Gabe Zappia completed 18 of 24 passes for 460 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown to lead unbeaten North Cross to a 70-28 rout of visiting Blue Ridge in a Virginia Independent Conference football game Friday.
Isaac Harris ran for 162 yards and four TDs on 23 carries and caught a TD pass for North Cross (6-0, 2-0), while teammate Zae Baines caught seven passes for 202 yards and three TDs.
The Raiders amassed 632 yards of total offense.
Kenyon Carter threw three TD passes for the Barons (4-1, 2-1).
Blue Ridge School 14 7 7 0 — 28
North Cross 14 28 21 7 — 70
BRS—Brown 2 pass from Carter (Silver kick)
BRS— Gaskins 40 fumble return (Silver kick)
NCross—Harris 3 run (kick failed)
NCross—Harris 1 run (Zappia run)
NCross—Harris 9 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Baines 28 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
BRS—Lewis 80 pass from Carter (Silver kick)
NCross—Zappia run (Muse kick)
NCross—Jackson 60 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 17 run (Muse kick)
BRS—Lewis 50 pass from Carter (Silver kick)
NCross—Baines 79 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Baines 9 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 5 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
Glenvar 56, James River 0
BUCHANAN — Bradey Loder rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and also caught a TD pass to help the Highlanders blank the Knights.
Aiden Wolk threw two touchdown passes for Glenvar (2-3, 1-0 Three Rivers District). Nick Sebolt hauled in one of the touchdown passes and also returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score. Joe Hall returned an interception for a touchdown.
James River (2-3, 0-1) was held to 63 yards of total offense.
Glenvar 7 28 7 14 — 56
James River 0 0 0 0 — 0
Glen— Sebolt 90 kickoff return (Fuhrman kick)
Glen— Street 1 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen— Loder 16 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 42 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Sebolt 61 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 50 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen— Hanks 12 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Hall 38 interception return (Pomerloau kick)
Floyd County 35, Carroll County 28
HILLSVILLE — Braden Chaffin ran the ball 12 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns and his brother Avery Chaffin completed five of seven passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes (3-2, 1-0) to a Three Rivers District win.
Tyler Fenton caught two TD passes for Floyd County.
The Cavaliers (1-4, 0-1) were led by Brady Dalton, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a TD. Teammate Jacob Motley caught four passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Floyd County 6 22 0 7 — 35
Carroll County 7 7 0 14 — 28
Carr—Burcham 41 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
Floyd—B. Chaffin 1 run (kick failed)
Floyd— Cooper 20 run (Keith kick)
Floyd— Fenton 35 pass from A. Chafin (Keith kick)
Floyd—B. Chaffin 12 run (Fenton run)
Carr—Dalton 2 run (Marshall kick)
Floyd—Fenton 36 pass from A. Chafin (Keith kick)
Carr—Motley 60 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
Carr—Motley 50 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 0
RIDGEWAY — Dryus Hairston completed 12 of 14 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors beat the Bulldogs.
Magna Vista coach Joe Favero earned his 100th career win.
Louis Taylor rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and also caught a TD pass for Magna Vista (4-1, 1-0 Piedmont District), which is ranked No. 7 in Timesland.
Martinsville (0-5, 0-1) was held to 83 yards of total offense.
Martinsville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Magna Vista 21 21 13 7 — 62
MV—Ellison 27 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 39 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Santoemma 13 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 3 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 5 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Grant 52 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Brown 22 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Gravely 49 fumble return (kick failed)
MV—Preston 48 punt return (Osborne kick)
Bassett 25, Patrick County 16
STUART — Ja’Ricous Hairston rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Bengals (3-2, 1-0 Piedmont District) to a win over the Cougars.
Kevon Smith rushed for 117 yards and a TD on 17 carries for Bassett.
Dae’Shawn Penn rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries for Patrick County (2-3, 0-1), while Will Sprowl rushed for 57 yards and one touchdown on six carries.
Bassett 8 14 0 3 — 25
Patrick County 7 0 6 3 — 16
Bass— Smith 20 run (Smith run)
PatCo— Merriman 3 run (Morse kick)
Bass— Hairston 9 run (Lopez kick)
Bass— Gill 69 pass from Hairston (Lopez kick)
PatCo—Sprowl 52 run (run failed)
PatCo—FG Morse 25
Bass—FG Lopez 27
Brookville 46, Liberty 14
LYNCHBURG — Drake McDaniel completed six of 10 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bees (1-3, 1-1) to a Seminole District win over the Minutemen (1-4, 0-2).
Liberty 0 7 0 7 — 14
Brookville 26 20 0 0 — 46
Bkv—North 5 run (Brown kick)
Bkv—North 1 run (kick blocked)
Bkv—Thompson 25 pass from McDaniel (kick failed)
Bkv—Ellison 10 interception return (Brown kick)
Bkv—Butler 10 run (Brown kick)
Bkv—Thompson 40 pass from McDaniel (Brown kick)
Lib—John Gass 17 pass from Whorley (Mineo kick)
Bkv—Thompson 67 pass from McDaniel (kick failed)
Lib—Josh Gass 3 run (Mineo kick)
Chilhowie 48, Northwood 6
SALTVILLE — Malachi Thomas and Jonathan Gilley each broke 100 yards rushing and combined for three touchdowns to lead the Warriors (4-1, 1-0 Hogoheegee District) over the Panthers (1-3, 0-1).
