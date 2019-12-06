Phillip Smith’s bucket with 10 seconds remaining in overtime lifted Hidden Valley to a 56-54 win over William Byrd in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Friday.
Kelly Mitchell led the way for Hidden Valley (1-1) with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Mannu Singh added 10 points and Grayson Carroll pitched in seven points and 13 rebounds.
William Byrd was paced by Jamie Cawley with a game-high 18 points , Landon Johnson with 14 points and Jeffrey Williams with 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-2)
Johnson 14, Tinsley 9, Williams 10, Barley 2, Martin 1, Cawley 18.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-1)
Carroll 7, Smith 5, Bell 4, Mitchell 17, Stegall 4, Singh 10, Smiley 2, Nichols 3, Fitzgerald 4.
William Byrd 22 6 9 10 7 — 54
Hidden Valley 11 14 12 10 9 — 56
3-point goals — William Byrd 6 (Johnson 2, Williams 2, Cawley, Tinsley), Hidden Valley 2 (Smith, Nichols).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Glenvar 76, Staunton River 52
Avery Alexander scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter and Stephen Barber added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders.
Manny Burwell scored 12 points for Glenvar, which opened up an 11-point lead in the first quarter, and led by 14 points at the half.
J.J. Crider scored 16 points for Staunton River, and Lucas Overstreet finished with 12.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-3)
Bates 2, Charlton 8, Clary 1, JJ Crider 16, Ja Crider 6, Eanes 2, Jones 2, Lambert 3, Overstreet 12.
GLENVAR (1-1)
Akers 3, Av. Alexander 321, Ai. Alexander 3, Ball 2, ZBarber 17, Burwell 12, Crisco 2, Housh 5, Johnson 4, McMahon 3, Puig 4.
Staunton River 11 10 14 17 — 52
Glenvar 22 14 19 21 — 76
3-point goals — Staunton River 5 (Charlton 2, Overstreet 2, Lambert), Glenvar 8 (Av. Alexander 4, Barber 2, Burwell, Housh).
JV — Glenvar won.
Blacksburg 77, Bassett 59
BASSETT — Matt Joyce hit five 3-pointers on the way to 21 points and Brock Vice added 16 points for the Bruins.
Brian Mitchell added 11 points for Blacksburg, which outscored the Bengals 22-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Jaxon Ford scored 21 points and drained five 3-pointers for Bassett. Cominic Gill added 16 points.
BLACKSBURG (2-0)
Duma 5, Epperley 6, Gholston 7, Goforth 6, Joyce 21, Mitchell 11, Spennacchio-Parker 3, Stanaland 2, Vice 16.
BASSETT (0-3)
Brown 7, Cunningham 2, Ford 21, Fuller 2, Gill 16, Hairston 9, Martin 2.
Blacksburg 24 11 22 20 — 77
Bassett 16 9 10 24 — 59
3-point goals — Blacksburg 10 (Joyce 5, Epperley 2, Gholston, Goforth, Spennacchio-Parker), Bassett 7 (Bassett 5, Brown, Hairston). JV — Blacksburg won 73-46.
Christiansburg 69, Alleghany 66
LOW MOOR — M.J. Hunter scored 17 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds for the Blue Demons.
Tyriqe Taylor added 15 points and Aiden Proudfoot chipped in 10 points for Christiansburg.
Alleghany was led by Jayson Easton with 20 points, Corey Easton with 14 and Tristan Hensley with 11 points.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-0)
Hunter 17, Proudfoot 10, Dunkelman 4, Clatterbaugh 4, Johnson-Buchanan 6, Callaway 8, Collins 5, Taylor 15.
ALLEGHANY (1-1)
Hensley 11, C. Easton 14, Leitch 5, Pinkston 8, J. Easton 20, Taylor 2, Mitchell 6.
