VOLLEYBALL

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

First team

Virginia Blair Trost, E.C. Glass; Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest; Hailee Blankenship, Jefferson Forest; Katie Vaughan, Liberty; Riley Smith, Liberty Christian; Emma Rossman, Liberty Christian; Anna Maddox, Rustburg; Kate Hardie, Rustburg; Delaney Scharnus, Rustburg.

Second team

Addison Brown, Amherst County; Landyn Parker, Brookville; Parker Morrison, Brookville; Hannah Raso, E.C. Glass; Sydney Strain, Jefferson Forest; Stacy Gallahan, Jefferson Forest; Hope Robertson, Jefferson Forest; Rieley Taylor, Liberty; Rachel Sledd, Rustburg.

Player of the year

Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest.

Coach of the year

Steve Mills, Jefferson Forest.

