DALEVILLE — Donovan St. Juste scored 12 of his 28 points in the second quarter, including one of his two 3-pointers, as William Fleming beat host Lord Botetourt 66-55 in a Blue Ridge District boys basketball game on Thursday.
A.J. Fuller added 12 points for the Colonels and C.J. Goode finished with 10.
Conner Tilley hit four 3-pointers for Botetourt and finished with 13 points, and Kyle Arnholt had 10 points.
WILLIAM FLEMING (10-3, 3-1)
Bannister 7, Turner 5, Goode 10, St. Juste 28, Fuller 12, Grogan 4.
LORD BOTETOURT (8-6, 3-2)
Bramblett 3, Salvi 4, Arnholt 10, Selkirk 6, Oliver 4, Hale 2, Wheeling 7, Tilley 13, Prince 6.
William Fleming 9 16 17 24 — 66
Lord Botetourt 13 6 11 25 — 55
3-point goals — WF 3 (St. Juste 2, Turner), LB 9 (Tilley 4, Prince 2, Bramblett, Salvi, Oliver). JV — W. Fleming won.
Boys basketball
VIC DIVISION II
North Cross 63, Holy Cross 44
LYNCHBURG — James Jackson scored 17 points and Nick Andrew added 15 for the Raiders in their win over the host Gaels.
Holy Cross was led by Nick Gravely with 13 points and Zack Smith with 12 points.
NORTH CROSS (8-4, 5-2)
Hines 6, Andrew 15, Etuk 4, J. Mack 8, Jackson 17, Bloomfield 7, M. Mack 6.
HOLY CROSS (5-10, 2-5)
Gravely 13, Smith 12, Graves 6, Callaway 5, Waller 8.
North Cross 20 15 15 13 — 63
Holy Cross 14 10 11 9 — 44
3-point goals — North Cross 8 (Andrew 3, Hines 2, Jackson 2, Bloomfield), Holy Cross 2 (Gravely 2).
Covenant 63, Roanoke Catholic 55
Nic Sanker scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jonas Sanker added 13 points, including three 3-pointers for the Eagles.
Prince Andrew scored 10 pointsfor Covenant.
Dillon Porter scored 13 points, and Jared Latreill added 12 points for the Celtics.
COVENANT (8-3, 6-2)
N. Sanker 18, J. Sanker 13, Bennet 11, Andrew 10, Seelman 8, Alley 3
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-7, 3-2)
Porter 13, Latreill 12, Faulkner 9, Hagadorn 8, Lynch 6, Jones 4, Toney 3
Covenant 11 26 12 14 — 63
Roanoke Catholic 16 11 14 14 — 55
3-point goals — Covenant 12, (J. Sanker 3, N. Sanker 3, Andrew 3, Seelman 2, Bennet), RC 6, (Faulkner 3, Hagadorn 2, Toney). JV — Roanoke Catholic won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 59, Covington 41
COVINGTON — Will Dunlap scored 20 points, including three 3-pointers for the Fighting Blues.
Spencer Hamilton added 17 points for Parry McCluer.
Jabari Williams scored 10 points for the Cougars.
PARRY McCLUER (8-4, 3-0)
Perry 4, Moore 2, Roberts 4, Baker 7, Dunlap 20, Hamilton 17, Snider 5
COVINGTON (4-9, 2-3)
Roldan 9, Samuel Akers 12, Yancey 6, Williams 10, Gibson 2, Smith 2
Parry McCluer 13 14 16 16 — 59
Covington 10 11 8 12 — 41
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 4, (Dunlap 3, Baker), Covington 2, (Akers 2). JV — Covington won 53-50.
Bath County 90, Craig County 70
NEW CASTLE — Sean Flenner scored 34 points for the Chargers and Damien Flenner added 33 points, including five 3-pointers.
Colton Moore scored 22 pointsand Levi Law added 15 points for the Rockets.
BATH COUNTY (3-9, 2-2)
Harmon 5, Miller 5, Call 2, S. Flenner 34, D. Flenner 33, Ryder 4, Ingram 2, Phillips 2, Dillow 3
CRAIG COUNTY (1-6, 1-4)
Nichols 5, Menezes 10, Taylor 13, Moore 22, Kipler 5, Law 15
Bath County 27 21 21 21 — 90
Craig County 14 12 20 24 — 70
3-point goals — Bath County 11, (Miller, S. Flenner 3, D. Flenner 5, Ryder, Dillow), Craig County 7, (Taylor 2, Moore 3, Law 2). JV — Craig County won.
NONDISTRICT
Martinsville 58, Dan River 51
MARTINSVILLE — Troy Brandon and Jaheim Niblett both scored 22 points for the Bulldogs.
Robert Carter Jr. scored 19 points for the Wildcats.
DAN RIVER (11-2)
Carter 19, Lewis 1, White 10, Belcher 7, Durant 10, Price 4
MARTINSVILLE (8-4)
Nanns 2, Brandon 22, Law 5, Jones 5, Martin 2, Niblett 22
Dan River 11 14 14 12 — 51
Martinsville 15 14 7 22 — 58
3-point goals — Dan River 4, (Carter 3, Belcher), Martinsville 2, (Brandon, Jones). JV — Martinsville won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley 61, Christiansburg 45
CHRISTIANSBURG — Leilani Pickens scored 31 points to lead the Titans to their first win of the season. Kacie Hanson also scored 10 points for Hidden Valley.
Hannah Altizer led Christiansburg with 20 points, while Molly Close chimed in with 10 points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-12, 1-3)
Hanson 10, Henson 2, Pickens 31, Reed 6, Parker 2,
Lkhagvasuren 6, Trotter 4.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-9, 0-5)
Horne 6, Molly Close 10, Hannah Altizer 20, Banks 9.
