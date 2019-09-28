DAMASCUS — Wearing the old jersey number of a cancer-stricken friend, Dorian Delp ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead Rural Retreat High School to a 37-28 win over Holston in a Hogoheegee District football game Friday night.
Delp was assigned before the game to wear the former jersey number (No. 11) of Tanner Kincer, an ex-Rural Retreat multi-sport athlete who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in August. Kincer, who graduated from Rural Retreat three years ago, is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. A sticker with No. 11 is on the back of each Rural Retreat player’s helmet.
Holston (3-1, 0-1) scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 30-28 with 3:39 left, but Delp answered with a 53-yard TD run with two minutes remaining to seal the win.
“Tanner is having a hard time now, so it was an honor to wear his number and score that touchdown for him,” Delp said.
Isaac O’Neill ran for 141 yards and one TD on 15 carries and also threw a TD pass for the Indians (3-2, 1-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.