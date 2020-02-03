RADFORD — Alexis Kiser scored a game-high 19 points and Floyd County scored 32 points in the fourth quarter for a 72-60 Three Rivers District girls basketball victory over Radford.
Aimee Whitlow chipped in 17 points and Shaelee Slaughter added 10 for the Buffaloes (14-6, 9-2).
Radford (13-4, 6-3) was led by Lexi Rader with 15 points, Maggie Turk with 13 and Laney Cline with 10.
FLOYD COUNTY (14-6, 9-2)
Kiser 19, Hall 6, Whitlow 17, Grim 8, Harmon 2, Slaughter 10, Vest 4, Spangler 6.
RADFORD (13-4, 6-3)
Turk 13, Mills 2, Dean 9, Conner 5, Rader 15, Burdette 6, Cline 10.
Floyd County 14 15 11 32 — 72
Radford 11 20 17 12 — 60
3-point goals — Floyd County 9 (Whitlow 4, Kiser 3, Grimm, Slaughter), Radford 3 (Turk, Conner, Rader). JV — Radford won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 52, Hidden Valley 17
Kennedy Scales, McKenzie Moran and Sam Mitchem scored nine points each with Moran dishing out eight assists and Hall grabbing eight rebounds to lead the Spartans.
Alice Lkhagvasuren led the Titans with six points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-17, 1-8)
Hanson 5, Pickens 3, Reed 1, Derosha 2, Lkhagvasuren 6.
SALEM (10-9, 5-4)
K.Scales 9, T.Scales 5, Hill 5, Hall 6, Wallace 1, Moran 9, Baker 8, Mitchem 9.
Hidden Valley 3 7 5 2 — 17
Salem 15 14 16 7 — 52
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 3 (Lkhagvasuren 2, Hanson), Salem 3 (K.Scales, T.Scales, Mitchem). JV — Salem won 59-7.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Rustburg 46, Liberty 28
RUSTBURG — Jordan Lacks scored 11 points to pace the Red Devils to a home win.
Emma Kimberlin led Liberty with 10 points.
LIBERTY (0-16, 0-12)
Sigei 2, Dills 5, Tomlin 2, Amos 5, Kimberlin 10, Flood 4.
RUSTBURG (9-9, 5-7)
Jiovenetta 2, Nance 5, Scharnus 2, Lacks 11, Mayhew 2, Hudnall 2, Davis 6, Dawson 7, Funderburk 9.
Liberty 8 10 3 7 — 28
Rustburg 7 9 16 14 — 46
3-Point Goals: Liberty 1 (Kimberlin), Rustburg 1 (Lacks).
Brookville 52, Jefferson Forest 31
FOREST — Tavia Christian scored 12 points and Brynna Elliott added 10 as the Bees took a road win over the Cavaliers.
Paris Pettitt and Bella Hill each had seven points for Jefferson Forest (4-15, 3-9).
BROOKVILLE (16-4, 11-1)
Tavia Christian 12, Elliott 10, Stark 9, Bonds 5, Watkins 4, Evans 8, Pennington 4.
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-15, 3-9)
Bella Hill 7, Pettitt 7, Forton 6, Staton 5, Whalen 3, Brynn Hill 3.
Brookville 12 18 9 13 — 52
Jefferson Forest 5 11 9 6 — 31
3-Point Goals: Brookville 7 (Christian 2, Elliott 2, Stark 2, Bonds), Jefferson Forest 5 (Pettitt 2, Be. Hill, Staton, Whalen).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 59, Alleghany 27
LOW MOOR – Kalee Easter and Johanna Utt scored 14 points apiece and the Cavaliers limited the Mountaineers to just 13 first-half points to remain undefeated.
The win allowed Carroll (19-0, 10-0) to clinch at least a tie for the Three Rivers title.
CARROLL COUNTY (19-0, 10-0)
K.Easter 14, Richardson 6, Stockner 2, Hagee 6, Crotts 6, Alley 2, Kennedy 7, Utt 14, Cupp 2.
ALLEGHANY (11-6, 3-4)
Gibson 1, Nicely 7, Rooklin 5, Harden 4, Conner 5, Byer 5.
Carroll County 18 16 15 10 — 59
Alleghany 3 10 7 7 — 27
3-point goals – Carroll County 2 (Easter 2), Alleghany 2 (Rooklin, Conner). JV – Carroll County won 63-54.
Glenvar 55, Giles 40
Kyra King dropped in 17 points and Malaysia Donaldson added 14 as the Highlanders took a 17-point lead to the half to come away with the win.
Karsyn Reed led the Spartans with 16 points.
GILES (11-7, 2-6)
Reed 16, Flinchum 3, Mitcham 9, Janney 4, Merrix 8.
GLENVAR (11-9, 4-7)
O. Harris 8, Frederick 2, Donaldson 14, Thompson 6, R. Harris 8, King 17.
Giles 8 5 16 11 — 40
Glenvar 17 13 14 11 — 55
3-point goals — Giles 6 (Reed 3, Flinchum, Mitcham, Merrix), Glenvar 3 (King 3).
JV — Giles won.
NONDISTRICT
Faith Christian 55, Carlisle 18
MARTINSVILLE — Katleigh Wampler knocked down 20 points and Catherine Kagey added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Warriors routed the host Chiefs.
Amara Harrell led Carlisle with seven points.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (18-1)
Childress 2, Wampler 20, M. Kagey 9, C. Kagey 18, F. Carmouche 2, C. Carmouche 4.
