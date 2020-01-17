ROCKY MOUNT — James Cawley scored 28 points and Landon Johnson added 26 as William Byrd overwhelmed Franklin County from 3-point range in the first half on the way to a 73-65 Blue Ridge District boys basketball game on Friday.
The Terriers made nine of their 12 3-pointers in the first half, as they built up a 13-point halftime advantage. Tyler Martin added 11 points for Byrd, which closed out the Eagles by making 13 of 14 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Kalik Witcher scored 26 points for Franklin County, and Richard Law added 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (5-10, 2-2)
Cawley 28, Johnson 26, Martin 11, Meador 2, Ruble 3, Cossaboon 3.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-10, 1-5)
K. Witcher 26, Law 10, Zeigler 5, Luckett 7, Elliott 3, B. Witcher 2, Cannaday 9, Hudson 3.
William Byrd 19 18 17 19 — 73
Franklin County 16 6 17 26 — 65
3-point goals — William Byrd 12 (Cawley 5, Johnson 4, Martin, Ruble, Cossaboon), Franklin County 4 (K. Witcher 3, Luckett).
JV — William Byrd won 52-49.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 75, Staunton River 45
MONETA — Ayrion Journette dropped in 17 points and Jordan Wooden and Jamison Foley added 12 points each as the Vikings rode a 44-23 halftime lead to a win.
The Golden Eagles were led by Lucas Overstreet with 15 points.
NORTHSIDE (11-4, 5-0)
Journette 17, Grogan 6, Vanore 3, Wooden 12, Slash 2, Webb 2, Foley 12, Leftwich 5, Bishop 2, Gates 8, Johnson 6
STAUNTON RIVER (1-12, 0-3)
J.J. Crider 5, Overstreet 15, Lambert 2, Carter 1, Eanes 2, Jones 7, Ja. Crider 4, Morris 9.
Northside 20 24 23 8 — 75
Staunton River 17 6 8 14 — 45
3-point goals — Northside 8 (Journette 2, Foley 2, Johnson 2, Vanore, Leftwich) Staunton River 6 (Overstreet 3, J.J. Crider, Jones, Morris).
JV — Northside won 73-45
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 55, Carroll County 38
RADFORD — Alex Kanipe scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and
Kanipe made 7 or 9 shot attempts to lead the Bobcats.
Jackson Hull scored 10 points for the Cavalier, who trailed 35-11 at the half.
CARROLL COUNTY (8-4, 4-2)
Beamer 8, Burcham 2, Cox 6, Dalton 2, Flippen 2, Herman 3, Hull 10, Reitzel 2, Riggins 3.
RADFORD (9-2, 3-1)
Baylor 1, Cormany 8, Davis 6, Johnson 3, Kanipe 16, McManus 3, Rupe 2, Wesley 8, Woods 8.
Carroll County 2 9 9 18 — 38
Radford 15 20 8 12 — 55
3-point goals — Carroll County 3 (Beamer, Herman Riggins), Radford 4 (Cormany 2, Johnson, McManus).
JV — Radford won 63-43.
James River 58, Giles 44
BUCHANAN — Ryan Steger led all scorers with 16 points, Heath Andrews chipped in 11 points and Jake Braun added 10 to lead the Knights to a district win.
Brady Whitehead scored 12 points and Jon Hamlin 10 to pace the Spartans.
GILES (0-15, 0-5)
Whitehead 12, Hamlin 10, Simmons 2, Duncan 4, Whitlock 2, Myers 3, Ratcliffe 3, Dunford 8.
JAMES RIVER (4-10, 2-3)
Steger 16, Andrews 11, Braun 10, Clevenger 8, Bowman 7, Gentry 2, Alderson 6.
Giles 8 11 14 11 — 44
James River 24 8 15 11 — 58
3-point goals — Giles 4 (Hamlin, Whitehead, Myers, Dunford), James River 6 (Clevenger 2, Steger 2, Bowman, Andrews)
JV — James River won 65-43
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 74, Bassett 50
MARTINSVILLE — Troy Brandon scored 24 points and Jaheim Niblett added 14 for the Bulldogs.
Dominic Gill led the Bengals with 16 points, Darius Hairston had 11 and Jaxon Ford finished with 10.
BASSETT (1-11, 1-4)
Adkins 2, Ford 10, Fuller 5, D. Gill 16, A. Gill 2, Hairston 11, Martin 4.
MARTINSVILLE (9-4, 4-2)
Ja. Hairston 3, Brandon 24, Jo. Hariston 4, Jones 9, Law 7, Manns 8, Martin 5, Niblett 14.
Bassett 8 12 16 14 — 50
Martinsville 12 20 22 20 — 74
3-point goals — Martinsville 6 (Brandon 4, Law, Niblett).
JV — Martinsville won 69-21.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty Christian 59, Jefferson Forest 42
LYNCHBURG — Jalen Leftwich led all scorers with 18 points, Seth Hildebrand dropped in 14 points and Rynning Bohrnstedt added 10 to lead the Bulldogs to a district win.
