LYNCHBURG — Dashaun Grogan and Donovan St. Juste had 15 points apiece as William Fleming opened the boys basketball season with a 65-51 road win over Heritage on Monday.
C.J. Goode added 10 points for the Colonels, who led by seven points at the half and extended their advantage to 13 by the end of the third quarter.
Jacobi Lambert scored 19 points for Heritage.
HERITAGE (0-1)
Tweedy 8, Graves 6, Payton 5, Ferguson 2, Lambert 19.
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)
Bannister 2, Brown 6, Fuller 5, Goode 10, Grogan 15, Jackson 2, St. Juste 15, Turner 7.
William Fleming 16 21 17 11 — 65
Heritage 11 19 11 10 — 51
3-point goals — Heritage 4 (Graves 2, Payton, Tweedy) William Fleming 7 (Brown 2, Grogan 2, St. Juste 2, Turner).
JV — William Fleming won 63-32.
Boys basketball
NONDISTRICT
Blacksburg 65, Auburn 51
BLACKSBURG — Freshman Brock Vice scored 12 points in his varsity debut to lead the Bruins over the Eagles.
Brian Mitchell added nine points for Blacksburg, which led by 15 points after the first quarter.
Michael Royal scored 11 points for Auburn, and Reed Underwood added nine.
AUBURN (0-1)
Underwood 9, Lawrence 2, Sutphin 7, Akers 1, Brotherton 5, Reece 8, Marshall 4, Perkins 4, Royal 11.
BLACKSBURG (1-0)
Gholston 8, Mitchell 9, Spennacchio-Parker 5, Goforth 5, Huff 4, Stilwell 5, Joyce 8, Reinhardt 4, Duma 5, Vice 12.
Auburn 5 14 7 25 — 51
Blacksburg 20 11 19 15 — 65
3-point goals — Auburn 4 (Underwood 3, Sutphin), Blacksburg 8 (Gholston 2, Joyce 2, Mitchell, Goforth, Huff, Duma).
JV — Blacksburg won 55-29.
Floyd County 76, Patrick County 46
FLOYD — Freshman Kaiden Swortzel went 9 for 9 from the field in scoring 18 points to lead the Buffaloes over the Cougars.
Josiah Banks knocked down 16 points, Dylan Bond netted 14 points and Tanyan Sutphin added 13 points, eight steals and seven assists for Floyd County, which outscored the Cougars 33-10 in the second quarter to open up a 26-point halftime lead.
Patrick County was paced by Desmund McClean and Austin Walter with 11 points each.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-1)
McClean 11, Taylor 2, Walter 11, Nester 6, Norman 2, Hagwood 3, Merrimen 2, Somasundaran 4, Drel 5.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-0)
Sutphin 13, Thompson 3, Gallimore 3, Bond 14, Fenton 4, Brewer 2, Boyd 3, Banks 16, Swortzel 18.
Patrick County 12 10 14 10 — 46
Floyd County 15 33 21 7 — 76
3-point goals - Patrick County (Hagwood), Floyd County 6 (Bond 2, Boyd, Banks, Thompson, Gallimore).
North Cross 58, Liberty Christian 55
Michael Mack hit a three-point play with under two minutes to play to put the Raiders on top, and Mehki Hines went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth period for North Cross.
Brothers Michael and Jordan Mack led the Raiders with 13 points apiece, and Hines added 10.
Jalen Leftwich scored 18 points for the Bulldogs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Hartless 7, Bohrnsteat 7, Jalen Leftwich 18, Hildebrand 6, Smith 14.
NORTH CROSS (2-0)
Mehki Hines 10, Baines 8, Andrew 5, Etuck 2, Jordan Mack 13, Jackson 5, Michael Mack 13, Jensen 2.
LCA 22 8 12 13 — 55
North Cross 14 15 14 15 — 58
3-point goals — LCA 6 (Smith 4, Bohrnsteat, Hartless) North Cross 7 (J. Mack 3, M. Mack 2, Andrew, Hines).
JV game — North Cross won 49-24.
Jefferson Forest 59, Staunton River 37
MONETA — Caleb Eckart and Tyson Gage had 12 points apiece to lead the Cavaliers, who opened up the game by outscoring the Golden Eagles 15-5 in the third quarter to go up by 17 points.
JJ Crider had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Staunton River, and Izaak Charlton added 10.
