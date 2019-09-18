INDEPENDENCE — Hannah Halsey had seven kills, five aces and two blocks, and Jaci Bennett added eight kills and three aces to lead unbeaten Grayson County to a three-set win over Rural Retreat in a nondistrict volleyball game on Wednesday.
The scores were 25-15, 25-15 and 25-19.
Chelsea Wilson added 12 assists for the Blue Devils (8-0).
For Rural Retreat, Lacy Sullivan had 17 assists, Abby Musser had eight kills, and Annie Peeples finished with five kills and three aces.
Volleyball
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe def. Graham 25-15, 25-7, 25-15
BLUEFIELD — Marisa Turpin had eight kills, five aces and two digs, and Karrah James added six kills, eight assists and two digs to lead the visiting Maroons (6-7).
Meleah Kirtner added five kills, three digs and three aces for George Wythe, and Nina Dillow finished with four kills, five aces, two assists and a block.
Patrick Co. def. Dan River 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
RINGGOLD — The Cougars, in the midst of playing four games in four days, got 17 aces as a team on the way to downing Dan River.
