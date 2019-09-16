DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman had 19 kills and eight digs Monday night as Lord Botetourt volleyball team stayed unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 nondistrict victory over Blacksburg.
Taylor Robertson added eight kills, eight digs and two aces for the Cavaliers (7-0). Kenleigh Gunter had nine digs and three aces, while Jordyn Kepler finished with 44 assists and eight digs.
VOLLEYBALL
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd def. Glenvar 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8
Mattie Andrews and Alison Stoehr combined for 36 kills, nine aces and 17 digs as the visiting Terriers edged the Highlanders.
Andrews had 16 kills, 10 digs and five aces; while Stoehr supplied 20 kills, seven digs and four aces for Byrd (5-3). Trinity Hylton set up 38 assists for the Terriers, while Kasey McKee had four kills and five aces.
Glenvar (1-5) was led by Sydney Loder with four kills, five blocks and five aces. Claire Griffith had 10 kills and one ace, while Sara McIlwain had seven kills and two aces.
Patrick Henry def. Franklin Co. 27-25, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-13
ROCKY MOUNT — Megan Doyle posted 18 kills and two aces, Bryanna Penn had four kills and three blocks and Daphne Thompson added 32 assists and 12 digs as the Patriots (4-1) took an exciting five-set win over the Eagles.
Franklin County (4-2) was led by Courtney Bryant with 20 kills and one ace, Emma Chaudet with 15 digs and one ace, Alexandra Christoff with 14 kills and 21 digs and Rachel Justice with 31 assists, eight digs and two aces.
W. Fleming def. George Wash. 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Dianna Richardson had nine aces, two kills and two digs and Tanique Valree knocked down nine kills and three aces to lead the Colonels (3-6) over the Eagles (0-7).
Janeyah Thomas had five kills and two blocks and Brianna Waldron added seven aces, two kills and 19 digs for William Fleming.
Grayson County def. Bluefield (W.Va.) 25-3, 25-23, 25-9
INDEPENDENCE — Jacie Bennett knocked down 12 kills, Kristen Brown had 11 aces and 10 assists and Sierra Pope and Chelsea Wilson dished out 10 assists each as the Blue Devils (7-0) knocked off the Beavers in straight sets.
Radford def. Marion 25-18, 25-10, 25-12
RADFORD — The Bobcats (4-0) took care of the Scarlet Hurricanes in three sets. Radford was led by Kara Armentrout with 10 kills, Laney Cline with six kills and Charli Dietz with eight kills and 10 digs.
Carroll County def. Patrick County 25-11, 25-15, 25-21
STUART — Cassidy Lawson had 13 kills and seven digs, Hannah Dalton posted three aces and eight digs and Madison Stolkner added four kills and two blocks as the Cavaliers (7-2) took down the host Cougars (3-6) in straight sets.
Fort Chiswell def. Chilhowie 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16
MAX MEADOWS — The Pioneers (1-6) got five kills, four aces and 11 digs from Karlynn Goforth, 36 assists, eight kills, four aces and seven digs from Sarah Stephens and 13 kills, 15 digs and five aces from Bailey Watson for a four-set win over the Warriors.
Chilhowie (3-7) was led by Caitlin Pierce with 17 kills and nine digs, Mari Boardwine with five kills and six digs and Kaitlyn Hopkins with five kills and nine blocks.