Christiansburg 15 20 14 20 — 69
Alleghany 19 13 19 15 — 66
3-point goals — Christiansburg 8 (Hunter 5, Proudfoot 2, Collins), Alleghany 5 (C. Easton 2, Leitch, Pinkston, J. Easton).
Parry McCluer 75, Timberlake Christian 51
LYNCHBURG — Will Dunlap scored 34 points and grabbed 16 boards, and Talen Roberts added 13 points for the Blues.
The Tornados (3-1) got 30 points from Tucker Shrewsbury.
PARRY McCLUER (2-0)
Moore 8, Roberts 13, Baker 7, Wade 3, Dunlap 34, Hamilton 4, Snyder 6
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (3-1)
Shrewsbury 30, Colbert 15, Walker 6
Parry McCluer 25 18 16 16 — 75
Timberlake 9 9 19 14 — 51
3-point goals — Pary McCluer 8 (Dunlap 4, Moore 2, Roberts, Wade) Timberlake 4 (Shrewsbury 4).
Auburn 76, Eastern Montgomery 55
ELLISTON — Daniel Brotherton scored 16 points as the Eagles took down the host Mustangs.
Reed Underwood and Michael Royal each scored 15 points for Auburn, and A.J. Reece scored 10 points.
Austin Ford scored 32 points to lead Eastern Montgomery.
AUBURN (1-1)
Underwood 15, Brotherton 16, Reece 10, Royal 15, Perkins 6, Marshall 8, Sutphin 4, Lawrence 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-2)
Ford 32, Foster 7, Spence 5, Shepherd 4, Worrell 3, Tyree 2, Moore 2.
Auburn 25 19 12 20 — 76
E. Montgomery 12 16 8 19 — 55
3-point goals — Auburn 2 (Underwood, Royal), EastMont 4 (Ford 2, Worrell, Spence). JV — Auburn won 57-23.
Rockbridge County 43, Fort Defiance 38
FORT DEFIANCE — Aaron Plogger scored 22 points as the Wildcats (1-1) picked up their first win.
Ryan Cook led the Indians with 17 points.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-1)
Plogger 22, Lewis 4, Lynch 7, Ray 8, Higgins 2
FORT DEFIANCE
Cook 17, Horning 14, Sutton 5, Dove 2
Rockbridge 13 12 11 7 — 43
Fort Defiance 2 13 12 11 — 38
3-point goals - Rockbridge 6 (Plogger 3, Ray 2, Lynch), Fort 3 (Cook 2, Sutton). JV — Fort Defiance won.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
VES 70, Roanoke Catholic 52
Fabio Dias scored 25 points as the Bishops used big runs in the second and fourth quarter to beat the host Celtics.
Ismael Plet chipped in 12 points for Virginia Episcopal (2-4).
Brooks Hagadorn led Roanoke Catholic (2-1) with 12 points.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (2-4)
Dias 25, Andrews 18, Plet 12, Young 6, Matos 5, Roberts 2, Vuga 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (2-1)
Hagadorn 12, Ray 8, Simpkins 6, Porter 6, Jones 5, LaTreil 5, Kopcial 4, Faulkner 3, Toney 3.
Virginia Episcopal 13 25 15 17 — 70
Roanoke Catholic 11 13 21 7 — 52
3-point goals — Virginia Episcopal 9 (Dias 4, Andrews 4, Matos), Roanoke Catholic 8 (Simpkins 2, Hagadorn 2, Faulkner, Jones, LaTreil, Toney). JV — Virginia Episcopal won.
Girls basketball
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 59, Northside 33
Zada Porter scored 20 points and Kieera Mooney added 19 as the Knights downed the host Vikings.
Katie Carroll also added 10 points for Cave Spring.
Emily Smith led Northside with 10 points and Samantha Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.
CAVE SPRING (2-0)
Porter 20, Smith 5, Landsman 3, Hall 2, Carroll 10, Mooney 19.
NORTHSIDE (1-2)
Smith 10, Johnson 2, Saunders 7, Brown 9, Hicks 4, Nutter 1.
