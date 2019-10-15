The City of Salem announced Tuesday it will rename Kiwanis Field after Andrew Lewis High School graduate and former major league outfielder Billy Sample.
The new name will be Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park. The field will be dedicated at 5:30 p.m. Friday; Sample will then be introduced at Salem Stadium before the Spartans’ football game Friday.
Sample was drafted by the Texas Rangers out of Andrew Lewis and again by the Rangers out of James Madison University.
He played in the majors for the Rangers, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves from 1978-86. He later worked as a TV analyst for TBS and ESPN, among others.
WRESTLING
Hokies to wrestle outdoors
Virginia Tech announced Tuesday it will hold a wrestling match at the school’s baseball field for the first time next month.
The Hokies will face Northwestern in “Mat on the Mound” at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 at English Field. The mat will be placed in the infield, between the mound and the backstop.
Tech will open the season against NCAA power Missouri on Nov. 2 at Cassell Coliseum. Tech will host Duke at the Moss Arts Center on Feb. 8.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hollandsworth 4-over in Q-School tourney
VENICE, Fla. — Floyd County and Virginia Tech graduate Amanda Hollandsworth has a 4-over 148 after two rounds of the LPGA Q-School Stage II tournament at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
Hollandsworth, who shot a 3-over 75 in Tuesday’s second round, is tied for 118th out of 184 women in the four-round tournament.
MEN’S GOLF
CNU, Lynchburg tie for state title
BLACKSBURG — Christopher Newport and Lynchburg tied for first place at the 70th VSGA Intercollegiate state championship at Blacksburg Country Club.
CNU and Lynchburg each shot a 4-over 580 at the two-day tournament. There were 17 small-college teams in the field.
Washington and Lee’s B team tied for fifth. Southern Virginia was 10th, Ferrum 11th and Roanoke 12th.
Averett’s Elias Haavisto won the individual crown with an 8-under 136. Niko Vui of SVU was eighth with a 1-over 145.
Men’s Soccer
No. 1 Virginia 1, No. 18 JMU 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Irakoze Donasiyano (Patrick Henry) scored an unassisted goal in the 78th minute and the top ranked Cavaliers (11-0-1) held on to down the No. 18 Dukes (9-4-1) in a nonconference matchup.
Colin Shutler posted five saves for Virginia which outshot JMU 17-7.
Furman 3, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Rocky Guerra, Jack Shields and Sloan Conor each scored first-half goals for the Paladins (8-5-1, 2-0 SoCon) against the host Keydets (1-11, 0-2).
Broden Schull recorded six saves for VMI.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
W&L 3, Guilford 0
LEXINGTON — The Generals (12-0-1, 5-0 ODAC) won their 11th straight game, breaking the school record for the longest winning streak in their history.
Washington and Lee won 10 straight wins in 1997.
Sydney von Rosenberg, Kristen Castle and Linsday White scored in the win over the Quakers (5-7-1, 1-4).
Lynchburg 3, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Amanda Wigboldy scored twice for the Hornets in their ODAC win over the host Panthers.
Emily Sanchez got Lynchburg (8-3-1, 4-1) on the board with a goal in the seventh minute.
Taylor Dodson and Abbey Hayes combined for five saves for Ferrum (7-5-1, 3-3).
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hollins 0
HARRINSONBURG — Ariel Barbosa and Lily Dodson each found the back of the net twice as the Royals blanked Hollins (4-8, 0-5).
Haley Barnes and Hannah York also added goals for Eastern Mennonite (9-3, 3-2).
Roanoke 5, Emory & Henry 1
EMORY — Ellie Schad and Jamie Obremski scored two goals each as the visiting Maroons (10-3-1, 4-1 ODAC) topped the Wasps (2-10-1, 0-6).
Claire Thoma also scored and Hailey Davis dished out a pair of assists for Roanoke which outshot E&H 42-3.
Kelci Horner (Glenvar) scored for the Wasps.
Field Hockey
Roanoke 3, Bridgewater 2, 2OT
Lauren Heflon scored, with an assist from Emilee Wooten, two minutes into the second overtime and the Maroons (8-6, 1-3 ODAC) overcame a two goal first half deficit to gain a win over the Eagles (3-10, 1-2).
Second-half goals by Wooten and Alexis Lester forced the overtime.
Lester’s tying goal came with 3 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in regulation.
