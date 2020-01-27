Izaak Charlton led all scorers with 20 points Monday night as Staunton River posted its second victory of the season with a 58-50 road win over Roanoke Catholic.
Lucas Overstreet netted 12 points and J.J. Crider added 10 for the Golden Eagles (2-15).
Jeremy LaTreill scored 13 points and Christian Toney 10 for Roanoke Catholic (7-10).
STAUNTON RIVER (2-15)
Charlton 20, Overstreet 12, Crider 10, Jones 7, Morris 5, Bates 2,Eanes 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-10)
LaTreill 13, Toney 10, Hagadorn 9, Porter 8, Jones 6, Faulkner 3, Lynch 1.
Staunton River 12 7 19 20 — 58
Roanoke Catholic 9 10 13 18 — 50
3-point goals — Staunton River 8 (Charlton 3, Crider 2, Overstreet 2, Morris), Roanoke Catholic 2 (Faulkner, Toney).
JV — Staunton River won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 66, Highland 34
BUENA VISTA – Will Dunlap scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Fighting Blues stayed unbeaten in the district with a home win.
John Snider added 14 for Parry McCluer (12-3, 6-0), which played without Spencer Hamilton who is out with an ankle injury.
Freshman Ethan Moore led Highland (2-10, 0-6) with 15 points.
HIGHLAND (2-10, 0-6)
Robertson 2, Hunter 2, Williams 6, Moore 15, Johnsen 9,
PARRY McCLUER (12-3, 6-0)
Perry 5, Moore 7, Roberts 7, Baker 6, Wade 3, Dunlap 24, Snider 14.
Highland 8 4 14 8 — 34
Parry McCluer 16 25 13 12 — 66
3-point goals – Highland 1 (Johnsen), Parry McCluer 4 (Perry, Moore, Roberts, Dunlap).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 55, James River 44
BUCHANAN — Cam Cormany scored a game high 24 points as the Bobcats outscored the Knights 13-4 in the third period to come away with a road win.
Isaiah Moran led James River with 16 points, Patrick Clevenger netted 12 points and Ryan Steger added 12.
RADFORD (12-2, 6-1)
Cormany 24, McManus 9, Woods 7, Kanipe 5, Wesley 4, Rupe 5, Baylor 2.
JAMES RIVER (4-14, 2-7)
Moran 16, Clevenger 12, Steger 10, Bowman 2, Miller 4.
Radford 11 12 13 19 — 55
James River 7 12 4 21 — 44
3-point goals — Radford 3 (McManus 2, Cormany), James River 2 (Clevenger 2). JV — Radford won 54-47.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 59, Craig County 13
NEW CASTLE – Ellie Underwood and freshman Maddie Bruce each scored 20 points as the Mustangs posted their sixth district win.
Underwood also had nine rebounds for EastMont (10-6, 6-1), who held Craig to just one point in the second half.
Annabelle Gregory led the Rockets with five points.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-8, 1-6)
Gregory 5, Jones 2, Bostic 3, Oliver 2, Radford 1.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (10-6, 6-1)
E.Underwood 20, Howard 7, Bruce 20, McHone 2, Smith 4, Boone 6.
Craig County 6 6 0 1 — 13
Eastern Montgomery 14 11 22 12 — 59
3-point goals – Eastern Montgomery 2 (Underwood 2, Bruce 2). JV – Eastern Montgomery won 39-10.
Parry McCluer 74, Highland 16
BUENA VISTA — The Fighting Blues had four players score in double figures with Katie Claytor leading the way with 23 points as they downed the Rams.
Also scoring in double digits for Parry McCluer were Sydney Taylor with 15 points, Madie Henson with 12 and Grayce Henson with 11.
HIGHLAND (1-10, 0-6)
Adams 6, Armstrong 6, Hull 4.
PARRY McCLUER (5-9, 5-2)
Grow 3, M.Henson 12, A.Claytor 8, Tyree 2, G.Henson 11, K.Claytor 23, Taylor 15.
Highland 6 5 0 5 — 16
Parry McCluer 20 16 21 17 — 74
3-point goals — Highland (Adams) Parry McCluer 3 (Grow, M.Henson, K.Claytor).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 45, Bland County 33
ROCKY GAP — Bailey Watson scored 11 points to lead the Pioneers, who outscored the Bears 16-8 in the second quarter to take command of the game.
Sydnie Stowers scored eight points for Bland County.
FORT CHISWELL (4-10, 3-3)
Watson 11, Roark 8, Goforth 6, Smith 5, Muzik 5, Whisman 4, Turpin 2, King 2, Underwood 1.
BLAND COUNTY (2-12, 0-5)
Stowers 8, Townley 7, Tindall 7, Sanders 3, Holston 4, Dillow 4.
Fort Chiswell 8 16 17 4 — 45
Bland County 4 8 15 6 — 33
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 4 (Roark 2, Smith, Muzik).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 41-22.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 12
MONETA – Katleigh Wampler scored 13 points, while Catherine Kagey added 12 as the Warriors remained perfect in the conference with a road win.
Freshman Clara Sessor scored her first career basket for Faith (15-1, 6-0).
FAITH CHRISTIAN (15-1, 6-0)
Price 4, Wampler 13, Sessor 2, M.Kagey 3, Kagey 12, Crosby 7, Bravo 1, S.Carmouche 8, C.Carmouche 2.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN
Duncombe 2, A.Keep 2, T.Keep 2, Reed 2, Gordon 3, Saunders 1.
Faith Christian 23 6 18 5 — 52
SML Christian 3 3 2 4 — 12
3-point goals – 3-point goals – Faith Christian 2 (Wampler, M.Kagey), Smith Mountain Lake 1 (Gordon).
NONDISTRICT
Pulaski County 58, Floyd County 51
FLOYD — Maddie Ratcliff and Keslyn Secrist scored 14 points apiece Monday night as the Cougars defeated the Buffaloes.
Floyd County was led by Alexis Kiser with 14 points, Peyton Grim with 12 and Aimee Whitlow with 11.
PULASKI COUNTY (12-5)
Fleenor 8, Akers 2, Ratcliff 14, Huff 8, Keslyn Secrist 14, Cregger 9, Blankenship 3.
FLOYD COUNTY (11-6)
Kiser 14, Whitlow 11, Grim 12, Harman 7, Vest 3, Spangler 1, Underwood 2, Boothe 1.
Pulaski County 9 20 18 11 — 58
Floyd County 10 16 19 6 — 51
3-point goals — Pulaski County 4 (Huff 2, Secrist 2), Floyd County 4 (Kiser 2, Grim, Harman).
JV — Pulaski County won 59-26.
Roanoke Catholic 45, Timberlake Christian 39
LYNCHBURG — Maggie Clark dropped in 14 points and Alex Nance added 12 as the Celtics rode an 18-point halftime advantage to a nonconference win.
The Tornadoes were led by Emily Abbett with 16 points and Brooklyn Finnerty with 13.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (9-5)
Clark 14, Myers 9, Nance 12, M.Hemphill 6, Holmgren 4.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Lunetta 3, Davis 2, Abbett 16, Lecik 5, Finnerty 13.
Roanoke Catholic 14 15 9 7 — 45
Timberlake 2 9 17 11 — 39
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 2, Clark), Timberlake 4 (Abbett 2, Lunetta, Lecik).
