MARTINSVILLE — Zach Henderson and Sullins Johnson each scored a second half goal to break open a tied first half as Southwest Virginia Home School topped Grace Christian 3-1 to win its fourth consecutive VACA state championship Saturday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Tournament MVP Gabe Campbell had the first-half goal for the Conquerors (21-5).
Campbell was also named the VACA’s most valuable player, scoring 39 goals and dishing out 20 assists on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant 1, North Cross 0, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Josiah McCaskill scored 30 seconds into the second overtime period to give the Eagles (13-1-1) the VIC conference championship.
Keeper Zaid Fada posted eight saves for the Raiders (15-6-1) who were outshot 16-10.
Both teams qualify for state play with first-round games to start on Friday.
Seedings for the tournament will be announced on Sunday evening.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cross wins Blue Ridge Conference
LYNCHBURG — Caroline Lystash, Kelly Schaefer and Chloe Hunt all won singles and doubles matches to lead the third-seeded North Cross girls tennis team to a 5-4 win over top-seeded Virginia Episcopal to take the Blue Ridge Conference tournament championship on Saturday.
Lystash was named conference player of the year and was joined on the all-conference first team by Schaefer, with Hunt making the second team.
Polls will determine state tournament seeding, which will be made available early next week, with the tourney scheduled to begin on Nov. 5.
Singles results: Caroline Lystash (NC) def. Carley Chafin 8-4, Kylie Schaefer (NC) def. Claibourne Porter 8-1, Chloe Hunt (NC) def. Lilly Lewis 8-1, Sierra Lewis (VES) def. Regan Carlin 8-4, Morgan Keller (VES) def. Genny Chandel 8-1, Mary Outland (VES) def. Kate Bishop 8-1.
Doubles results: Lystash/Hunt (NC) def. Chafin/Keller 8-4, Schaefer/Carlin (NC) def. L. Lewis/S. Lewis 9-7, Outland/Rose (VES) def. Chandel/Bishop 8-3.
FOOTBALL
Covington 46, Eastern Montgomery 8
COVINGTON — Shaun Smith Jr. ran for 186 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries Friday night to lift Covington to a 46-8 Pioneer District victory over Eastern Montgomery
Smith scored on runs of 4, 19 and 1 yards in the first half and added TDs of 3 and 13 yards in the second half for the Cougars (4-4, 2-1).
Simon Gibson threw a 15-yard pass to Skyler Barnett for the other Covington TD while Chadwick Tacy kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Adam Bahnken scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter for EastMont (1-7, 1-2). Dylan Owens ran for 83 yards on 11 attempts for the Mustangs.
E. Montgomery 0 0 8 0 — 8
Covington 14 14 7 11 — 46
Cov — Smith 4 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — Smith 19 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — Barnett 15 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
Cov — Smith 1 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — Smith 3 run (Tacy kick)
EM — Bahnken 2 run (Shepherd pass from Bahnken)
Cov — Smith 13 run (Barnett pass from Gibson)
Cov — FG Tacy 40