Hidden Valley 11 13 14 23 — 61
Christiansburg 15 10 14 6 — 45
3-point goals — HV 2 (Reed, Trotter), Christiansburg 3 (Altizer 2, Close). JV — Christiansburg won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 59, Alleghany 58
Olivia Harris netted 20 points as the Highlanders made a crucial steal with 4 seconds left to preserve the narrows victory over the visiting Mountaineers.
Kyra King added 12 points and Kendra Frederick had 10 for Glenvar, which got 11 rebounds from Malaysia Donaldson.
Maggie Rooklin led Alleghany with 19 points and Erin Harden chimed in with 10 points in the defeat.
ALLEGHANY (10-5, 2-4)
Gibson 6, Nicely 6, Rooklin 19, Harden 10, Conner 4, Keene 9, Byer 2, Massey 2.
GLENVAR (7-6, 1-4)
Harris 20, Luper 2, Frederick 10, Donaldson 8, Thompson 7, King 12.
Alleghany 11 14 13 20 — 58
Glenvar 14 15 11 19 — 59
3-point goals — Alleghany 6 (Rooklin 4, Harden, Conner), Glenvar 6 (Harris 3, King 2, Frederick). JV — Alleghany won.
Carroll County 62, Radford 27
RADFORD — Jaelyn Hagee and Lauren Alley both scored 12 points for the unbeaten Cavaliers, who opened up a 21-point by halftime.
Lexi Rader scored seven points for the Bobcats.
CARROLL COUNTY (13-0, 6-0)
A. Easter 4, Barns 3, K. Easter 10, Richardson 3, Stockner 3, Smith 2, Hagee 12, Crotts 2, Alley 12, Kennedy 4, Cupp 7
RADFORD (9-3, 3-2)
Turk 1, Mills 2, Page 1, Conner 3, Rader 7, Burdette 5, Cline 6
Carroll County 21 16 15 10 — 62
Radford 7 9 5 6 — 27
3-point goals — CC 5, (Barns, Richardson, Cupp, K. Easter 2), R 3, (Conner, Rader, Cline). JV — Carroll County won.
Giles 67, James River 21
PEARISBURG — Ashlynn Mitcham netted 24 points as the Spartans took down the visiting Knights.
Karsyn Reed also scored 17 points for Giles.
JAMES RIVER (4-10, 0-5)
Lak. Lucado 4, Lac. Lucado 5, Brogan 2, Davis 2, Thacker 6, Garrett 2.
GILES (10-4, 2-3)
K. Reed 17, B. Reed 4, Flinchum 5, Mitcham 24, Santolla 6, Janney 2, Merrix 9.
James River 1 5 11 4 — 21
Giles 17 14 20 16 — 67
3-point goals — JR (Lac. Lucado), G 8 (K. Reed 2, Mitcham 2, Santolla 2, Flinchum, Merrix). JV — Giles won 33-23.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Grace Christian 24
STAUNTON — Angelina Jones scored 29 points, including three 3-pointers for the Eagles.
Gracie Huffard added 10 points for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Sofie Yoeman scored 10 points for the Warriors.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-3)
Jones 29, Huffard 10, Moser 8, Moore 4, Mioduszewski 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN
Yoeman 10, Wilson 5, Walker 5, Boweman 2, Kudro 2
R.Valley Christian 12 15 12 16 — 55
Grace Christian 4 6 7 7 — 24
3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 3, (Jones 3), Grace Christian 2, (Yoeman, Wilson).
Faith Christian 53, Carlisle 52
The Warriors, who were led by Catherine Kagey’s 23 points and seven steals, squeaked by the Chiefs in a game that wasn’t decided until the final seconds. Katliegh Wampler chimed in with 14 points for Faith Christian.
Carlisle’s Amara Harrell led all scorers with 29 points, but missed the third of three free throws with 10 seconds remaining that would have tied the score.
Daisy Harris also scored 17 points for the Chiefs.
CARLISLE (3-6)
Harrell 29, Giles 6, Harris 17.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (12-1)
Williams 2, Wampler 14, Crosby 3, S. Carmouche 5, C. Carmouche 6, C. Kagey 23.
Carlisle 21 8 14 9 — 52
Faith Christian 17 12 14 10 — 53
3-point goals — Carlisle 5 (Harris 2, Giles 2, Harrell), Faith Christian 6 (C. Kagey 4, Wampler 2).
Riverheads 54, Rockbridge Co. 42
GREENVILLE — Hannah Grubb scored 14 points for Gladiators, who outscored the Wildcats 30-20 in the second half on Wednesday.
Emily Galford scored 16 points for Rockbridge County and Graceon Armstrong finished with 11.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-6)
Camden 1 0-0 3, Cooper 0 1-2 1, Galford 5 4-7 16, Hines 2 0-0 5, Mahood 1 4-7 6, Stores 0 0-2 0, Armstrong 5 1-4 11. Totals 14 10-22 42.
RIVERHEADS
Sellers 1 0-0 2, Crawford 2 1-4 6, Sacra 2 0-0 5, Hoosier 1 0-0 3, Bryan 2 2-2 6, Moore 2 1-4 5, Campbell 3 1-6 7, Grubb 5 1-1 14, Tyree 3 0-2 6. Totals 21 6-19 54.
Rockbridge County 10 12 11 9 — 42
Riverheads 12 12 16 14 — 54
3-point goals – Rockbridge County 4 (Galford 2, Camden, Hines), Riverheads 6 (Grubb 3, Crawford, Hoosier, Sacra).
