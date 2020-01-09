Shakara Anderson recorded a triple-double and Lanie Bethel added 12 points as William Fleming overcame a sluggish first quarter to beat visiting Staunton River 50-44 in a Blue Ridge District girls basketball game Thursday.
Anderson scored 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and recorded 10 steals for the Colonels, who trailed the Golden Eagles 13-6 after one quarter, but outscored Stanton River 32-19 over the next two quarters to take the lead.
Victoria Board also notched nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Colonels.
Jeni Levine led Staunton River with 19 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (5-4, 0-2)
J. Levine 19, Jones 2, Hamren 4, Faw 7, C. Levine 2, Adkins 10.
WILLIAM FLEMING (9-2, 2-0)
Board 9, Anderson 18, Fitzgerald 5, Bethel 12, Morgan 2, Battle 3, Ollie 1.
Staunton River 13 6 10 15 — 44
William Fleming 6 18 14 12 — 50
3-point goals — Staunton River 4 (J. Levine 3, Faw), William Fleming 7 (Bethel 3, Anderson 3, Fitzgerald).
JV — William Fleming won 58-13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 65, Cave Spring 45
Shelby Fiddler scored 18 points and Savannah Derey knocked down 17 as the Patriots rode a 23-point halftime advantage to a rout of the Knights.
Cave Spring was led by Katie Carroll with 13 points and Zada Porter with 11.
CAVE SPRING (7-4, 2-1)
Porter 11, Smith 5, Landsman 8, Carroll 13, Anderson 1, Mooney 7
PATRICK HENRY (7-3, 3-1)
Fiddler 18, Drakeford 6, M. Childress 2, Wright 8, Derey 17, Gunn 2, N. Childress 8, Akerson 2, Thomas 2
Cave Spring 8 5 13 19 — 45
Patrick Henry 20 16 16 13 — 65
3-point goals — Cave Spring 5 (Porter 3, Smith, Landsman) Patrick Henry 9 (Fiddler 4, Derey 2, N. Childress 2, Drakeford)
JV — Patrick Henry won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 78, James River 15
BUCHANAN — Katie Smith scored 16 points, Johanna Utt dropped in 13 points and Olivia Barnes added 11 as the Cavaliers placed 11 players in the scoring column to top the Knights.
Kaliyah Davis led James River with eight points.
CARROLL COUNTY (11-0)
Barnes 11, Foster 6, Richardson 4, Stockner 6, Smith 16, Hodge 5, Crotts 4, Alley 6, Kennedy 4, Utt 13, Cupp 3
JAMES RIVER (4-7)
Brogan 3, Davis 8, Lester 2, Vanderveer 2
Carroll County 15 22 21 20 — 78
James River 5 2 4 4 — 15
3-point goals — Carroll County 8 (Smith 4, Barnes 3, Utt)
JV — Carroll County won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 46, Narrows 41
ELLISTON — Lilly Underwood scored 15 points and sister Elli Underwood added 14 as the Mustangs got past the Green Wave.
Sarah Lawrence scored 10 points for Narrows.
NARROWS (2-7, 1-2)
Lawrence 10, Robertson 3, Bishop 4, Grose 4, Stable 9, Riddle 6, Staton 5.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (6-4, 2-0)
L. Underwood 15, E. Underwood 14, Ryan 1, Howard 3, Bahnken 2, Bruce 5, Smith 2, Boone 4.
Narrows 11 11 5 14 — 41
Eastern Montgomery 6 16 10 14 — 46
3-point goals — Narrows 4 (Stable 3, Lawrence), Eastern Montgomery 2 (E. Underwood).
JV — Narrows won 28-15.
Parry McCluer 35, Craig County 27
BUENA VISTA — McKayla Tyree came off the JV bench to lead the Fighting Blues with 10 points in their win over the Rockets.
Anna Claytor added six points and 17 rebounds for Parry McCluer.
