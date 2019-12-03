Lord Botetourt outside hitter Miette Veldman has been named VHSL Class 3 volleyball player of the year.
Veldman led Botetourt to a 31-0 record and a third successive state championship.
She was joined on the first team by Botetourt teammates Jordyn Kepler and Kenleigh Gunter, and Hidden Valley's Frannie Sine.
Second-team choices included Rockbridge County's Jaydyn Clemmer and Graceon Armstrong, and Hidden Valley's Cam Davenport.
Lord Botetourt's Julie Conner was named coach of the year.
VHSL CLASS 3
First team
Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Briana Macias, Tabb, sr.; Kate Hardie, Rustburg, soph.; Aaliyah Chunn, Skyline, sr.; Jordyn Kepler, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Frannie Sine, Hidden Valley, sr.; Ally Clark, Tabb, sr.; Courtlyn Hawkins, Park View-South Hill, sr.; Kenleigh Gunter, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Amber Parker, Western Albemarle, jr.
Second team
Mary King, Goochland, sr.; Sarah Callender, Tabb, soph.; Maddie Painter, Fort Defiance, sr.; Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County, jr.; Anna Maddox, Rustburg, jr.; Cam Davenport, Hidden Valley, soph.; Graceon Armstrong, Rockbridge County, sr.; Trinity Wonderling, Goochland, sr.; Ellie Spencer, Goochland, sr.; Lexi Clark, William Monroe, jr.
Player of the year
Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt.
Coach of the year
Julie Conner, Lord Botetourt.
