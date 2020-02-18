WINCHESTER -- William Fleming's Micah Jones won three events Monday and led the Colonels to a second-place finish in the boys team standings in the Region 5D indoor track and field meet at James Wilkens Athletics and Events Center.
Jones took the 55 meters (6.61 seconds), 55 hurdles (7.97) and long jump (19 feet, 11 inches) while placing second in the high jump to score 38 of Fleming's 87 points.
Albemarle won the meet with 125 points. Patrick Henry placed sixth.
PH's Ja'Mya Quarles won the girls shot put at 32-7.
The Patriots placed fourth in the girls meet with 72 points behind the 144 of winner Albemarle. William Fleming's girls were seventh.
Boys team scores
1. Albemarle (Alb) 125, 2. William Fleming (WF) 87, 3. Brooke Point (BP) 75, 4. Mountain View (MV) 69, 5. Harrisonburg (Hbg) 63, 6. Patrick Henry (PH) 59, 7. Stafford (Staf) 46, 8. North Stafford (NS) 35.
Boys results
55 meters -- 1. Jones (WF) 6.61, 2. Taylor (WF) 6.67, 3. Edwards (WF) 6.76; 300 -- 1. Gaymon (Staf) 36.47, 2. Allen (WF) 37.46, 3. Broughman (PH) 37.82; 500 -- 1. Tamblre (Alb) 1:09.43, 2. Gaymon (Staf) 1:09.62, 3. Nelson (WF) 1:10.26; 1,000 -- 1. Mackenzie (Alb) 2:40.08, 2. McGrath (Hbg) 2:42.15, 3. Swain (MV) 2:42.50; 1,600 -- 1. Beck (Hbg) 4:27.39, 2. Mackenzie (Alb) 4:29.77, 3. Smith (Alb) 4:36.14; 3,200 -- 1. Yung (Alb) 9:51.03, 2. Naseh (Alb) 9:52.79, 3. MacKnight (Alb) 9:53.12; 55 hurdles -- 1. Jones (WF) 7.97, 2. Langhammer (PH) 8.44, 3. Nontong (BP) 9.87; 800 relay -- 1. North Stafford 1:38.04, 2. Albemarle 1:38.59, 3. Brooke Point 1:39.17; 1,600 relay -- 1. Albemarle 3:36.50, 2. Stafford 3:39.44, 3. Harrisonburg 3:40.70; 3,200 relay -- 1. Harrisonburg 8:13.93, 2. Albemarle 8:19.73, 3. Mountain View 8:36.86; High jump -- 1. Andros (BP) 5-10, 2. Jones (WF) 5-8, 3. Allen (WF) 5-4; Pole vault -- 1. Ocetnik (MV) 13-6, 2. Langhammer (PH) 13-0, 3. Nelson (Alb) 11-6; Long jump -- 1. Jones (WF) 19-11, 2. Riley (BP) 19-9 3/4, 3. Allen (WF) 18-11 1/2; Triple jump -- 1. Riley (BP) 40-2, 2. Richardson (MV) 40- 1/2, 3. Tellez (PH) 39-8 1/2; Shot put -- 1. Dixon (MV) 45-6, 2. Smith (Hbg) 44-2, 3. Watson (MV) 43-0.
Girls team scores
1. Albemarle 144, 2. Mountain View 106, 3. Brooke Point 78, 4. Patrick Henry 72, 5. North Stafford 66, 6. Stafford 24, 7. William Fleming 21, Harrisonburg 9.
Girls results
55 meters -- 1. Snow (NS) 7.18, 2. Whittaker (NS) 7.32, 3. Garvin (PH) 7.46; 300 -- 1. Snow (NS) 41.23, 2. Cornelius (NS) 44.23, 3. Peloquin (Alb) 44.52; 500 -- 1. St. Amand (Alb) 1:20.51, 2. Duffy (Staf) 1:21.80, 3. Owens (MV) 1:22.40; 1,000 -- 1. Simmons (MV) 3:07.24, 2. Heckman (Alb) 3:09.01, 3. Hughlett (Alb) 3:11.38; 1,600 -- 1. DeBoer (Alb) 5:13.55, 2. Leach (Alb) 5:15.89, 3. Wunderly (MV) 5:24.18; 3,200 -- 1. Shifflett (Alb) 12:11.20, 2. Hughlett (Alb) 13:03.98, 3. Dausman (MV) 13:10.16; 55 hurdles -- 1. Sesay (BP) 8.49, 2. Willis-Rodriguez (PH) 8.96, 3. Venning (MV) 9.33; 800 relay -- 1. North Stafford 1:49.02, 2. Brooke Point 1:49.05, 3. Albemarle 1:50.82; 1,600 relay -- 1. Albemarle 4:14.51, 2. Mountain View 4:16.55, 3. Brooke Point 4:18.85; 3,200 relay -- 1. Albemarle 9:51.16, 2. Brooke Point 11:03.14, 3. Mountain View 11:30.96; High jump -- 1. Curnutte (Alb) 4-10, 2. Tershak (PH) 4-8, 3. Vinzant (Alb) 4-4; Pole vault -- 1. Macecevic (NS) 13-0, 2. Tershak (PH) 11-6, 3. Askelson (BP) 10-6; Long jump -- 1. Tyson (BP) 15-7 3/4, 2. Venning (MV) 14-8 1/4, 3. Joshua (MV) 14-7 1/2; Triple jump -- 1. Venning (MV) 36-6 1/2, 2. Tyson (BP) 33-10 1/4, 3. Paddyfote (PH) 33-7; Shot put -- 1. Quarles (PH) 32-7, 2. Mensah (MV) 27-6, 3. Dunbar (MV) 27-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.