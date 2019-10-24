DALEVILLE — Hunter Rice was poised in 2019 to put up big numbers.
Now the Lord Botetourt junior running back and linebacker is making a huge gesture by putting on a small one.
Rice entered the 2019 season with 4,221 career rushing yards, realistically putting the 6-foot, 220-pound back within reach of the VHSL record of 9,042 set in 2017 by Staunton River's Grayson Overstreet.
However, Rice was knocked off stride in Botetourt's season-opening 15-9 victory at Brookville when he fractured his left ankle on the Cavaliers' first offensive series.
Rice missed five games but returned to the Botetourt lineup last Friday, playing defense only in a win over Staunton River.
But instead of wearing his familiar jersey No. 10, Rice donned No. 4 in honor of teammate Evan Eller.
Eller's high school career ended last month when the star running back and strong safety tore the ACL in his right knee in the undefeated Cavaliers' win against Bluefield (W.Va.).
So Rice figured if Eller couldn't suit up, he would play for his fallen teammate in Eller's No. 4 jersey.
"Me and Evan have been best friends ever since I moved here back in seventh grade," Rice said. "The day after he found out he tore his ACL he said, 'The worst thing is that's the last time I'd be able to wear Number 4 in a high school game.
"He asked me, 'Do you think you could wear it?' I was like, 'Yeah, one hundred percent I'll wear it.' "
Rice, who is one of three Botetourt players with a scholarship offer from Virginia, will return to the offensive backfield Friday night when the Cavaliers (7-0) play at Franklin County.
That could be bad news for the Eagles and the Cavaliers' upcoming opponents.
When last seen at full speed, Rice was running for 284 yards and three touchdowns in Botetourt's 42-39 loss to Heritage in a VHSL Class 3 semifinal in December.
"He came in last week like he didn't miss a beat playing defense," Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said. "His skills running the football are so natural, there might be a little of rust, but I'd say a quick, little bust and it's going to be gone."
Harless wondered how long Rice might be gone from the lineup after the star running back planted his left leg and crumpled to the turf in the opener at Brookville.
"He laid there and our trainer, Tracey Driscoll, went over and looked at it," the Botetourt coach said. "She kind of looked at me and I was like, 'This ain't good.' "
Two weeks later, Eller blew out his knee and just like that the Cavaliers were minus a pair of returning first-team All-Timesland stalwarts.
When Botetourt played William Campbell on Sept. 20, the Cavaliers were without nine players.
Rice was given a six-week recovery window.
"Last week they were thinking out sitting me out, but I was like, 'I've got to come back on a home game,' " he said. "I can't sit out anymore."
Rice's list of scholarship offers to play running back includes UVa, Liberty and Coastal Carolina. He said Clemson has talked about recruiting him to play defense. He plans a visit to Clemson next weekend.
"The coaches that have offered me told me to keep rehabbing and keep getting better," he said. "Maybe some of the coaches that haven't [offered] might have if I had played the rest of the season, but I don't know that for sure."
Eller has offers from Army and Elon. Harless said he plans to discuss the recruiting situation with his injured star next week.
The Botetourt coach went down the same road with former star Bradley Lythgoe, who had two knee injuries before playing at VMI. Lythgoe's prep career ended with a torn ACL in a Group 3A state semifinal victory over Hopewell in 2015.
"Aside from the football talent, he's just a remarkable person," Harless said of Eller. "He does everything right. He treats people right.
"When you tackle him, if he gets up first, he helps you off the ground. If he tackles you, he helps you off the ground."
"Since I've been at Botetourt, Evan and Bradley have been like clones of each other. What's sad is both kids have had to endure this."
Eller, who was using a wheelchair until recently, experienced the strange sight of Rice wearing his old No. 4 last week.
"It was definitely really weird, but it was cool knowing it was one of my close friends wearing it," he said.
Rice wishes the roles were reversed.
"Honestly, I would trade with him," the Botetourt junior said. "He has worked harder than anyone else on this team. He is the sole leader of this team. Obviously, we have been playing good, but if we had him we'd be 10 times better.
"I think I'm going to wear it next year, too."
