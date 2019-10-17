The pass from Appomattox County freshman quarterback Tre Lawing III floated tantalizingly out of reach of two Glenvar defenders.
The free-falling football headed for the artificial turf at Salem Stadium, just another long, incomplete heave.
Instead, Appomattox receiver Tez Booker raced in from somewhere off stage, made a miraculous shoe-top grab and raced 51 yards for a touchdown that lifted the Raiders to a 24-21 victory over the Highlanders in a 2018 Region 2C semifinal.
Bradey Loder stood too many feet away on the Glenvar sideline.
He certainly was thinking: “I could have stopped that play from happening.”
But not that night, because Loder was in street clothes and on crutches after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the previous week’s first-round victory over Buckingham County.
A productive yet still promising junior season ended for Loder after the star running back and outside linebacker rushed for 1,617 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in 10 ½ games.
Watching his teammates’ season come to a crashing halt against Appomattox was just as painful as the torn ligament.
“It was a humbling moment to know that it could all be taken away from you just like that, but it was also sad not being able to go out there with those seniors, knowing it’s their last year in the playoffs and you could have made a contribution,” Loder said.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Loder is giving his best shot in 2019, helping Glenvar (3-3) recover from an 0-3 start heading into Friday night’s Three Rivers District game at Floyd County.
He leads the Highlanders in rushing with 486 yards on 61 attempts for an average of 7.9 yards per carry, complementing the power running of fellow senior Colby Street, a first-team, All-Timesland linebacker.
Loder is the team’s second-leading receiver with 12 catches for 196 yards. He is playing full time on defense.
“He’s been very productive on both sides of the ball,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said.
“In the Appomattox game, not having Bradey, dynamically defensively that hurt us with matchups. On that long pass, Bradey would have been back there. That really hurt us.”
The first-round game against Buckingham County was played at Dwight Bogle Stadium because Glenvar’s field took on heavy damage during a rainy 2018 season.
Loder already had rushed for well over 100 yards and three TDs when he felt something pop in his right knee during a carry near the goal line.
“It was outside-zone run,” he recalled. “I went to plant because I saw a hole, and I felt the knee rock. I thought, ‘That’s not good.’ But nobody was around me so I kept running.
“Then I saw another hole open up. I planted on that and rolled even more. At that point I just ran out of bounds.”
Loder got the diagnosis a week later. He underwent surgery in mid-December and began rehabilitation.
“It was definitely mentally scary because we didn’t know how bad it was,” he said. “We got lucky with it just being an ACL, nothing else. The recovery was a lot shorter and a lot better.
“It was really tempting to start doing other stuff, even though I couldn’t. They had to hold me back.”
Loder was released for full activity in late July, just before the start of practice.
He did not wait long to test the knee.
“When I first planted on it to cut in another direction, that was the big leap for me to know that the knee was OK,” he said.
Glenvar’s season started with losses to three very stout opponents — Galax, Hidden Valley and unbeaten defending Class 1 champion Riverheads.
The Highlanders appear poised for a Three Rivers District showdown at home next week against Radford on Glenvar’s brand-new artificial turf field.
“We knew we had a tough season starting out,” Loder said. “All three teams were great teams and didn’t execute as good as we should have. We’ve been fixing that these past few weeks.
“We’re getting on a roll right now and we’re going to keep going.”
The Highlanders had to replace four starting offensive linemen while breaking in sophomore quarterback Aiden Wolk, who has completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,121 yards and nine TDs.
“He’s progressed really well, which has taken a lot of pressure off Colby and Bradey,” Clifford said.
Loder is just happy to be healthy.
The 2019 season already has been a tough one for season-ending injuries to returning All-Timesland players such as Radford’s P.J. Prioleau and Justice Marshall, and Lord Botetourt’s Evan Eller.
“It’s sad to see good players getting hurt,” Loder said. “I feel bad for those guys, especially so early in the year. I got lucky with mine happening at the end of the year.”
