Sophia Chrisley hit a 3-pointer from 23 feet out at the buzzer to give William Byrd a 55-53 win over Glenvar in nondistrict girls basketball action on Wednesday.
Chrisley finished with 18 points for the Terriers, including three 3-pointers. Cabria Mutz added 17 points and Emilie McCaskill scored 12 points.
Olivia Harris led the host Highlanders with 18 points, and Malaysia Donaldson finished with 15.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-1)
Becirevic 2, Chrisley 18, Firebaugh 3, Helton2, McCaskill 12, Mutz 17, Walls 2.
GLENVAR (1-1)
Donaldson 15, Frederick 4, Harris 18, Harris 9, McCulley 2, Thompson 2.
William Byrd 8 9 11 19 8 — 55
Glenvar 12 11 8 16 6 — 53
3-point goals — William Byrd 5 (Chrisley 3, McCaskill 2), Glenvar 2 (Harris 2).
Girls basketball
NONDISTRICT
Blacksburg 43, Northside 33
BLACKSBURG — Skylar Prosser scored 12 points and Katie Currin added nine for the Bruins.
Emily Smith scored 19 points to lead the Vikings.
NORTHSIDE (1-1)
Smith 19, Brown 7, Gates 3, Hicks 4.
BLACKSBURG (2-0)
Mosser 7, Gresh 7, Cheynet 8, Prosser 12, Currin 9.
Northside 5 9 3 16 — 33
Blacksburg 10 9 7 17 — 43
3-point goals — Northside 3 (Smith 3).
JV — Blacksburg won 43-17.
Salem 56, Bassett 9
Zoe Robtison drained three 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and Kennedy Scales added 11 points to lead the Spartans.
Madison Hall had seven rebounds and six steals for Salem, which led by 32 points at the half and did not allow the Bengals to score in the second half. Abbie Baker also had five points and seven rebounds.
BASSETT (0-2)
Witcher 3, Flanagan 2, Ross 2, Pitzer 2.
SALEM (1-0)
K. Scales 11, T. Scales 9, Robtison 16, Hill 1, Hall 1, Wallace 3, Moran 4, Baker 5, Mitchem 4, Poole 2.
Bassett 4 5 0 0 — 9
Salem 16 25 6 9 — 56
3-point goals — Salem 5 (Robtison 3, Scales, Wallace).
JV — Salem won 50-15.
Craig County 48, Christiansburg 39
NEW CASTLE — Autumn Hutchinson knocked down a game-high 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Rockets, who amassed 27 assists as a team.
Antwaniqua Banks and Hannah Altizer lead the Blue Demons with 13 points each.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-2)
Horn 5, Close 2, Hatcher 4, Altizer 13, Wilburn 2, Banks 13
CRAIG COUNTY (1-1)
Jones 3, Gregory 7, Bostic 1, Oliver 8, Caldwell 4, Hutchinson 25,
Christiansburg 10 10 8 11 — 39
Craig County 12 8 12 16 — 48
3-point goals - Christiansburg 2 (Horn, Altizer).
JV — Christiansburg won 46-13.
Carroll County 59, Pulaski County 41
HILLSVILLE — Abigale Kennedy scored 18 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers over the Cougars.
Jaelyn Hagee scored 13 points and Kalee Easter added 10 for Carroll County.
Pulaski County was led by Maddie Ratcliff with 17 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (0-1)
Russell 4, Ke. Secrist 5, Akers 2, Ratcliff 17, Huff 4, Ka.Secrist 6, Creggar 3.
CARROLL COUNTY (2-0)
A. Easter 6, K. Easter 10, Richardson 2, Stockner 3,Hagee 13, Crotts 1, Kennedy 18, Utt 4, Cupp 2
Pulaski County 12 10 7 12 — 41
Carroll County 13 10 14 22 — 59
3-point goals Pulaski County 2 (Ratcliff, Huff), Carroll County 3 (K. Easter 2, Hagee)
JV — Pulaski County won 60-49
Riverheads 45, Rockbridge County 34
LEXINGTON — Berkeley Tyree scored 12 points to lead Riverheads, which outscored the Wildcats 34-20 in the second half.
Emily Galford scored 11 points for Rockbridge County, and Graceson Armstrong added nine points and 15 rebounds. Emily Mahood finished with five points and 12 rebounds.
