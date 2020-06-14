The rising freshman volleyball prospect has played bump-set-spike all spring with the brick wall on the side of her house.
Her older brother, the returnee to the varsity basketball team, has worn out the hoop in his driveway so he walks around the corner to put up some shots on his friend's eight-foot goal.
Getting some exercise in the last three months during the COVID-19 pandemic has required some personal determination and creativity.
By as early as Monday, athletes at the VHSL's 317 member high schools can leave their neighborhoods and return to their gyms and practice fields.
The VHSL Executive Committee held an emergency vote Thursday, allowing limited and highly regulated out-of-season practice beginning Monday.
However, before any school can begin holding workouts, individual drills or conditioning, its school district's central office must submit a health plan to the Virginia Department of Education stating how it would comply with strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 already set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
How many schools can hit the ground running?
Franklin County principal Jon Crutchfield, the chairman-elect of the VHSL Executive Committee, is hopeful of a quick restart, but it won't be Monday.
"At the earliest I would guess the end of [this] week, but more likely maybe one more week," he said.
Even if a school division has submitted its health plan to the DOE, Crutchfield said there will be plenty of ground to cover making certain a school's coaches, trainers, athletes and parents of athletes understand the ground rules.
"Once the plan is submitted, what we plan to do is have a webinar or a phone conference just to go over all of our protocols," Crutchfield said last week. "Does boys basketball get the gym on this day at this time and does girls basketball get this day or this time? We're not there yet.
"The accountability piece is going to be the big part. I had to get a definition of what a health screening is. Some people are going to use a temperature check. Some, it's a checklist, a questionnaire."
Crutchfield said he expects a school division's health plan will focus more on how to safely conduct in-person learning without delving into many specifics of athletics.
The Franklin County principal said he and Eagles athletic director Crystal Worley plan to implement the National Federation of State High School Associations guidance plan released in May.
For instance, under Phase II of a state's reopening plan, the NFHS guidance calls for:
- Pre-workout screening of all athletes and coaches.
- Recording responses to all screening questions for future reference.
- No indoor gatherings of more than 10 people.
- No outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people.
- At least 6 feet of distance between individuals at all times.
- Workouts should be conducted in "pods" with the same 5-10 students in respective groups.
"What we're going to do, and I think what most people will do is follow the national federation guidelines," Crutchfield said.
"The national federation guidelines describe spotting [for weightlifting]. Typically you might have somebody standing behind you kind of over your head. But now you have to have one on each end of the bar, 6 feet apart."
Martinsville athletic director Tommy Golding said his coaches are anxious to hit the fields and courts, but he is putting the brakes on some of the enthusiasm.
"I've got coaches wanting to know, 'Are we ready to go,' and I'm like, 'No, you're not.'" Golding said.
"I'm not letting anybody go until I know our guidelines are being met and our guidelines are OK.
I'm worried to death if I put a kid in the weight room and I don't have the proper spotters and that kid gets hurt, I guess you're liable. We're really stepping in some grounds that I'm not sure of."
Golding is a member of the VHSL Executive Committee. He voted with the majority to allow out-of-season practice to resume, but he did so warily.
"I voted for it, but I didn't expect them to release it yet," he said. "I knew my region wanted me to vote for it. I have to do what my region wants me to do even though I might have some hesitation.
"I feel like I'm running into a dark room and I have no idea what's in the room and I'm just running wide open into it."
While the VHSL has opened the door for out-of-season practice, there is no indication if and when there might be a fall sports season for football, volleyball, cross country, golf and competitive cheer.
"Just because we're practicing doesn't mean we're going to play," Christiansburg athletic director Tim Cromer said. "I don't want to say it's not worth it, but it's almost a moot point."
VHSL executive director Billy Haun has stated that if social distancing is in place in classrooms it would be difficult to justify playing fall sports, including the big revenue producer for most schools — football.
"Let's say we play football and one of my kids comes down [with COVID-19]," Golding said. "Do I quarantine the whole team?
Friday night, I've got a kid playing that afterward we find out has it. Let's say I'm playing Magna Vista. Does that mean all of Magna Vista's team and all of my team has to be quarantined for 15 days?
"I don't see any way we can [play], but on the other side I don't see how I survive without football," Golding said.
If Virginia schools cannot play football this fall while neighboring states are playing, Golding wonders about the impact. Martinsville is less than 10 miles from the North Carolina state line.
"How many kids are going to jump ship and go to North Carolina to play?" Golding said. We're right on the border. I know I would if I had a kid that was a senior and was a pretty good football player and Virginia's not playing. I'm gone. I'll bring him back second semester.
"That's just me personally, but I see that happening with all the border [schools]."
For now, VHSL athletes can lift weights, toss a football (if the receiver wears gloves) and take part in individual basketball drills under a coach's supervision on campus.
That is one brick wall that has been removed as a mental and physical barrier.
"That's why I think the Virginia High School League did this and why I appreciate this gesture," the Franklin County principal said. "We just need to get kids back being active. What people need to understand is what was sent out [Thursday] does not mean fall sports are going to start.
"It just means we can start getting kids back out and get them in shape. It's just a first move. To have a kid be able to shoot a basketball or throw a football, it's been a long time coming.
