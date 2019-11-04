NEW CASTLE — Kaylee Stroop dished out 30 assists to set a new Craig County single-season record for assists with 560 as the Rockets advanced Monday night in the Region 1C volleyball tournament with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Galax.
Jaci McAlwee knocked down 13 kills and Haleigh Smith added seven kills and six aces as the Craig (17-4) won for the 15th time in the last 16 matches.
Galax (13-14) was led by Kendall Sturgill with 21 assists and five digs; Saige Leonard with eight kills, 13 digs and one ace; and Carly Sturgill with 10 kills, two aces and four digs.
Craig County will play at No. 1 seed Auburn in a semifinal Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 3D
Northside def. Bassett 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-27, 15-9
BASSETT — Kyleen Draper had 10 kills, 20 assists, five aces and 15 digs; and Tracey Hueston added 20 kills and six blocks to lead the Vikings to a Region 3D opening round win over the Bengals (10-13) in five sets.
Northside (12-13) also got 26 assists from Abigail Hodges and four aces and 12 digs from Audriana Thomas.
The Vikings will go on the road to Lord Botetourt for a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Allie Laine led Bassett (10-13) with 19 kills, 13 blocks and 10 digs. Makayla Rumley had 27 service points, six kills and three blocks; while Sydney Martin added 21 assists and Tabitha Hall had 16 digs for the Bengals.
Carroll Co. def. Christiansburg 25-13, 25-12, 25-21
HILLSVILLE — Hannah Spangler had 18 assists and five aces as the Cavaliers (17-6) topped the Blue Demons (6-15) in straight sets for a first-round win.
Cassidy Lawson knocked down five kills and six aces and Hannah Farmer added nine kills for Carroll County (17-6), which will travel to Hidden Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a quarterfinal match.
REGION 1C
Covington def. Grayson County 25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-21
COVINGTON — Katie Woodward knocked down a season-high 24 kills to go along with five aces and 12 digs as the Cougars picked up a first-round win.
Also for Covington (18-8), Cristi Persinger had eight kills, Reese Myers 21 digs and Ariel Barber added six kills.
The Blue Devils (17-5) got 13 kills, two aces and 12 digs from Jacie Bennett, 11 kills from Hannah Halsey and 16 assists from Kristen Brown.
The Cougars will host George Wythe on Thursday in a semifinal with the winner advancing to the Class 1 state tournament.
Auburn def. Eastern Montgomery 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
RINER — Rachel Harding had 14 kills, two aces and 11 digs, Allyson Martin knocked down 19 kills and Anna McGuire added 33 assists and three aces and the Eagles swept the Mustangs (7-17) in a Region 1C first round match.
Auburn (26-2) will host George Wythe on Thursday in a semifinal round with a state tournament berth on the line.
George Wythe def. Narrows 25-15, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21
WYTHEVILLE — The Maroons got nine kills, 14 blocks and 13 digs from Nina Dillow; 12 kills, two blocks and seven digs from Marisa Turpin and 18 assists, four kills and eight digs from Karrah James in a four-set win over the Green Wave in a first-round game.
Narrows (11-16) was led by Mya Robertson with 14 kills, Cristin Blaker with 28 assists and Halee Kast with 10 kills.
George Wythe (16-13) will play at Covington on Thursday for a semifinal.