Cave Spring 20 14 10 15 — 59
Northside 9 10 5 9 — 33
3-point goals — CS 5 (Carroll 2, Porter, Smith, Landsman), Northside 3 (Smith 2, Brown). JV — Cave Spring won 40-20.
Patrick Henry 59, Franklin County 30
ROCKY MOUNT — Savannah Derey scored 21 points and Shelby Fiddler added 15 as the Patriots held the Eagles to eight first-half points.
Mini Childress also scored 10 points for Patrick Henry.
Taylor Janney led Franklin County with seven points.
PATRICK HENRY (1-0)
Fiddler 15, Drakeford 5, Derey 21, Wright 6, M. Childress 10, N. Childress 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (0-2)
Dudley 6, Blizzard 1, Taylor Janney 7, Jamison 4, Copeland 4, Shufelt 4, Carter 4.
Patrick Henry 18 21 10 10 — 59
Franklin County 1 7 12 10 — 30
3-point goals — PH 7 (Fiddler 3, M. Childress 2, Drakeford, Derey), FC 3 (Dudley, Janney, Shufelt). JV — PH won.
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 52
Shakara Anderson’s 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists led the Colonels over the Blue Streaks.
Lanie Bethel also scored 21 points and Victoria Board chimed in with eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for William Fleming.
Harrisonburg was paced by Mariah Cain with 23 points.
HARRISONBURG (1-2)
Tirado 5, Wade 6, Stuart 4, Muney 2, Mariah Cain 23, Jalynette Garcia 12.
WILLIAM FLEMING (2-0)
Victoria Board 8 (7reb, 4 asst, 3 stl), Lanie Bethel 21, Morgan 4, Ollie 5, Manning 2, Fitzgerald 2, Shakara Anderson 21 (10 reb, 10 asst, 6 stl, 2 blk).
Harrisonburg 15 11 7 19 — 52
William Fleming 13 13 20 17 — 63
3-point goals — H 3 (Tirado, Cain, Garcia), WF 7 (Bethel 4, Anderson 2, Board).
JV — William Fleming won 41-20.
William Byrd 42, Hidden Valley 29
Emilie McCaskill scored 10 points as the Terriers, leading by five at the half, outscored the Titans 17-5 in the third period.
Leilani Pickens scored 13 points for Hidden Valley.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-1)
Becirevic 2, Chrisley 9, Helton 6, Murtz 7, Stinnett 3, Emilie McCaskill 10, Rosser 5
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-3)
Hanson 8, Pickens 13, Parker 2, Lkhagvasuren 2, Trotter 4
William Byrd 11 9 17 5 — 42
Hidden Valley 9 6 5 9 — 29
3-point goals - William Byrd (Stinnett).
Blacksburg 26, Bassett 24
BLACKSBURG — Katie Currin scored nine points as the Bruins.
Gracie Ratcliff paced the Bengals with eight points.
BASSETT (0-3)
Flannigan 1, Ratcliff 8, J. Ross 6, Witcher 3, M. Ross 2, Pitzer 4
BLACKSBURG (3-0)
Mosser 2, Day 3, Burks 3, Currin 9, Venie 5
Bassett 0 6 6 12 — 24
Blacksburg 8 3 5 10 — 26
3-point goals — Bassett 1 (Ratcliff), Blacksburg 1 (Venie) . JV — Blacksburg won 45-21.
Carroll County 52, Galax 34
GALAX — Abigail Kennedy scored 17 points and Jaelyn Hagee added 12 as the Cavaliers topped the Maroon Tide.
Shalaya Foxx led Galax with 10 points and nine rebounds.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-0)
A. Easter 7, Barnes 3, K. Easter 5, Stockner 4, Jaelyn Hagee 12, Crotts 2, Alley 1, Abigail Kennedy 17, Utt 1.
GALAX (1-1)
Leonard 3, Elmasry 4, Parnell 8, Edwards 7, Foxx 10, Sawyers 2.