Autumn Hutchinson led Craig County with 12 points.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-4, 1-2)
S. Jones 2, Gregory 2, A. Jones 1, Oliver 7, Radford 3, Hutchinson 12.
PARRY McCLUER (3-5, 3-0)
Grow 2, A. Claytor 6, Tyree 10, Henson 8, K. Claytor 6, Moore 3.
Craig County 8 9 8 2 — 27
Parry McCluer 14 5 14 2 — 35
3-point goals — Craig County 4 (Hutchinson 2, Oliver, Radford). JV — Parry McCluer won.
NONDISTRICT
Salem 47, William Byrd 34
Kennedy Scales led all scorers with 15 points as the Spartans parlayed a double-digit halftime lead into a win over the Terriers.
McKenzie Moran added 11 points and Abbie Baker chipped in 10 points for Salem.
Alexis Helton led William Byrd with 10 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (6-5)
Becirevic 4, Chrisley 4, A. Helton 10, Mutz 5, Stinnett 3, Walls 2, McCaskill 6.
SALEM (6-4)
K. Scales 15, T. Scales 5, Robtison 2, Hall 4, Moran 11, Baker 10.
William Byrd 8 6 10 10 — 34
Salem 12 15 8 12 — 47
3-point goals — William Byrd (Stinnett), Salem (T. Scales).
JV — Salem won 43-25.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 65, Staunton River 23
MONETA — Donovan St. Juste led all scorers with 15 points as the Colonels ran away from the Golden Eagles.
Dashaun Grogan also scored 12 points for William Fleming.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-10, 0-2)
Charlton 3, J.J. Crider 3, Overstreet 4, Carter 1, Clary 4, Jones 6, Ja. Crider 2.
WILLIAM FLEMING (8-3, 1-1)
Bannister 2, Robertson 8, Turner 3, Goode 9, Brown 3, Jackson 2, Webb 2, St. Juste 15, Fuller 2, Grogan 12, Law 2, Poindexter 5.
Staunton River 5 3 3 12 — 23
William Fleming 14 21 18 12 — 65
3-point goals — Staunton River 2 (Charlton, Clary), William Fleming 7 (Robertson 2, Grogan 2, Goode, Brown, St. Juste). JV — William Fleming won 61-23.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 68, Alleghany 40
RADFORD — Jackson McManus scored 21 points and Cam Cormany added 20 as the Bobcats his 12 of 23 3-point field goal attempts on the way to a big win over the Mountaineers.
Alex Kanipe added 13 points for Radford, which led by 15 points at halftime.
Jayson Easton score 20 points to lead Alleghany.
ALLEGHANY (6-6, 1-2)
Hensley 3, C. Easton 2, Pinkston 5, J. Easton 20, Taylor 2, Wright 2, Mitchell 6.
RADFORD (7-0, 1-0)
Tanner 2, Cormany 20, Rupe 2, McManus 21, Wesley 6, Kanipe 13, Woods 2, Davis 2.
Alleghany 10 18 10 2 — 40
Radford 22 21 19 6 — 68
3-point goals — Alleghany 2 (Pinkston, J.Easton), Radford 12 (McManus 5, Cormany 4, Kanipe 3.).
JV — Radford won 64-44.
Glenvar 66, Floyd County 57
Avery Alexander scored 26 points, Stephen Barber netted 13 points and Tyler Johnson added 10 as the Highlanders overcame a 16-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Buffaloes 43-18 in the second half.
Kaiden Swortzel dropped in 18 points, Mitchell Thompson scored 11 points and Josiah Banks added 10 for Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY (8-5, 3-1)
Swortzel 18, Thompson 11, Banks 10, Bond 9, Sutphin 4, Fenton 5
GLENVAR (5-6, 1-2)
Av.Alexander 26, Barber 13, Tyler Johnson 10, Ball 5, Burwell 5, Ai. Alexander 1, Puig 4, Crisco 2
Floyd County 16 23 9 9 — 57
Glenvar 12 11 22 21 — 66
3-point goals — Floyd County 6 (Bond 3, Thompson 3) Glenvar 6 (Av. Alexander 4, Burwell, Johnson)
JV — Floyd County won.
