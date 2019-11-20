Tucker Shrewsbury led all scorers with 25 points and Joseph Bleadsoe drained four three-pointers en route to 22 points as the Tornadoes pulled away in overtime to down the Conquerors.
Taevonn Colbert tallied 19 points, Luke Burrill notched 12 and Cameron Walker chimed in with 10 points for Timberlake Christian (2-0).
Southwest Virginia Home School (0-1) was paced by Tobey Juliano, who hit five treys on his way to a team-high 20 points. Titus Vaughan chipped in 17 points and Isaiah Richards registered 13 for the Conquerors.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Taevonn Colbert 19, Tucker Shrewsbury 25, Joseph Bleadsoe 22, Luke Burrill 12, Cameron Walker 10.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (0-1)
Titus Vaughan 17, Tobey Juliano 20, Greene 9, Isaiah Richards 13, Clark 9, Sharp 8, Webb 2.
Timberlake Christian 15 20 21 20 12 — 88
SWVA Home School 15 19 20 22 2 — 78
3-point goals — Timberlake Christian 7 (Bleadsoe 4, Burrill 2, Shrewsbury), SWVA Home School 14 (Juliano 5, Greene 3, Richards 2, Sharp 2, Clark, Vaughan).
BOYS basketball
Westover Chr. 58, Roanoke Valley Christian 49
DANVILLE — Dylan Aron scored 16 points and Isaac Motley added 11 as the host Bulldogs topped the Eagles (1-1) Tuesday night.
A nine point advantage by Westover in the first quarter was the difference in the game.
Josh Huffard led all scorers netting 21 points for RVC.
Roanoke Valley Christian (1-1)
Tate 5, Poff 2, Huffard 21, Whitenack 2, J. Poe 1, C. Poe 4, Long 9, Highberger 5
Westover
Salmon 2, Moore 2, Burton 10, Aron 16, Booth 6, Morris 2, Lewis 6, Motley 11, Miller 3
RVC 7 11 12 19 — 49
Westover 16 9 12 21 — 58
3-point goals — RVC 3 (J.Poe 2,Huffard) Westover 4 (Burton, Aron, Motley, Miller)
girls basketball
SWVa Home School 49, Timberlake Christian 23
Emma Snyder scored 22 points and Taylor Orange added 21 as the Conquerors downed the Tornados. Sophia Vaughan pulled down 12 rebounds for Southwest Virginia Home School (1-0).
Emily Abbett led Timberlake Christian (2-1) with 11 points.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (2-1)
Emily Abbett 11, Brooklyn 3, Lecik 4, Davis 2, Lunetta 3.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (1-0)
Emma Snyder 22, Taylor Orange 21, Sophia Vaughan 3 (12 reb), Moore 1, Cooper 2.
Timberlake Christian 13 20 8 8 -- 49
SWVA Home School 4 7 10 2 -- 23
3-point goals — Timberlake Christian (Lunetta), SWVA Home School 2 (Orange, Snyder).
