury he suffered with about five minutes left in the first quarter.
Brookville, meanwhile, gained just 57 yards of total offense. The Bees gained five total first downs. They turned the ball over on downs twice, threw and interception and recorded four three-and-outs.