Carroll County 67, James River 54
BUCHANAN — Jackson Hull netted 16 points, Elijah Cox scored 15 and Ian Herman added 14 to lead the Cavaliers to a road win.
Isaiah Moran scored 18 points and Ryan Steger chipped in 11 for the Knights.
CARROLL COUNTY (6-3, 3-1)
Herman 14, Hull 16, Cox 15, Motley 7, Burcham 7, Marshall 6, Dalton 2
JAMES RIVER (2-10, 1-2)
Moran 18, Steger 11, Andrews 4, Clevenger 7, Braun 7, Alderson 7
Carroll County 16 15 17 19 — 67
James River 12 13 10 19 — 54
3-point goals — Carroll Co. 8 (Herman 4, Motley, Hull, Marshall, Cox), J.River 1 (Steger). JV — James River won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 37
FOREST — Tyson Gage had nine points to lead the Cavaliers, who opened up a 15-point lead by halftime.
RUSTBURG (2-7, 1-5)
Goad 9, Rakes 3, Reid 6, Gowen 6, Buchanan 7, Johnson 6.
JEFFERSON FOREST (9-3, 5-1)
Hogsed 9, Everhart 5, Green 8, Eckart 4, Stanley 8, Johnson 5, Gage 9, Smith 2, Dupree 5, Peters 2, VanRemortel 1.
Rustburg 6 10 5 16 — 37
Jefferson Forest 15 16 14 13 — 58
3-point goals — Rustburg 4 (Gowen 2, Rakes, Goad), Jefferson Forest 4 (Stanley 2, Gage, Hogsed).
JV — Rustburg won 39-38.
Amherst County 65, Liberty 53
AMHERST — Elijah Butler scored 25 points as the Lancers downed the Minutemen.
Marcus Rose also scored 13 points for Amherst County.
Liberty got 15 points from Jacob Estrada and 14 points each from Micah Dudley and Marquis Ingram.
LIBERTY (1-10, 0-5)
Micah Dudley 14, Marquis Ingram 14, Good 6, Orange 9, Jacob Estrada 15, Crider 3, Kirkland 2. Totals 24 5-10 53.
AMHERST COUNTY (6-4, 3-3)
Elijah Butler 25, CJ Rose 8, Waugh 7, Hamlett 2, Woolridge 2, Wright 8, Marcus Rose 13. Totals 25 12-18 65.
Liberty 12 7 15 19 — 53
Amherst County 18 18 21 8 — 65
3-Point Goals: Liberty 12 (Ingram 3, Good, Orange 3, Estrada 3, Dudley 2), Amherst 3 (Butler, Waugh, M. Rose).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett 66, Patrick County 47
STUART — Dominic Gill had 20 points, Jaxon Ford added 11 and Bradley Fuller finished with 10 as the Bengals earned their first win of the season.
Austin Walter had 16 points for Patrick County.
BASSETT (1-8, 1-2)
Gill 20, Ford 11, Fuller 10, Stokes 6, Cunningham 5, McGill 4, Brown 3, Hairston 3, Fuller 2, Adkins 2.
PATRICK COUNTY
McClain 5, Taylor 2, Walter 16, Fulcher 8, Norman 2, Hagwood 6, Merriman 2, Soma 6.
Bassett 20 16 15 15 — 66
Patrick County 10 19 8 10 — 47
3-point goals — Bassett 7 ( Ford 3, Fuller 3, Brown), Patrick County 4 (Hagwood 2, Soma 2).
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 53, RVC 40
Megan Kagey scored 15 points and Katleigh Wampler added 11 as the Warriors downed the visiting Eagles.
Gracie Huffard led Roanoke Valley Christian with 17 points, while Angelina Jones chimed in with 11 points.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-3, 2-2)
An. Jones 11, Moser 3, Moore 2, Huffard 17, Hurt 2, Butler 2, McKenzie 3.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (10-1, 4-0)
Williams 5, Childress 4, Katleigh Wampler 11, Megan Kagey 15, Crosby 1, C. Kagey 9, S. Carmouche 2, C. Carmouche 6.
