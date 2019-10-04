STAUNTON — Dylan Wade rushed for 195 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries to lead Lord Botetourt to a 77-0 rout of Staunton on Friday.
Wade scored on a 68-yard run on Lord Botetourt’s second snap of the game.
Lord Botetourt (5-0), which is ranked No. 2 in Timesland, led just 7-0 after the first quarter but scored seven touchdowns in the second quarter to build a 56-0 cushion. The Storm (2-3) managed just 88 yards of total offense in the first half.
James-Ryan Salvi threw two TD passes.
Chase Fridley blocked a Staunton punt, with Mikey Rago scooping up the ball and scoring on a 13-yard return.
Payton Haston scored on an interception return.
The margin of defeat and total points allowed were the second-worst in the history of Staunton/Robert E. Lee football. The worst was the first game of the Lee program played on Sept. 30, 1911, when Fishburne Military won 101-0.
Lord Botetourt 7 49 14 7 — 77
Staunton 0 0 0 0 — 0
LB—Wade 68 run (Baker kick)
LB—Wade 20 run (Baker kick)
LB—Wade 38 run (Baker kick)
LB—Givens 12 pass from Salvi (Baker kick)
LB—Wade 10 run (Baker kick)
LB—Stephens 25 pass from Salvi (Baker kick)
LB—Rago 13 blocked punt return (Baker kick)
LB—Wade 19 run (Baker kick)
LB—Haston 15 interception return (Baker kick)
LB—Peery 44 run (Harvey kick)
LB—Harrison 78 run (Rago kick)
Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12
Bradey Loder carried the ball 19 times for 182 yards and two scores as the Highlanders (3-3, 2-0 Three Rivers District) dominated the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2).
Colby Street rushed for 68 yards and three scores on nine carries for Glenvar. Teammate Aiden Wolk completed nine of 14 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Nick Seabolt had six catches for 99 yards and a score.
The Highlanders broke the game open in the second quarter with back-to-back scoring drives of 94 and 97 yards.
Weston Burcham returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD for Carroll County.
Carroll County 0 6 0 6 — 12
Glenvar 14 28 7 0 — 49
Glen—Street 23 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Street 1 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 4 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 59 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 1 run (Fuhrman kick)
Carr—Burcham 84 kickoff return (kick failed)
Glen—Sebolt 22 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Street 8 run (Fuhrman kick)
Carr—Davidson 41 run (kick failed)
Richlands 45, Radford 28
RICHLANDS — Cade Simmons completed 12 of 18 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 67 yards and three more scores as the Blue Tornadoes (2-3) handed the Bobcats their first loss.
Sage Webb ran for 62 yards and a touchdown and had 123 receiving yards and a TD catch for Richlands. Teammate Logan Steele ran for 171 yards on 19 carries.
Zane Rupe ran for three touchdowns and threw a TD pass for Radford (4-1), which is ranked No. 3 in Timesland.
Radford 7 7 0 14 — 28
Richlands 7 14 10 14 — 45
Chilhowie 22, Virginia High 7
BRISTOL — Jonathan Gilley ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Williams rushed for 112 yards and another score as the Warriors (5-1) beat the Bearcats (0-5).
J.T. Lefew of Chilhowie had 15 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
Chilhowie 14 0 8 0 — 22
Virginia High 0 7 0 0 — 7
Chil— Gilley 10 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Gilley 19 run (Hutton kick)
VHS— Fields 33 pass from Thomas (Thomas kick)
Chil—Williams 57 run (Adams run)
George Wythe 34, Gate City 7
WYTHEVILLE — Cole Simmons completed six of nine passes for 117 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the Maroons (5-1) to a win over the Blue Devils (1-5).
Ravvon Wells rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 15 carries for George Wythe. Braydon Thompson scored on a 65-yard interception return and also caught a 55-yard TD pass.
Gate City 7 0 0 0 — 7
George Wythe 7 20 0 7 — 34
GWyth—Simmons 6 run (Capranos kick)
Gate—Calhoui 4 run (Reed kick)
GWyth—Simmons 4 run (Capranos kick)
GWyth—Thompson 65 interception return (Capranos kick)
GWyth—Thompson 55 pass from Simmons (kick failed)
GWyth—Wells 33 run (Capranos kick)
James River 22, Alleghany 13
LOW MOOR — Dyllan McAllister threw two touchdown passes to lead the Knights (3-3, 1-1 Three Rivers District) to a win over the Mountaineers (1-4, 0-1).
With James River leading 14-13, McAllister teamed with Kevin Austin on a 51-yard TD pass with about four minutes left to extend the lead.
Bryan Broughman completed seven of 19 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for the Mountaineers.
