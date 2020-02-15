BUCHANAN — Folks on this side of Botetourt County keep an eye on the rise and fall of the James River.
For the James River High School wrestling program, there has been no fall, just rise.
The Knights maintained their high level in the Region 2C tournament Saturday, claiming six individual championships to run away with their second team title on their home mats
James River’s 242½ points were well ahead of steadily improving Glenvar’s 200½, allowing the Knights to enter next week’s VHSL Class 2 tournament at Salem Civic Center with wrestlers in 10 of the 14 weight classes.
“We kind of dominated,” James River coach Bobby Stewart said. “We’re ranked fourth in the state by some of the ranking systems online. If everybody has another good day we could be top four, top three, top two easy.’
“Poquoson is the dominant power, but I’ve got five kids who could be in state finals.”
Timmy Bryant got the party started for James River with a pin over Fort Chiswell’s Brandon Combs in 47 seconds at 106 pounds.
He was followed to the top of the podium by teammates Chase Cuddy (113), Mason Stewart (138), Hunter Forbes (145), Addison McCaleb (182) and Levi Walker (285).
Walker capped the day for James River with his 150th career victory — a pin of Floyd County’s Shane Monk in 4:33 — but the big man has unfinished business in Salem.
He lost the 2019 state final to Marion’s Will Moss, and Stewart predicted Walker would avenge that defeat this year.
Walker indeed pinned Moss at an invitational, but he was tripped up by Madison County’s Jacob Sacra later in the event.
The Class 2 heavyweight division will be huge.
“I’m hoping I’m only going to hit one,” Walker said of Moss and Sacra. “It would be nice if both were on the other side of the bracket.”
At 6-foot, 265 pounds, Walker (34-4) is giving up plenty of size to his larger rivals
“Levi’s 6-foot, these other guys are 6-5,” Stewart said. “Against Sacra, he got tripped up and got on his back. But he was winning. He knows what to do now.”
Cuddy, a sophomore, has plenty of wrestling knowledge.
His father, Jason Cuddy, is a former VHSL champion. His uncle, Chance Craft, was a three-time state champ for the Knights.
Cuddy placed fourth at 106 pounds last year. Staying at 113 pounds this season hasn’t been easy.
“I’ve been dropping a decent amount of weight this year just to get down to 113,” he said.
Stewart pinned Glenvar’s Caleb Shelton in 1:12, and Forbes stopped Patrick County’s Darious Williams in 3:47 to give the Knights back-to-back wins. McCaleb took an 11-5 decision over Glenvar’s Matthew Harris at 182.
Glenvar still had a strong day.
The Highlanders won the day’s closest final as freshman Jake Cline took a 3-2 decision over Patrick County’s Alfredo Gutierrez at 120.
Fellow freshman Trey Lawrence pinned Patrick County’s Owen Smith in 3:09 in the 132-pound final. Zach Moore stuck Alleghany’s Matt Howell in 1:23 at 195 pounds.
Glenvar’s Christian Smith needed just 32 seconds to pin Floyd County’s Kamden Conner.
Smith lost a one-point state semifinal in 2018 as a sophomore, but he missed his entire junior season after suffering a torn ACL in football.
“I’m 100 percent,” Smith said. “I’m ready to go. I’m hoping to make a run this year.”
Fort Chiswell’s Conner Lester (220) and Floyd County’s Matthew Cockram (152) were Timesland’s other individual champs on a day when Dan River’s Elijah Moshenek was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
Cockram, one of only three seniors who won Saturday, has wrestled at a variety of weights in his career.
“I’ve gone from 106 to 113 to 132, now I’m at 152,” he said. “This is my third time going to state. If I can place, I’ll be happy.”