RIVERHEADS
Sellers 2, M.S. 10, Hoosier 3, Lee 11, Campbell 1, Grubb 6, Tyree 12.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-1)
Armstrong 9, Camden 3, Galford 11, Hines 3, Mahood 5, Stores 3.
Riverheads 3 8 16 18 — 45
Rockbridge County 7 7 13 7 — 34
3-point goals Riverheads 2 (Hoosier, Grubb), Rockbridge County 4 (Armstrong, Camden, Galford, Stores).
JV - Riverheads won 35-14.
James Monroe (W.Va.) 52, Narrows 50
NARROWS — Morgan Boroski scored 22 points as James Monroe came from behind and held on for the win.
Audrey Riddle led the Green Wave with 18 points and Mya Robertson added 13.
JAMES MONROE
Honeycutt 14, Me. Boroski 5, Thomas 6, Mo. Boroski 22, Page 1, Broyles 4
NARROWS (0-2)
Blankinship 4, Lawrence 5, Robertson 13, Bishop 4, Grose 5, Stables 1, Riddle 18
James Monroe 2 15 18 17 — 52
Narrows 9 14 16 11 — 50
3-point goals — James Monroe 1 (Honeycutt).
JV — James Monroe won.
Galax 42, Eastern Montgomery 28
ELLISTON — Sage Leonard had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Maroon Tide outscored the Mustangs 20-5 in the second half.
Elli Underwood had 11 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and four assists for Eastern Montgomery.
GALAX (1-0)
Leonard 19, Hash 3, Elsmasry 7, Parnell 2, Sturgill 1, Edwards 1, Foxx 9.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-1)
L. Underwood 4, E. Underwood 11, Ryan 4, Ford 4, Bahnken 1, McHone 4.
Galax 16 6 11 9 — 42
Eastern Montgomery 8 15 1 4 — 28
3-point goals — Galax 5 (Leonard 4, Hash), Eastern Montgomery 1 (E. Underwood)
JV — Eastern Montgomery won 32-26.
Buffalo Gap 46, Parry McCluer 30
BUENA VISTA — Amaya Lucas scored 22 points and the Bison rode a 13-point halftime advantage to a win.
Katie Claytor paced the Blues (1-1) with nine points.
BUFFALO GAP (2-0)
Ostrander 10, Shifflet 2, Massie 6, Lucas 22, Graham 4, Hoover 2
PARRY McCLUER (1-1)
M. Henson 8, G.Henson 6, Claytor 9, Taylor 7
Buffalo Gap 12 13 14 8 — 47
Parry McCluer 7 5 6 12 — 30
3-point goals - Buffalo Gap 2 (Ostrander 2)Parry McCluer(Taylor)
JV — Buffalo Gap won.
Tazewell 71, Fort Chiswell 65
TAZEWELL — Brooke Rowe scored 20 points and Rae White added 14 for Tazewell, which came from behind in the fourth quarter.
Haley Smith had 16 points to lead the Pioneers, who led 50-49 after three quarters.
Bailey Watson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Fort Chiswell, and Katy Muzik added 11 points.
TAZEWELL (1-1)
Ray 10, Herald 9, Mabrey 8, Rowe 20, Nolley 7, Whitaker 1, White 14, Thomas 2.
FORT CHISWELL (0-2)
Goforth 5, Muzik 11, Patton 2, Roark 7, Smith 16, Turpin 3, Underwood 6, Watson 12, Whisman 3.
Fort Chiswell 16 18 16 15 — 65
Tazewell 12 24 13 22 — 71
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 4 (Muzik 2, Roark 2), Tazewell 7 (Rowe 3, Mabrey 2, Herald, Nolley).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 45-40.
Boys basketball
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
North Cross 74, Fishburne Military 44
WAYNESBORO — Drew Jensen scored 14 points and Zae Baines added 13 for the visiting Raiders, who opened up a 34-14 lead by halftime.
Michael Mack scored 12 for North Cross, and Nelson Etuk added 10 points.
NORTH CROSS (3-0, 2-0)
Andrew 3, Baines 13, Bloomfield 3, Brown 5, Etuk 10, Hines 2, Jackson 9, Jensen 14, J. Mack 2, M. Mack 12, Robertson 2.