James River 0 14 0 8 — 22
Alleghany 0 0 7 6 — 13
JR—Forbes 2 run (kick failed)
JR—White 48 pass from McAllister (Theiner run)
All—Clark 29 pass from Broughman (Taylor kick)
All— Fridley 51 pass from Broughman (run failed)
JR—Austin 51 pass from McAllister (Forbes run)
Magna Vista 56, Tunstall 3
DRY FORK — Dryus Hairston completed nine of 14 passes for 127 yards and two TDs and also ran for a TD as the Warriors (5-1, 2-0 Piedmont District) topped the Trojans (0-5, 0-2).
Louis Taylor ran for 100 yards and two scores on 10 carries for Magna Vista, which is ranked No. 7 in Timesland. Teammate Logan George recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD.
Magna Vista 21 21 14 0 — 56
Tunstall 3 0 0 0 — 3
MV—Hairston 7 run (Osborne kick)
Tun—FG Elliot 23
MV—Taylor 3 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Grant 36 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 30 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Ellison 3 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—George fumble recovery in end zone (Underwood kick)
MV—Preston 15 run (Underwood kick)
MV—Roberts 3 run (Osborne kick)
Roanoke Catholic 52, Parry McCluer 6
El Amin Shareef ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Celtics (4-1) to the victory over Fighting Blues (0-5).
Kawuan Ray ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. The Celtics rushed for 416 yards.
Ethan Moore scored Parry McCluer’s first touchdown of the season with eight seconds left.
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 6 — 6
Roanoke Catholic 0 24 28 0 — 52
RCath—Ray 1 run (Shareef run)
RCath—Shareef 2 run (Adams pass from Sweeney)
RCath—Shareef 5 run (Shareef run)
RCath—Ray 82 run (run failed)
RCath—Ray 37 run (Adams pass from Sweeney)
RCath—Shareef 38 run (pass failed)
RCath—Shareef 19 run (Carter pass from Sweeney)
PM—Moore 9 run (kick failed)
Narrows 24, Holston 20
DAMASCUS — Chase Blaker threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Wave (5-0) fended off the Cavaliers (3-2).
Dustin Wiley caught two TD passes for Narrows.
Narrows 7 0 7 10 — 24
Holston 0 0 6 14 — 20
Narr—Wiley 57 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 2 run (Morgan kick)
Hol—Faris 4 run (pass failed)
Narr—FG Morgan 21
Hol—Ezzell 7 pass from Brooks (Walden pass from Brooks)
Narr—Wiley 29 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Hol—Faris 52 run (run failed)
Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19
MARTINSVILLE — Dae’Shawn Penn ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as the Cougars (3-3, 1-1 Piedmont District) beat the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2).
Will Sprowl ran for two TDs and threw for another for the Cougars. Jonny Crowell also had a TD catch.
Zion Adams had two TD runs for Martinsville. Rashaun Dickerson threw a TD pass to Jahil Martin.
Patrick County 7 14 6 0 — 27
Martinsville 0 7 6 6 — 19
PH-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0
RURAL RETREAT — Dakota Rector threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown, caught a TD pass and ran for a two-point conversion to lead the Rebels (6-0, 1-0 Hogoheegee District) past the Indians (3-3, 1-1).
PH-Glade Spring 8 0 16 7 — 31
Rural Retreat 0 0 0 0 — 0
PH-G—Rector 46 reception (Beeson run)
PH-G—Smith 49 pass from Rector (Rector run)
PH-G—Rector 2 run (Rhea run)
PH-G—Smith 16 run (Taylor kick)
Marion 41, Lebanon 38
MARION — Tanner Tate hooked up with Bradley Thomas on a 25-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining to lift the Scarlet Hurricanes (3-2, 1-0 Southwest District) past the Pioneers (0-5, 0-1).
Tate completed 16 of 25 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 212 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. Thomas and Benjamin Calhoun each had two TD catches for Marion.
Lebanon 12 6 12 8 — 38
Marion 14 7 7 13 — 41
Leb— Ward 2 run (kick blocked)
Marn—Calhoun 5 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Leb—Martin 78 run (pass failed)
Marn—Thomas 30 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Leb—Ward 2 run (kick failed)
Marn—Calhoun 27 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Leb—Smith 21 pass from White (run failed)
Marn—Tate 51 run (Hannula kick)
Leb—Ward 2 run (kick failed)
Marn—Tate 7 run (run failed)
Leb—White 5 run (Ward run)
Marn—Thomas 21 pass from Tate (Hannula kick) :50 left
BOYS SOCCER
North Cross 4, St. Anne’s-Belfield 2
Jackson Haskins, Grayson Bloomfield, Oriol Nievas and Geist Pollock scored one goal each to lead the Raiders (9-2-1) over the Saints.
North Cross led 2-1 at the half.
SWVa Home School 3, Mountain Mission 2
Gabe Campbell scored two goals, Zach Henderson scored one goal and had an assist, and Caleb Beasley had six saves for the Conquerors (15-4).
Imani Chacha scored two goals, and Alexanda Nyakemori had four saves for Mountain Mission.