CARLISLE (6-7)
Harrell 7, Monroe 2, Giles 3, Harris 5, Martin 1.
Faith Christian 11 16 20 8 — 55
Carlisle 5 9 2 2 — 18
3-point goals — Faith Christian 4 (C. Kagey 2, M. Kagey, Wampler) Carlisle (Giles).
Fort Chiswell 43, Eastern Montgomery 27
ELLISTON — Bailey Watson scored a game-high 12 points and Haley Smith added 11 as the Pioneers topped the Mustangs.
Eastern Montgomery was led by Haley Howard with nine points.
FORT CHISWELL (5-12)
Smith 11, Goforth 6, Roark 8, Watson 12, Underwood 2, Turpin 2, King 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (12-7)
L.Underwood 2, E.Underwood 6, Ryan 2, Howard 9, Bahnken 4, Bruce 2, Boone 2.
Fort Chiswell 14 6 10 13 — 43
EastMont 5 8 2 12 — 27
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 2 (Smith, Roark).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 46-11.
Rural Retreat 50, Narrows 35
NARROWS — Micheala Fiscus knocked down 24 points and Delanie Trivitt added 14 as the Indians road a 19-point halftime advantage to a win.
Alyssa Bishop led the Green Wave with seven points.
RURAL RETREAT (13-6)
Mi. Fiscus 24, Trivitt 14, Ma. Fiscus 1, Williams 8, Nowers 3.
NARROWS (4-11)
Bishop 7, Blankenship 2, Lawrence 3, Mann 4, Grose 4, Stables 6, Riddle 5, Staton 2, Clark 2.
Rural Retreat 15 19 11 5 — 50
Narrows 7 8 13 7 — 35.
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 5 (Mi. Fiscus 3, Trivitt 2).
JV — Rural Retreat won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 63, Hidden Valley 36
Ethan English scored 21 points as the Spartans took a road win over the Titans.
Alex Blanchard added 16 for Salem.
Sophomore Hunter Whittaker led Hidden Valley with 16 points.
SALEM (13-6, 6-3)
Blanchard 16, English 21, Robinson 2, Blankenship 2, Owen 2, Logan 9, Dallas 6, Clemens 2, Dawyot 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-16, 0-9)
Hart 1, Stegall 9, Singh 5, Whittaker 16, Smiley 3, Smith 2.
Salem 15 13 18 17 — 63
Hidden Valley 5 11 15 5 — 36
3-point goals – Salem 4(English 2, Blanchard, Dawyot). JV – Salem won
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 65, Brookville 49
LYNCHBURG — Adam Hogsed led all scorers with 20 points as the Cavaliers topped the host Bees.
Brookville was led by Donnie Cook with 16 points, Daquan Calloway with 14 points and J.T. Brown with 10.
JEFFERSON FOREST (15-5,9-3)
Hogsed 20, Everhart 9, Green 5, Eckart 6, Johnson 8, Gage 9, Peters 8.
BROOKVILLE (8-11, 3-9)
Cook 16, Calloway 14, Mabe 3, Ramsey 2, Butler 4, Brown 10.
Jefferson Forest 16 15 9 25 — 65
Brookville 11 12 7 19 — 49
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 6 (Hogsed 4, Gage 2), Brookville 5 (Cook 3, Calloway, Mabe).
PIONEER DISTRICT
JV — Jefferson Forest won 43-29.
NONDISTRICT
Abingdon 82, Carroll County 54
HILLSVILLE — Chase Hungate scored 25 points and the Falcons hit 10 of their 14 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a road win over the Cavaliers.
Hungate made five 3-pointers. River Carter scored 16 points for Abingdon, followed by Jake O’Quinn with 12, and Brant Boggs and Evan Ramsey with 10 apiece.
Logan Riggins led Carroll (11-7) with eight points.
ABINGDON (9-9)
Hungate 25, R.Carter 16, O’Quinn 12, Boggs 10, Ramsey 10, Thacker 4, H.Carter 3, Sutherland 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (11-7)
Riggins 8, Beamer 7, Hull 7, Marshall 6, Dalton 6, Motley 5, Cox 3, Reitzel 2, Burcham 2, Sechrist 2, Herman 2.
Abingdon 19 23 19 21 — 82
Carroll County 8 13 13 20 — 54
3-point goals – Abingdon 14 (Hungate 5, O’Quinn 4, R.Carter 2, Boggs 2, H.Carter), Carroll County 7 (Riggins 2, Dalton 2, Hull, Motley, Beamer. JV – Abingdon 69-63.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 71, Craig County 24
NEW CASTLE — Matthew Morgan led four men in double figures with 15 points as the Green Wave topped the Rockets.
Dustin Wiley added 14 points for Narrows (10-5, 6-3), while Chase Blaker and Dalton Bradley had 10 apiece.
Bryson Taylor led Craig (2-10, 1-8) with nine points.
NARROWS (10-5, 6-3)
Frame 2, Conley 6, Blaker 10, Snidow 3, White 5, Morgan 15, Wiley 14, Bradley 10, Laws 2, Smith 4.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-10, 1-8)
Bryson Taylor 9, Nichols 4, Moore 5, Law 2.
Narrows 16 29 16 10 — 71
Craig County 7 6 7 4 — 24
3-point goals — Narrows 7 (Wiley 4, White, Blaker, Conley), Craig County 3 (Taylor 2, Moore). JV — Narrows 60-48.