JEFFERSON FOREST (1-0)
Hogsed 5, Phillips 4, Everhart 3, Eckart 12, Johnson 2, Gage 12, Smith 2, Dupree 6, Peters 6, VanRemortel 5, Isenhour 2. Totals 17 21-26 59.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-1)
Charlton 10, Crider 13, Overstreet 2, Clary 3, Bates 1, Morris 2, Nichols 6. Totals 12 9-18 37.
Jefferson Forest 14 9 15 21 — 59
Staunton River 10 6 5 16 — 37
3-Point Goals — Jefferson Forest 4 (Dupree 2, Hogsed, Eckart), Staunton River 4 (Charlton 2, Clary, Nichols).
Grayson County 61, Alleghany (N.C.) 43
INDEPENDENCE — Micah Brown knocked down three 3-pointers on the way to 17 points, and added eight rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils.
Andrew Shaffner added 14 points, including three treys, and Chase Pope had 13 points for Grayson County, which outscored Alleghany 39-16 in the middle quarters.
Jared Foley had 13 points for Alleghany, and Julio Arroyo added 10.
ALLEGHANY, N.C. (0-2)
Foley 13, Lowe 6, Wagg 2, Ingraham 5, Edwards 6, Arroyo 10.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-0)
Cox 3, Cassell 3, Brown 17, Pope 13, Shaffne 14, Poe 4, Weatherman 4, Testerman 4.
Alleghany 13 6 10 14 — 43
Grayson County 11 18 21 11 — 61
3-point goals Alleghany 4 (Edwards 2 Foley, Lowe), Grayson County 9 (Shaffner 3, Brown 3, Cox, Cassell, Pope).
JV — Alleghany won 26-16.
Eastern Montgomery 82, Roanoke Valley Christian 63
ELLISTON — Austin Ford scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Mustangs (1-0) to a season-opening win. Joining Ford with double-digit scoring were Justin Tyree with 19 points, Cole Shepherd with 12 points and J.T Foster with 10.
The Eagles were led by Luke Tate with 15 points, Asa Long with 14 points and Josh Hufford with 13.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Tate 15, Long 14, Hufford 13, Poe 8, Hoplains 6, Poff 4, Whitneck 2
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-0)
Ford 23, Tyree 19, Shepherd 12, Foster 10, Bahnken 9, Worrell 5, Spence 2, Fallon 2
R.Valley Christian 9 22 18 14 — 63
Eastern Montgomery 15 26 29 12 — 82
3-point goals — RVC 3 (Long 2, Hoplains), EastMont 7 (Ford 2, Bahnken 2, Foster 2, Worrell)
JV game — Eastern Montgomery won 54-27.
Girls basketball
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 50, Bath County 37
BUENA VISTA — Katie Claytor scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Anna Claytor added 12 points for the Fighting Blues.
Madie Henson added 11 points for Parry McCluer, which pulled away in the fourth quarter with the help of making 10 of 15 free-throw attempts during that stretch.
Hannah Pritt hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Bath County. Gabrie Herscher added 11.
BATH COUNTY (0-1, 0-1)
Herscher 11, Pritt 14, Hupman 4, Wolfe 2, Douglas 6
PARRY McCLUER (1-0, 1-0)
A. Claytor 12, K. Claytor 19, Grow 7, Henson 11, Taylor 1.
Bath County 7 9 14 7 — 37
Parry McCluer 11 15 6 18 — 50
3-point goals — Bath County 5, (Pritt 4, Herscher), Parry McCluer 8 (K. Claytor 4, A. Claytor 2, Henson, Grow).
JV — Parry McCluer won 42-24.
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 45, William Byrd 30
Zada Callie Porter hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and five rebounds to lead the Knights.
Ava Hibbs added 12 points and four assists for Cave Spring, which opened up a 31-15 lead by halftime.
Emilie McCaskill had 16 points for the Terriers, and Cabria Mutz finished with 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)
Chrisley 2, Helton 2, McCaskill 16, Mutz 10.
CAVE SPRING (1-0)
Porter 23, Carroll 2, Hibbs 12, Landsman 3, Mooney 5.
William Byrd 8 7 7 8 — 30
Cave Spring 18 13 7 7 — 45
3-point goals — William Byrd 3 (McCaskill 2, Mutz), Cave Spring 7 (Porter 4, Hibbs 2, Landsman).
JV — Cave Spring won.
Glenvar 51, Hidden Valley 22
Malaysia Donaldson led all scorers with 17 points as the Highlanders downed the Titans.
Glenvar outscored the Titans 30-4 in the middle two quarters.
