CHESTER — Miles Phillips scored 14 points to lead Thomas Dale to a 53-31 win over Franklin County in the quarterfinals of the Region 6A boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Thomas Dale will host Landstown on Friday in the semifinals, with the winner earning a spot in the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
Tyshaun Zeigler led the Eagles with nine points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-17)
Zeigler 9, Luckett 5, Witcher 2, Canaday 5, Bowling 4, Hudson 3, Stockton 3.
THOMAS DALE (18-5)
Phillips 14, Heary 8, Lewis 9, Campbell 9, N. Phillips 8, Joseph 4, Daniels 1.
Franklin County 8 7 8 8 — 31
Thomas Dale 13 7 17 16 — 53
3-point goals Franklin County 4, Ziegler, Luckett, Canaday, Stockton). Thomas Dale 6 (Miles Phillips 4, Heary, Campbell).
Girls basketball
REGION 6A
J. River-Midlothian 72, Franklin County 28
MIDLOTHIAN — Grace Townsend netted 26 points and Arshae Jackson added 15 as the Rapids picked up a Region 6A quarterfinal win.
Jaedyn Jamison blocked 12 shots and grabbed 11 rebounds and Ta’mya Robertson scored nine points for the Eagles.
James River hosts Landstown in Friday’s semifinals, with the winner advancing to the Class 6 state quarterfinals
FRANKLIN COUNTY (15-10)
Blizzard 2, Belcher 3, Robertson 9, Jamison 8, Copeland 6.
JAMES RIVER-MIDLOTHIAN (19-2)
Townsend 26, Hicks 7, Adeyola 8, Arnone 4, Jackson 15, Sidiqi 5, Hatfield 2, Graziano 2.
Franklin County 7 12 4 5 — 28
James River 13 13 20 26 — 72
3-point goals — Franklin County 4 (Robertson 2, Copeland, Belcher), James River 6 (Townsend 4, Adeyola, Sidiqi).
REGION 3D
E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40
LYNCHBURG — Amari Osei scored a game-high 17 points and Mya Hamlet added 16 as the Hilltoppers rode a 28-16 halftime advantage to a Region 4D semifinal win Tuesday.
Skyler Prosser netted 13 and Mariah Burks 10 for the Bruins.
Glass hosts Pulaski County at 6 p.m. Friday for the region title and the right to play at home in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
BLACKSBURG (14-10)
Gresh 2, Mc. Cheynet 1, Burks 10, Mo. Cheynet 2, Prosser 13, Jones 7, Currin 5.
E.C. GLASS (21-3)
Henry 9, Osborne, 3, Osei 17, Hamlet 16, Wright-Goode 3, Kowalski 2, Williams 3.
Blacksburg 9 7 10 14 — 40
E.C. Glass 18 10 14 11 — 53
3-point goals — Blacksburg 2 (Burks 2), E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 2, Osei 2, Williams).
REGION 2D
Union 56, Marion 43
MARION — Abby Slagle knocked down 16 points and Heather Lipps added 15 as the Bears topped the Scarlet Hurricanes in a Region 2D first round matchup.
Marion’s Amber Kimberlin led all scorers with 17 points.
Union plays Ridgeview at 8 p.m. Friday in the region semis at UVa-Wise.
UNION (19-7)
Lipps 15, Smith 13, Brooks 9, Slagle 16, Willis 1, Bailey 2,
MARION (17-8)
Moss 4, Kimberlin 17, Farris 6, Whitt 6, Blackburn 4, Terry 6.
Union 15 14 11 16 — 56
Marion 9 11 10 13 — 43
3-point goals — Union 5 (Lipps 4, Smith), Marion 3 (Kimberlin 3).