Carroll County 11 11 10 20 — 52
Galax 8 8 12 6 — 34
3-point goals — Carroll County 3 (A. Easter, Barnes, K. Easter). JV — Carroll County won 50-11.
Staunton River 54, Glenvar 47, OT
MONETA — Cali Levine knocked down 15 points and Maddie Hamren added 12 for the Golden Eagles.
Olivia Harris led all scorers with 29 points for Glenvar (1-2).
GLENVAR (1-2)
McCulley 2, Harris 29, Frederick 4, Donaldson 5, Thompson 7
STAUNTON RIVER (3-0)
J. Jevine 9, Jones 2, Hamren 12, Faw 6, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 15, Adkins 8.
Glenvar 7 13 7 13 7 — 47
Staunton River 10 11 16 3 14 — 54
3-point goals — Glenvar 2, (Harris, Thompson), Staunton River 3 (Hamren 2, C. Levine).
Fort Chiswell 43, Eastern Montgomery 38
MAX MEADOWS — Ashley Roark scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and sank three treys to lead the Pioneers.
Lilly Underwood paced the Mustangs with 10 points.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-2)
L. Underwood 10, E. Underwood 4, Ryan 8, Howard 4, Bahnken 5, Bruce 5, McHone 2
FORT CHISWELL (1-2)
Roark 13, Musick 2, Smith 7, Patton 2, Watson 7, Underwood 2, Wiseman 4, Turpin 6
EastMont 10 8 13 7 — 38
Fort Chiswell 18 9 9 7 — 43
3-point goals - EastMont (Bruce), Fort Chiswell 3 (Roark 3). JV — Fort Chiswell won 44-3.
Grayson County 36, Chilhowie 33
INDEPENDENCE — Kacie Shaffner netted 13 points and the Blue Devils held on for the win.
Katie Barr scored 19 points for the Warriors (1-1).
CHILHOWIE (1-1)
Lane 4, Ballinger 4, Sheets 2, Fox 1, Barr 19, Roland 3
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1)
S. Pope 2, K. Pope 4, Reeves 8, Shaffner 13, Bennett 9
Chilhowie 10 8 5 10 — 33
Grayson 14 5 11 6 — 36
3-point goals - Chilhowie 3 (Barr 3), Grayson 3 (Shaffner 2, Bennett).
JV — Chilhowie won 28-24.
Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 34
ROCKY GAP — Michaela Fiscus scored 18 points as the Indians opened up a two-point game at the half by outscoring the Bears 37-18 in the second half.
Delanie Trivitt added 11 points and Lexy Nowers pulled down 11 rebounds for Rural Retreat.
Sydnie Stowers scored 14 points for Bland.
RURAL RETREAT (2-0)
Ma. Fiscus 8, Mi. Fiscus 18, King 2, Trivitt 11, Williams 6, Moore 3, Nowers 5
BLAND COUNTY (1-1)
Stowers 14, Holston 2, Townley 5, Dillow 2, Sanders 3, Tindall 8
Rural Retreat 14 4 19 18 — 55
Bland County 8 8 11 7 — 34
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 4 (Mi. Fiscus 18, Ma. Fiscus, Trivitt), Bland 2 (Stowers 2).
JV — Rural Retreat won 42-23.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, SWVa Home School 42
Angelina Jones netted 18 points, Gracie Huffard added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Dani Moser scored 10 points to lead the Eagles.
Emma Snyder scored 20 points for the Conquerors.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (2-1, 0-1)
Emma Snyder 20, Orange 9, Vaughan 7, Cooper 6
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-1, 1-1)
Angelina Jones 18, Gracie Huffard 13, Dani Moser 10, Mioduszewski 5, McKenzie 2, Butler 2.
SWVa Home School 10 18 6 8 — 42
R. Valley Christian 15 7 13 15 — 50
3-point goals — SWVa Home School 2 (Snyder, Orange) Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Jones 2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.