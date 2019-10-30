VOLLEYBALL
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
First team
Virginia Blair Trost, E.C. Glass; Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest; Hailee Blankenship, Jefferson Forest; Katie Vaughan, Liberty; Riley Smith, Liberty Christian; Emma Rossman, Liberty Christian; Anna Maddox, Rustburg; Kate Hardie, Rustburg; Delaney Scharnus, Rustburg.
Second team
Addison Brown, Amherst County; Landyn Parker, Brookville; Parker Morrison, Brookville; Hannah Raso, E.C. Glass; Sydney Strain, Jefferson Forest; Stacy Gallahan, Jefferson Forest; Hope Robertson, Jefferson Forest; Rieley Taylor, Liberty; Rachel Sledd, Rustburg.
Player of the year
Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest.
Coach of the year
Steve Mills, Jefferson Forest.
