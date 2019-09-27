ROCKY MOUNT — Jayron Smith obviously enjoys playing football against Hidden Valley.
The Franklin County junior running back set a single-game school record with 310 yards rushing last year against the Titans.
On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, 168-pound Smith bolted for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries to lift Franklin County to a 31-14 homecoming victory at Cy Dillon Stadium.
Running off-tackle much of the night, Smith simply refused to go down after contact as his leg strength and balance kept him moving forward.
He scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and added a back-breaking 85-yard TD sprint down the home sideline in the third quarter for a 28-14 lead.
“All running backs have some good features, but he keeps those legs constantly churning,” Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said. “They never stop. Sometimes he comes out of the piles and people aren’t wrapping, he’s going to make them pay with those extra yards.”
Smith’s second TD was the back end of a two-part sequence that provided the game’s turning point.
Trailing 21-14 midway through the third quarter, Hidden Valley was in the midst of a 13-play drive with second-and-10 at the Franklin County 12-yard line.
Running back Matt Strong swept right but was stacked up. Franklin Count tackle Will Hairston raked the ball out and teammate Jacob Stockton recovered on the 15.
Smith went off left tackle on the ensuing play, shook off some defenders and raced the distance for a 28-14 lead with 6:34 to play.
“When you turn it over inside the red zone, and the next play is an 85-yard touchdown, that’s a 14-point swing,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said.
It was not the only long TD for Franklin County (3-2), whose two losses have been to unbeaten Salem and E.C. Glass.
After Hidden Valley (3-2) tied the score at 14 on a 44-yard TD pass from Grayson Carroll to Tyler McDaniel with 24.5 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles had no intention of going into halftime without the lead.
Kicking off from Franklin County’s 45 following a penalty, Hidden Valley first bounced a short kick, but the Titans were offside.
The second kickoff from the 50 went to Elijah Belcher in the left corner. He fielded the ball at the 4 and sped virtually untouched for a 96-yard TD and a 21-14 halftime lead.
When asked how many career TDs he has, the senior held up one solitary finger.
Belcher did not play football in 2018 but came back for his senior year. He said he was on the field for the kickoff only because teammate Garrett Garman couldn’t answer the bell.
“I was back there a couple games, but I never got a chance,” he said. “I thought it was going to be onside again. I just saw it and hit it.”
Franklin County rushed for 299 yards on 50 attempts. The Eagles scored first on a 10-yard pass from Josh Luckett to freshman fullback Ke’Shaun Wright, a play the Titans had trouble covering on several occasions.
Carroll passed for 182 yards, and Jovan Wilson rushed for 58 yards and a 3-yard TD in the second quarter, but Franklin County’s defense blanked the Titans in the second half.
Defensive end Ty Ermini was particularly active for the Eagles, who begin their initial foray into the Blue Ridge District in two weeks against Staunton River.
“Ty’s a real weight room product for us,” Edwards said. “Pound for pound, he’s probably one of our stronger guys. He’s what we want in all our defensive players.”
Hidden Valley will take a 1-0 River Ridge District record into next Friday’s home game against Pulaski County.
Smith’s 85-yard TD was Franklin County’s only second-half score other than a 27-yard field goal by Chandler Holley.
“It was one of the more physical football games you’re going to see in high school,” Weaver said. “Our kids played really, really hard, but at certain points we just couldn’t get out of our own way.
“That’s a really good football team. Their two losses are to really good football teams.
“To hold this team to two or three scores with your defense is a monumental task.”