Gilley ran for 112 yards and a TD on seven carries, while Thomas rushed for 108 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
Logan Adams ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass for Chilhowie.
Chilhowie 13 13 15 7 — 48
Northwood 6 0 0 0 — 6
Nwood—Frye 36 run (run failed)
Chil—Thomas 48 run (Hutton kick)
Chil— Williams 7 run (kick failed)
Chil— Doss 27 pass from Adams (run failed)
Chil—Adams 5 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Thomas 7 run (Williams run)
Chil— Gilley 11 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Lewis 29 run (Hutton kick)
Marion 9, Grayson County 0
MARION — Tanner Tate completed 10 of 16 passes for 135 yards and ran the ball 12 times for 60 yards to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes (2-2) to a win.
Colton Blevins gained 50 yards on 12 carries and sacked the Grayson County quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
Marion held the Blue Devils (1-4) to 88 yards of total offense.
Grayson County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Marion 0 2 7 0 — 9
Marn—Safety, Blevins recorded a sack in end zone
Marn— Hamm 2 run (Hannula kick)
Rockbridge County 37, Fort Defiance 6
FORT DEFIANCE — Miller Jay completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns to help the Wildcats (4-1) down the Indians (2-2).
Jalik Lynch caught six passes for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Rockbridge County (4-1), while teammate Bret McClung ran for 108 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Gage Shafer ran for 75 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.
Rockbridge County 6 17 7 7 — 37
Fort Defiance 0 0 0 6 — 6
Rock—Lynch 22 pass from Jay (kick failed)
Rock—Shafer 19 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—McClung 46 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—FG Cunningham 37
Rock—Lynch 22 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Shafer 6 run (Cunningham kick)
FDef—Monroe 27 run (Kick failed)
Jefferson Forest 28, Halifax County 7
FOREST — Keenan Cupit ran for 212 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries to lead the Cavaliers (2-2) past the Blue Comets (3-1).
Blake Riddlebarger ran for 63 yards and a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass for the Cavaliers.
Halifax County 7 0 0 0 — 7
Jefferson Forest 7 7 7 7 — 28
JF—Braxton 22 pass from Riddlebarger (Phillips kick)
Hal—Wilson 4 run (Blanks kick)
JF— Rockhill 29 pass from Lane (Phillips kick)
JF—Riddlebarger 67 run (Phillips kick)
JF—Cupit 19 run (Phillips kick)
Fort Chiswell 19, Parry McCluer 0
BUENA VISTA — Dylan Bailey completed seven of 10 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards on 16 carries to lead the Pioneers (2-3) to a win.
Jonathan Poole ran for 60 yards on 10 carries for Fort Chiswell. Garrett Porter returned a blocked punt for a TD.
The Fighting Blues (0-4) were led by Keaton Coleman, who gained 80 yards on seven carries.
Parry McCluer was inside the FC 20-yard line on three different occasions but came away empty-handed. Parry McCluer was stopped twice on the 1-yard line.
Fort Chiswell 0 6 6 7 — 19
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 0 — 0
FChis—Coffee 4 pass from Bailey (kick failed)
FChis—Porter 2 blocked punt return (pass failed)
FChis—Varney 19 run (Dunford kick)
Twin Valley 54, Craig County 42
NEW CASTLE — Wade Cantrell threw two touchdown passes to lead the Titans (2-3) past the Rockets (2-3).
The game was tied at 14 at halftime.
Twin Valley scored the first touchdown of the third quarter to take the lead for good. Craig County scored to cut the lead to 22-20, but Twin Valley scored three straight touchdowns to build a 46-20 cushion.
Dakota Henderson completed 16 of 29 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions and also ran for two touchdowns for the Rockets. Dalton Henderson had 10 catches for 170 yards and two TDs. Teammate Dylan Crawford ran for 129 yards and one TD on 14 carries and also returned a fumble 87 yards for a TD.
Twin Valley 8 6 24 16 — 54
Craig County 8 6 6 22 — 42
Craig—Crawford 12 run (Dal. Henderson pass from Dak. Henderson)
TValley—Jones 23 pass from Cantrell (conversion good)
Craig—Crawford 87 fumble return (pass failed)
TValley—Boyd 23 run (pass failed)
TValley—Lester 11 run (Lester run)
Craig—Dak. Henderson 8 run (pass failed)
TValley—Boyd 56 run (Lester run)
TValley—Lester 7 run (Lester run)
TValley—Cooper 35 pass from Cantrell (Cantrell run)
Craig—Dal. Henderson 62 pass from Dak. Henderson (Dal. Henderson pass from Dak. Henderson)
TValley—Ward 61 run (Jones run)
Craig—Dak. Henderson 6 run (pass failed)
Craig—Dal. Henderson 38 pass from Dak. Henderson (Dak. Henderson run)
Appomattox Co. 45, Staunton River 7
APPOMATTOX – Tre Lawing completed nine of 14 passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Raiders (2-2) to a win over the Golden Eagles (1-4).
Staunton River’s Aidan Brown scored on a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter.