Leilani Pickens led Hidden Valley with 14 points.
GLENVAR (1-0)
McCulley 7, O. Harris 7, Frederick 2, Donaldson 17, Thompson 6, R. Harris 5, Omberg 2, King 5.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-1)
Hansom 1, Pickens 14, Reed 2, Lkhagvasunren 2, Trotter 3
Glenvar 6 16 14 15 — 51
Hidden Valley 13 2 2 5 — 22
3-point goals — Glenvar 3 (O. Harris, R. Harris, King) Hidden Valley 1 (Trotter).
JV — Glenvar won 50-31.
Staunton River 64, Jefferson Forest 32
FOREST — Jeni Levine had 18 points, six steals and five rebounds as the Golden Eagles doubled up the Cavaliers.
Maddie Hamren led Staunton River in scoreing with 19 points.
Bella Hill scored 11 points for Jefferson Forest.
STAUNTON RIVER (1-0)
J. Levine 18, Jones 4, Hamren 19, Faw 9, Whitaker 4, C. Levine 8, Creasey 2.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-1)
Pettit 7, Br. Hill 2, Dudley 4, Forton 3, Be. Hill 11, Martin 5.
Staunton River 14 18 15 17 — 64
Jefferson Forest 6 6 15 15 — 32
3-point goals - Staunton River 4 (Hamren 2, Faw, C. Levine), Jefferson Forest 3 (Pettit 2, Be. Hill).
JV — Jefferson Forest won 48-19.
Floyd County 52, Patrick County 29
FLOYD — Alexis Kiser scored 20 points — and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line — as the Buffaloes opened up a 14-point lead by halftime.
Sierra Hubbard had eight points for the Cougars.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-1)
Dillon 2, Epperson 7, Hazard 4, S. Hubbard 8, G. Hubbard 4, McGhee 4.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-0)
Belshan 2, Boothe 2, Grim 2, Hall 3, Harman 4, Kiser 20, Slaughter 3, Spangler 5, Underwood 2, Vest 6, Whitlow 3.
Patrick County 5 10 10 4 — 29
Floyd County 11 18 9 14 — 52
3-point goals — Floyd County 4 (Kiser 2, Harman, Slaughter).
Carroll County 72, George Washington 17
DANVILLE — The Cavaliers (1-0) placed 12 players in the scoring column, with Warren Ally leading the way with 11 points in topping the Eagles.
Kalee Easter posted eight steals for Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)
A. Easter 2, Barnes 3, K. Easter 9, Richardson 9, Stockner 4, Smith 5, Hagee 8, Crtts 4, Alley 11, Kennedy 7, Utt 6, Cupp 4
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-1)
Darden 3, Saunders 7, Giggetts 2, Brooks2, Lanier 3
Carroll County 17 27 15 13 — 72
George Washington 8 3 0 6 — 17
3-point goals — Carroll County 5(Richardson 2, Barnes, Smith, Ally), George Washington 1 (Darden)
JV — Carroll County won 52-8.
Chatham 47, Bassett 20
BASSETT — Quanadra Tunstall knocked down 17 points as the Cavaliers topped the Bengals.
Bassett was led by Gracie Ratcliff, Sydney Witcher and Madison Ross with four points apiece.
CHATHAM (1-0)
Hilton 10, Miller 9, Wilson 6, Tunstall 17, Totten 3, Brooks 2.
BASSETT (0-1)
Flanagan 3, Ratcliff 4, J. Ross 3, Witcher 4, M. Ross 4, Pitzer 2.
Chatham 16 13 7 11 — 47
Bassett 6 7 2 5 — 20
3-point goals — Chatham 1 (Miller).
JV — Bassett won 38-32.
Alleghany (N.C.) 62, Grayson County 36
INDEPENDENCE — Madison Brown scored 27 points as Alleghany downed the Blue Devils (0-1).
Kacie Shaffner led Grayson County with 24 points.
The Blue Devils trailed by a point at the half but were outscored 37-12 in the second half.
ALLEGHANY (N.C)) 1-0
Allen 7, Rife 10, Hawks 8, Keesling 2,Russell 7, Brown 27, Miles 1.
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-1)
S. Pope 1, Morsey 2, Shaffner 24, Cunningham 2, Bennett 7.
Alleghany 15 10 22 15 — 62
Grayson County 8 16 3 9 — 36
3-point goals Alleghany 6 (Brown 5, Russell) Grayson County 6 (Shaffner 5, Bennett).
JV — Grayson County won.