FISHBURNE MILITARY (1-3, 0-2)
Brent 11, Dobson 18, Alpis 7, Alexander 5, Belisle 3.
North Cross 17 17 21 19 — 74
Fishburne Military 8 6 13 17 — 44
3-point goals — North Cross 7 (Jensen 4, Baines, Brown, M. Mack), Fishburne Military 8 (Dobson 6. Brent 2).
NONDISTRICT
Salem 92, Bassett 59
BASSETT — Ethan English had 27 points and Alex Blanchard added 20 as the Spartans outscored the host Bengals 42-19 in the second half to debut with a victory.
Nick Owen added 13 points for Salem, which drained 13 3-pointers.
Bassett got 13 points from Dominic Gill, and Darius Hairston added 11.
SALEM (1-0)
Blanchard 20, English 27, Robinson 6, Staples 1, Blakenship 6, Dallas 5, Owen 13, Conner 7, Dawyot 7.
BASSETT (0-2)
Brown 2, Martin 2, Valentine 1, Ford 7, Hairston 11, Cunningham 9, T. Fuller 2, Gill 13, B. Fuller 4.
Salem 27 23 24 18 — 92
Bassett 19 21 10 9 — 59
3-point goals — Salem 13 (Blanchard 3, Owen 3, Blakenship 2, English, Dallas, Conner, Dawyot), Bassett 3 (Ford 2, Martin).
JV — Bassett won 69-40.
Patrick Henry 72, Franklin County 60
Alex Faulkner knocked down 19 points, as the Patriots, trailing by three at the half, turned up the pressure in the second half and outscored the Eagles 49-33 in the last two quarters.
Also in double figures for Patrick Henry were Jalen Cook with 16 points, Dre Palmer with 15 points and Jamontae Smith with 14.
Franklin County was paced by Hunter Cannaday with 17 points and Kalaik Witcher with 16.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (0-2)
Ziegler 6, Luckett 7, Elliott 3, B. Witcher 4, Law 6, Hudson 1, K. Witcher 16, Cannaday 17
PATRICK HENRY (2-0)
Smith 14, Cook 16, Palmer 15, Faulkner 19, Crump 3, Burns 5
Franklin County 12 14 17 16 — 60
Patrick Henry 7 16 23 26 — 72
3-point goals - Franklin County 5 (K. Witcher 4, Luckett) Patrick Henry 3 (Palmer,Faulkner, Thompson)
JV — Patrick Henry won 40-38
William Byrd 60, Glenvar 49
Landon Johnson led all scorers with 25 points as the Terriers picked up a win.
Ethan Tinsley added 10 points and Jamie Crawley pulled down 16 rebounds for Byrd.
The Highlanders were led by Manny Burwell with 19 points and Stephon Barber with 11.
GLENVAR (0-1)
Puig 4, Barber 11, Johnson 6, Alexander 5, Burwell 19,Housh 4
WILLIAM BYRD (1-1)
Johnson 25, Tinsley 10, Hendrick 9, Williams 1, Early 4, Martin 6, Cawley 5.
Glenvar 16 9 14 10 — 49
William Byrd 16 16 12 16 — 60
3-point goals - Glenvar 7(Burwell 3, Johnson 2, Barber, Alexander)William Byrd 8 (Johnson 6, Hendrick, Cawley)
JV — William Byrd won 39-38
Alleghany 61, Buffalo Gap 52
LOW MOOR — Jayson Easton scored 23 points and Corey Easton added 14 as the Mountaineers took control in the second half.
Alleghany iced the game by hitting 12 of 13 free-throw attempts down the stretch.
Tanner Rivenburg scored 16 points for Buffalo Gap, which led by one point at the half, but was outscored 40-29 in the second half.
BUFFALO GAP (0-1)
Weatherman 7, Holden 4, Witcher 4, Rivenburg 16, Lyle 8, Smith 9, Teter 4.
ALLEGHANY (1-0)
Broughman 2, J. Easton 23, C. Easton 14, Hensley 8, Mitchell 2, Pinkston 5, Taylor 2, Wright 5.
Buffalo Gap 12 11 12 17 — 52
Alleghany 5 16 18 22 — 61
3-point goals — Buffalo Gap 4 (Riverburg 2, Weatherman, Smith). Alleghany 3 (C. Easton 2, Wright).
JV — Alleghany won 55-51.