R. Valley Christian 4 9 7 20 — 40
Faith Christian 15 13 16 9 — 53
3-point goals — Faith Christian 3 (Williams, Wampler, M. Kagey).
NONDISTRICT
Salem 65, William Byrd 52
Owyn Dawyot scored 24 points and Alex Blanchard chipped in 15 as the as the Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Terriers 25-9 in the fourth quarter, making 11 of 15 free throws in the period.
William Byrd was paced by Ethan Tinsley with 14 points and Landon Johnson with 12.
SALEM (7-3)
Blanchard 15, Robinson 2, Staples 5, Blankinship 3, Owen 5, Logan 8, Conner 3, Dawyot 24
WILLIAM BYRD (3-9)
Johnson 12, Tinsley 14, Meador 4, Hendrick 2, Williams 8, Martin 4, Cawley 8
Salem 10 15 15 25 — 65
William Byrd 12 13 18 9 — 52
3-point goals — Salem 8 (Dawyot 4, Staples, Blankenship, Owen, Conner) William Byrd 4 (Johnson 2, Tinsley, Williams)
JV — Salem won.
Hargrave Military 75, Roanoke Cath. 51
I.J. Ezuma scored 19 points and Mazae Blake added 15 for Hargrave, which took advantage of strong second and fourth quarters to come away with a win.
Stark Jones had 15 points to lead the Celtics, and Jared Latreill added 13.
HARGRAVE MILITARY
Ezuma 19, Blake 15, Kania 8, Russell 8, Gadson 4, R. Walton 7, Lambert 2, Creasy 2, Farmer 2, A. Walton 1.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-4)
Adams 5, Hagadorn 9, Jones 15, Latreill 13, Lynch 2, Porter 7.
Hargrave Military 22 15 13 25 — 75
Roanoke Catholic 16 6 17 12 — 51
3-point goals — Hargrave Military 3 (Kania 2, R. Walton), Roanoke Catholic 4 (Adams, Hagadorn, Jones, Latreill).
Blue Ridge School 74, North Cross 41
Michael Gray poured in 22 points for the Barons as they broke open a halftime tie with a big second half in their win over the host Raiders.
William Lee added 12 points and Kobe Jerome chipped in 10 points for Blue Ridge.
Zae Baines led North Cross with 10 points.
BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Lee 12, Jerome 10, Jones 6, Brown 8, Rice 4, M. Gray 22, Glushkov 9, Nwaoko 3.
NORTH CROSS (5-4)
Hines 4, Zae Baines 10, Andrew 8, Etuk 4, J. Mack 2, Jackson 4, Bloomfield 3, M. Mack 6.
Blue Ridge School 12 12 22 28 — 74
North Cross 16 8 11 6 — 41
3-point goals — Blue Ridge School 6 (Gray 2, Lee 2, Jerome 2), North Cross 5 (Andrew 2, Baines, Bloomfield, M. Mack)
JV — Blue Ridge School won 58-36.
George Wythe 60, Chilhowie 38
CHILHOWIE — Dayson McMillian scored 21 points to lead the Maroons past the Warriors.
Peyton Coe also chimed in with 13 points for George Wythe.
Lucas Doss paced Chilhowie with 11 points in the loss.
GEORGE WYTHE (9-1)
Blevins 5, Coe 13, Da. McMillian 21, McCall 2, Martin 4, Goode 9, Mabe 6.
CHILHOWIE (7-7)
J. Tuell 6, Martin 1, Berry 6, Puckett 3, Doss 11, Walters 5, Phelps 2, Gilley 4.
George Wythe 10 19 19 12 — 60
Chilhowie 16 11 7 4 — 38
3-point goals — George Wythe 8 (Da. McMillian 3, Coe 2, Blevins, Goode, Mabe), Chilhowie (Walters).
JV — George Wythe won 55-32.
