When Lord Botetourt faces unbeaten Hopewell for the VHSL Class 3 football championship at noon Saturday at Liberty University, the Cavaliers will attempt a feat previously accomplished by only one Timesland team:
A perfect 15-0 season.
Lord Botetourt and Hopewell each brings a 14-0 record into the noon kickoff, and the Class 3 game is the only one of the six state finals Saturday matching undefeated teams.
The Cavaliers are trying to join the 2013 Giles squad as the only Timesland team to finish 15-0.
The VHSL did not fully expand its playoffs to a five-game schedule until 2013. Several Timesland teams have finished 14-0 — including Salem four times — but Giles stands alone currently at 15-0.
Giles took it to the wire six years ago, edging Brunswick 20-19 in overtime in the Group 2A championship game at Salem Stadium.
Lord Botetourt is in its second state final.
The Cavaliers defeated Hopewell 28-17 in a 2015 Group 2A semifinal at home before falling 47-21 to Magna Vista in the championship game.
Hopewell returned to the semifinals in 2016, losing 62-36 at Staunton River.
The Blue Devils defeated Heritage 20-14 in Williamsburg to win the 2017 Class 3 championship.
They were knocked out in the second round of the 2018 Region 3A playoffs with a 14-12 loss to I.C. Norcom.
Reappearing acts
Galax’s Mark Dixon and Riverheads’ Robert Casto have been the state’s two most successful coaches at the Class 1 level in the past decade.
Dixon and Casto will send their respective teams against each other in Saturday’s noon state final at Salem Stadium, but both sidelines almost had a different look.
Dixon “resigned” as Galax’s coach in March 2017, but before any action was taken he changed his mind and stayed on the job.
Casto stepped down after he led Riverheads to a third consecutive Class 1 championship in 2018, and the Augusta County school filled the job by hiring former Warhill High head coach Thad Wheeler.
However, Wheeler did an about-face and left Riverheads before the start of practice.
Casto returned to his old position and not much else has changed.
Riverheads is 113-14 in the last 11 years under Casto, who has coached the Gladiators to state titles in 2000, 2006, 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Despite playing a schedule composed largely of Class 2 opponents, Riverheads has won 10 or more games 11 years in a row.
Dixon led Galax to a 7-6 victory over Riverheads in the 2015 state final when the Maroon Tide stopped a two-point conversion in the final seconds.
Other than the Galax game, Riverheads’ most recent loss to a Class 1 school was to Altavista in 2009.
Riverheads’ current 25-game winning streak is tied for the program’s longest.
Casto’s career record at Riverheads is 236-59.
Dixon transformed Galax football when he was hired in 2010, taking a program that had seven straight losing seasons to a 9-4 record.
Galax finished 14-1 in 2011, falling 33-28 to Clintwood in the Group 1A championship game.
The former All-American offensive lineman at Virginia is 101-33 in 10 seasons at Galax.
Riverheads got the upper hand the last time the two programs collided, winning 63-21 in a 2016 state semifinal in Galax.
West Virginia update
Martinsburg High, which handed Salem a 49-14 setback in October, stretched its winning streak to 56 games Friday with a 49-21 victory over Cabell Midland in the West Virginia Class AAA final in Wheeling.
Martinsburg outscored its four playoff opponents 280-41.
Bluefield High, which gave Lord Botetourt a test in September before losing 20-14, fell in the West Virginia Class AA final 21-14 to Bridgeport.
Auburn honors boosters
Auburn High School has renamed its gym “Lee and Gene ‘Bull’ Teel Gymnasium,” honoring a pair of brothers who have served the school in a variety of capacities for more than four decades.
“They have made constant, significant financial contributions to the school,” Auburn athletic director Paul Dominy said.
“Lee maintained the football field for 35 years, using a lot of his own money and equipment. Bull has run the clock for more than 1,300 basketball games, and he has worked the sideline chains in football for more than 40 years.”