Timothy Peters paced the Cavaliers with 13 points.
JEFFERSON FOREST (11-4, 6-2)
Hogsed 1, Phillips 2, Green 2, Eckart 7, Johnson 8, Gage 4, Timothy Peters 13, VanRemortel 2, Isenhour 3
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-4, 6-2)
Hartless 4, Rynning Bohrnstedt 10, Jalen Leftwich 18, Seth Hildebrand 14, Holmes 6, Clay 4, Stowers 2, Jung 1.
Jefferson Forest 8 9 11 14 — 42
Liberty Christian 17 6 16 20 — 59
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest (Johnson), Liberty Christian 3 (Hildebrand 2, Bohrnstedt).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 57, Galax 36
GALAX — Michael Royal led all scorers with 19 points and Reed Underwood added 10 as the Eagles topped the Maroon Tide.
Cole Pickett led Galax with 11 points.
AUBURN (7-4, 3-0)
Royal 19, Underwood 10, Milliron 6, Brotherton 6, Perkins 5, Sutphin 4, Rytledge 4, Marshall 3.
GALAX (2-8, 0-4)
Pickett 11, Blevins 9, Beeman 7, Ashworth 5, Bryson 2, McKinney 2.
Auburn 13 19 11 14 — 57
Galax 11 9 7 9 — 36
3-point goals — Auburn 6 (Royal 3, Underwood 2, Perkins), Galax 3 (Beeman, Bryson, Blevins).
JV game — Auburn won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 77, Northside 53
Jeni Levine scored 22 points and Maddie Hamren added 18 as the Golden Eagles downed the host Vikings.
Cali Levine also notched 16 points for Staunton River.
Rianna Saunders led Northside with 20 points and Gianna Brown chipped in 11 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (9-4, 2-3)
J. Levine 22, Jones 4, Hamren 18, Faw 7, C. Levine 16, Creasy 2, Adkins 8.
NORTHSIDE (3-10, 0-4)
Smith 9, Saunders 20, Brown 11, Gates 6, Hairston 1, Golding 5, Waweru 1.
Staunton River 18 18 19 22 — 77
Northside 14 11 15 13 — 53
3-point goals — Staunton River 4 (Hamren 2, C. Levine 2), Northside 6 (Smith 3, Saunders 3).
JV — Northside won 53-20.
Franklin County 61, William Byrd 44
Ta’mya Robertson knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 21 points as the Eagles downed the host Terriers.
Mya Blizzard and Alexis Carter each scored 12 points for Franklin County.
William Byrd was led by Cabria Mutz with 14 poinhts, Emilie McCaskill with 13 and Sophia Chrisley with 12 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (8-5, 2-2)
Blizzard 12, Janney 2, Robertson 21, Jamison 7, Copeland 7, Carter 12.
WILLIAM BYRD (7-7, 1-3)
Chrisley 12, Helton 3, Mutz 14, Walls 2, McCaskill 13.
Franklin County 10 20 14 17 — 61
William Byrd 12 12 12 8 — 44
3-point goals — Franklin County 6 (Robertson 5, Copeland), William Byrd 2 (McCaskill, Chrisley).
JV — William Byrd won 41-15.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 63, Blacksburg 33
BLACKSBURG — Moe Wright and Te’arah Thomas each scored 14 points for the Patriots in their River Ridge District win over the Bruins.
Shelby Fiddler added 13 points and Nivea Childress chipped in 10 points for Patrick Henry.
McKenzie Cheynet and Ellie Gresh each netted nine points to lead Blacksburg.
PATRICK HENRY (9-4, 5-1)
Fiddler 13, Drakeford 5, Wright 14, Derey 5, Gunn 2, Childress 10, Thomas 14
BLACKSBURG (8-6, 1-4)
Gresh 9, Mc. Cheynet 9, Halkidis 2, Burks 1, Mo. Cheynet 7, Santsaver-Jones 5.
Patrick Henry 10 14 14 25 — 63
Blacksburg 10 8 5 10 — 33
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 5 (Fiddler 2, Childress 2, Drakeford), Blacksburg (Mc. Cheynet).
JV — Blacksburg won 40-38.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 55, Auburn 30
GALAX — Kyraha Parnell netted 17 points and Shea Foxx added 16 as the Maroon Tide rode a 27-point halftime advantage to a district win.
Hannah Huffman led all scorers with 18 points for the Eagles.
AUBURN (1-10, 0-2)
Lafon 3, Huffman 18, Terry 2, Rorrer 4, Mundy 3.
GALAX (5-5, 2-1)
Leonard 5, Elsmasry 7, Parnell 17, K. Sturgill 3, C. Sturgill 2, Edwards 2, Foxx 16, Sawyers 2, Poindexter 1.
