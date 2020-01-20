Tyler Johnson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer, as Glenvar downed Blacksburg 59-56 in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Monday.
Johnson’s trey was one of nine for Glenvar, with Avery Alexander leading the way with five.
Alexander led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Eddie Ball and Stephen Barber with 12 each. Johnson scored 11.
Freshman Brock Vice led Blacksburg with 18 points.
BLACKSBURG (9-4)
Vice 18, Mitchell 9, Gholston 6, Spennacchio-Parker 6, Goforth 5, Joyce 2, Reinhardt 6, Miller 2, Duma 2.
GLENVAR (7-8)
Alexander 19, Ball 12, Barber 12, Johnson 11, Burwell 5.
Blacksburg 15 18 14 9 — 56
Glenvar 21 9 17 12 — 59
3-point goals — Blacksburg 6 (Mitchell 3, Goldstone 2, Goforth), Glenvar 9 (Alexander 5, Ball 2, Johnson, Burwell).
JV — Glenvar won.
Boys basketball
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 60, Eastern Montgomery 21
BUENA VISTA — Will Dunlap knocked down 28 points and Spencer Hamilton added 14 as the Fighting Blues used a 34-6 second-half advantage to run away with the district win.
J.T. Foster led the Mustangs with seven points.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (7-4, 3-2)
Ford 6, Bahnken 1, Foster 7, Shepherd 4, Fallon 3.
PARRY MCCLUER (9-4, 4-0)
Perry 2, Roberts 8, Baker 2, Dunlap 28, Hamilton 14, Snider 6,
Eastern Montgomery 6 9 4 2 — 21
Parry McCluer 13 13 20 14 — 60
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 8 (Dunlap 4, Hamilton 2,Roberts 2)
JV — Parry McCluer won 32-30.
NONDISTRICT
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 23
RURAL RETREAT — Dylan Havens scored 10 points for the Bears, which had 15 different players score at least two points.
Jacob DeBord led the Indians with six points.
BLAND COUNTY (9-3)
Coleman 3, Payne 7, Havens 10, Kegley 6, T. Harden 5, Russo 7, Parker 2, Compton 4, Hoge 2, Hankins 3, Buchanan 3, Corey Harden 2, Brady 4, Morehead 5.
RURAL RETREAT (0-16)
Crowder 3, Smith 1, Musser 3, Hight 4, Worley 1, Lemmon 1, Alford 4, DeBord 6
Bland County 25 11 13 14 — 63
Rural Retreat 3 9 1 10 — 23
3-point goals — Bland (Payne, T. Harden, Russo, Compton), Rural Retreat (DeBord 2, Musser)
JV — Rural Retreat won 39-31.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 58, Giles 39
RADFORD — Alexis Rader had 16 points and Jada Dean added 14 for the Bobcats.
Laney Cline added 10 points for Radford, which led by 15 points at the half.
Ashlynn Mitcham scored 16 points for the Spartans, and Gracie Merrix finished with 12.
GILES (10-5, 2-4)
Reed 7, Mitcham 16, Santolla 4, Merrix 12.
RADFORD (10-3, 4-2)
Rader 16, Turk 9, Dean 14, conner 9, Cline 10.
Giles 6 11 16 6 — 39
Radford 12 20 8 18 — 58
3-point goals — Giles 3 (Reed, Mitcham, Merrix), Radford 8 (Conner 3, Rader 2, Turk, Dean, Cline.
JV — Radford won.
Glenvar 50, James River 10
Olivia Harris dropped in 18 points, Kendra Frederick netted 12 points and Kyra King added 10 as the Highlanders downed the Knights.
Maddie Brogan led James River with eight points.
JAMES RIVER (4-11, 0-6)
Brogan 8, Vanderveer 2.
GLENVAR (8-6, 2-4)
McCulley 2, Harris 18, Luper 4, Frederick 12, Dawson 4, King 10.
James River 3 4 1 2 — 10
Glenvar 10 18 14 8 — 50
3-point goals — Glenvar 7 (Harris 3, Frederick 2, King 2).
JV — James River won.
NONDISTRICT
Rural Retreat 57, Bland County 33
RURAL RETREAT — Delanie Trivitt scored a career-high 31 points, including five 3-pointers, and Lexy Nowers pulled down 11 rebounds as the Indians outscored the Bears 35-17 in the second half to pull away for the win.
McKenzie Tindall led Bland County with 12 points.
BLAND COUNTY (2-10)
Stowers 6, Townley 7, Ganders 7, Tindall 12.
RURAL RETREAT (11-5)
Ma. Fiscus 8, Mi. Fiscus 9, Trivitt 31, Williams 2, Nowers 6, Evans 1.
Bland County 7 9 10 7 — 33
Rural Retreat 7 15 19 16 — 57
3-point goals — Bland County (Townley), Rural Retreat 6 (Trivitt 5, Ma. Fiscus).
JV — Rural Retreat won 37-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.