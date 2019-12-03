dp_LB_Tabb112319 p01

Lord Botetourt’s Miette Veldman (right) goes up for a spike against Tabb during the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

Lord Botetourt outside hitter Miette Veldman has been named VHSL Class 3 volleyball player of the year.

Veldman led Botetourt to a 31-0 record and a third successive state championship.

She was joined on the first team by Botetourt teammates Jordyn Kepler and Kenleigh Gunter, and Hidden Valley's Frannie Sine.

Second-team choices included Rockbridge County's Jaydyn Clemmer and Graceon Armstrong, and Hidden Valley's Cam Davenport.

Lord Botetourt's Julie Conner was named coach of the year.

VHSL CLASS 3

First team

Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Briana Macias, Tabb, sr.; Kate Hardie, Rustburg, soph.; Aaliyah Chunn, Skyline, sr.; Jordyn Kepler, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Frannie Sine, Hidden Valley, sr.; Ally Clark, Tabb, sr.; Courtlyn Hawkins, Park View-South Hill, sr.; Kenleigh Gunter, Lord Botetourt, sr.; Amber Parker, Western Albemarle, jr.

Second team

Mary King, Goochland, sr.; Sarah Callender, Tabb, soph.; Maddie Painter, Fort Defiance, sr.; Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County, jr.; Anna Maddox, Rustburg, jr.; Cam Davenport, Hidden Valley, soph.; Graceon Armstrong, Rockbridge County, sr.; Trinity Wonderling, Goochland, sr.; Ellie Spencer, Goochland, sr.; Lexi Clark, William Monroe, jr.

Player of the year

Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt.

Coach of the year

Julie Conner, Lord Botetourt.