Auburn 4 3 6 17 — 30
Galax 20 14 18 3 — 55
3-point goals — Auburn 2 (Lafon, Huffman) Galax 6 (Parnell 5, K. Sturgill).
George Wythe 65, Fort Chiswell 20
MAX MEADOWS — Drea Betts knocked down 22 points, Hailey Patel chipped in 12 points and Meleah Kirtner added 11 as the Maroons shut out the Pioneers in the opening period.
Bailey Watson led Fort Chiswell with eight points.
GEORGE WYTHE (11-3, 3-0)
Betts 22, Patel 12, Kirtner 11, Phillippi 9, Ingo 6, Hawthorne 5.
FORT CHISWELL (2-9, 1-2)
Watson 8, Musik 6, Goforth 3, Smith 3.
George Wythe 23 11 22 9 — 65
Fort Chiswell 0 7 10 3 — 20
3-point goals — Wythe 6 (Kirtner 2, Patel 2, Phillippi, Hawthorne), Fort Chiswell 2 (Muzik, Goforth).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 36-25.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 63, Holy Cross 62, OT
LYNCHBURG — Alex Nance hit a runner from the free-throw line at the horn to lift the Celtics past the Gaels in overtime.
Maggie Clark led Roanoke Catholic with 25 points, while Nance chipped in 12 points.
Sarah Barnhart led Holy Cross with 20 points, Maria Mrad added 16 and Kenadi Knight tallied 11.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-4)
Maggie Clark 25, Myers 7, Nance 12, E. Hemphill 4, M. Hemphill 5, O’Herron 2, Holmgren 6, Drapac 2.
HOLY CROSS (7-6)
T. Knight 6, Luther 6, Kenadi Knight 11, Sarah Barnhart 20, Maria Mrad 16, Orchowski 3.
Roanoke Catholic 10 10 16 15 12 — 63
Holy Cross 10 15 12 14 11 — 62
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 8 (Maggie Clark 5, Nance 2, Holmgren). Holy Cross 5 (Barnhart 3, K. Knight, Mrad).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 36, Parry McCluer 30
ELLISTON — Elli Underwood knocked down 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and had six steals to lead the Mustangs.
Gracie Henson and Katie Claytor scored 11 points each for the Fighting Blues.
PARRY McCLUER (3-8, 3-1)
Grow 3, A. Claytor 5, Henson 11, K. Claytor 11.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (8-5, 4-1)
L. Underwood 6, E. Underwood 13, Ryan 4, Howard 6, Bahnken 1, Bruce 3, McComb 3.
Parry McCluer 3 4 13 10 — 30
Eastern Montgomery 8 6 7 15 — 36
3-point goals — Parry McCluer (Grow, A. Claytor) Eastern Montgomery (E. Underwood).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won 39-17.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 46, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 14
Lauren Butler scored 13 points and Angelina Jones added 12 as the Eagles downed the Ospreys.
Annie Keep scored 10 points for Smith Mountain Lake Christian.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (1-4, 0-2)
Annie Keep 10, Saunders 4.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-3, 3-2)
L. Butler 13, An. Jones 12, Mackenzie 6, Mioduszewski 6, Moore 2, Moser 2, Huffard 4, Ferro 1.
SML Christian 4 0 8 2 — 14
R. Valley Christian 17 14 11 4 — 46
3-point goals — Smith Mountain Lake Christian 2 (Keep 2), Roanoke Valley Christian (Jones 2).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 63, Holston 42
DAMASCUS — Michaela Fiscus netted 17 points, Candice Miller chipped in 11 points and Lexy Nowers added 10 as the Indians took a 23-point lead to the half en route to a district win.
The Cavaliers were led by Liyah French who scored 25 points.
RURAL RETREAT (10-5, 3-1)
Ma. Fiscus 9, Mi. Fiscus 17, King 2, Trivitt 9, Williams 3, Moore 2, Nowers 10, Miller 11.
HOLSTON (5-8, 1-2)
Lane 1, Bailey 2, Boardwine 3, French 25, Trivitte 5, Lawson 6.
Rural Retreat 17 18 15 13 — 63
Holston 10 12 10 10 — 42
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 6 (Mi. Fiscus 4, Ma. Fiscus, Miller), Holston 5 (French 4, Boardwine).
NONDISTRICT
William Fleming 63, Salem 30
Lanie Bethel put up 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Colonels past the Spartans.
Kennedy Scales led Salem with 12 points.
WILLIAM FLEMING (11-3)
Henderson 3, Coleman 2, Board 7, Bethel 22, Battle 4, Ollie 7, Anderson 9, Fitzgerald 6, Jones 3.
SALEM (7-6)
K. Scales 12, T. Scales 1, Robtison 2, Malloy 1, Hill 6, Moran 2, Baker 6.
William Fleming 13 23 15 12 — 63
Salem 11 3 12 4 — 30
3-point goals — William Fleming 7 (Bethel 6, Board), Salem 2 (K. Scales, Hill).
JV — William Fleming won 43-41.
