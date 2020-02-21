SOUTH BOSTON — McKenzie Moran and Abbie Baker scored six points each in overtime as No. 6-seeded Salem came back from 16 points down to knock off Halifax County 68-65 in overtime in a Region 4D girls basketball game on Friday.
Kennedy Scales led Salem with 21 points, Moran netted 16 and Baker added 12.
The Blue Comets were led by Ella Morrison with a game-high 30 points and Deaundre Jeffress with 22.
SALEM (11-12)
K.Scales 21, T. Scales 7, Green 4, Hill 5, Hall 4, Moran 16, Baker 12.
Halifax COUNTY (16-7)
Morrison 30, Hankins 2, Reed 2, Canada 7, Jeffress 22.
Salem 10 12 12 21 13 — 68
Halifax 19 11 13 12 10 — 65
3-point goals — Salem 4 (T. Scales 2, K. Scales, Hall), Halifax 8 (Morrison 5, Jeffress 3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 4D
Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42
AMHERST — Skylar Prosser scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Bruins held off the host Lancers in a Region 4D quarterfinal.
Katie Currin also scored 11 points for Blacksburg, who will face top-seeded E.C. Glass on Tuesday in a regional semifinal.
Amherst County was led by Nadia West with 14 points and Kendra Smith with 11 points.
BLACKSBURG (14-10)
Gresh 4, Mc. Cheynet 5, Mo. Cheynet 4, Prosser 13, Jones 8, Currin 11.
AMHERST COUNTY (15-8)
Ke. Smith 11, Ki. Smith 2, Irving 3, Saunders 3, J. West 9, N. West 14.
Blacksburg 14 12 9 10 — 45
Amherst County 7 14 10 11 — 42
3-point goals — Blacksburg 3 (Jones 2, Mc. Cheynet), Amherst County 2 (Irving, Saunders).
Pulaski County 62, George Washington 28
DUBLIN — Keslyn Secrist scored 12 points and Ally Fleenor added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars picked up a first round win.
Nyasia Lanier led the Eagles with 17 points.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-18)
Blackwell 2, Saunders 4, Brooks 5, Lanier 17.
PULASKI COUNTY (19-6)
Fleenor 10, Russell 9, Akers 5, Ratcliff 6, Huff 7, Secrist 12, Blankenship 9, Cregger 2, Walson 2.
George Washington 5 8 10 5 — 28
Pulaski 18 21 12 11 — 62
3-point goals — George Washington 2 (Lanier 2), Pulaski 3 (Russell, Akers, Huff).
REGION 4D
Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51
Gianna Brown scored 15 points and Rianna Saunders added 13 points for the Vikings.
Alice Lkhagvasuren scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Leilani Pickens added 17 points for the Titans.
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-21)
Hanson 4, Pickens 17, Reed 12, Parker 3, Lkhagvasuren 15
NORTHSIDE (5-17)
Smith 8, Johnson 10, Saunders 13, Brown 15, Gates 6, Hicks 1, Houston 2, Waweru 2
Hidden Valley 6 16 15 14 — 51
Northside 30 5 12 10 — 57
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 6, (Reed 2, Lkhagvasuren 4), Northside 7, (Smith 2, Johnson, Saunders 3, Brown)
William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35
Emily McCaskill scored 15 points for the Terriers as they defeat the Blue Demons.
Cabria Mutz and Sophia Chrisley each scored 12 points for William Byrd.
Hannah Altizer scored 18 points for the Christiansburg.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-19)
Horne 2, Altizer 18, Wilburn 1, Banks 10, Sherman 4
WILLIAM BYRD (10-14)
Stover 11, Firebaugh 4, Becircevic 4, Chrisley 12, Helton 6, Mutz 12, Walls 2, McCaskill 15, Rosser 2, Fuchs 2
Christiansburg 5 14 8 8 — 35
William Byrd 22 22 18 8 — 70
3-point goals — Christiansburg 1, (Altizer), William Byrd 4, (Firebaugh, Crisley 2, McCaskill).
PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 34
BUENA VISTA — Anna Claytor scored 14 points and grabbed 13 points for the Fighting Blues in the third-place game of the Pioneer District tournament.
Amber Grow added 12 points for Parry McCluer, which expects to play at Galax on Tuesday in the first round of the Region 1C tournament.
Zoey Blankenship scored nine points for the Green Wave, which expects to play at George Wythe in the first round.
NARROWS (9-14)
Blankenship 9, Lawrence 2, Robertson 4, Mann 4, Bishop 4, Grose 6, Riddle 5.
PARRY McCLUER (11-11)
Grow 12, Henson 5, Claytor 14, Henson 8, Taylor 2.
Narrows 6 9 5 14 — 34
Parry McCluer 14 13 1 13 — 41
3-point goals — Narrows 1 (Riddle), Parry McCluer 4 (Grow 3, Claytor).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
George Wythe 54, Galax 53
GALAX — Meleah Kirtner hit two free throws with five seconds left in the game to put the the Maroons up by one to win the Mountain Empire District Championship.
Meleah Kirtner also scored 29 points, including four 3-pointers, and Drea Betts added 11 points for George Wythe.
Kyraha Parnell scored 16 points, and Saige Leonard added 12 points, including three 3-pointers for Galax.
GEORGE WYTHE (21-4)
Phillipi 4, Ingo 3, Kirtner 29, Betts 11, Guthrie 3, Hawthorne 3, Lefler 3
GALAX (15-8)
Leonard 12, Elsmasry 4, Parnell 16, K. Sturgill 5, Foxx 15, Sawyers 2
George Wythe 16 13 7 18 — 54
Galax 15 14 15 9 — 53
3-point goals — George Wythe 7, (Kirtner 4, Betts, Guthrie, Hawthorne), Galax 6, (Leonard 3, Parnell 2, Sturgill)
VACA SOUTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Faith Christian 52, Timberlake Christian 22
DANVILLE — Catherine Kagey netted 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists to lead the Warriors to a VACA South Region semifinal win.
Katleigh Wampler added 13 points for Faith Christian.
Emily Albett led the Tornados with 11 points.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (6-14)
Lunetta 5, Albett 11, Finnerty 6
FAITH CHRISTIAN (20-1)
Williams 2, Childress 2, Wampler 13, M. Kagey 7, C. Kagey 15, Crosby 4, S. Carmouche 7, C. Carmouche 2.
Timberlake 7 2 0 13 — 22
Faith 19 14 11 8 — 52
3-point goals — Timberlake 2 (Lunette, Albett), Faith 2 (Wampler 2).
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32
Angelina Jones led all scorers with 17 points as the Eagles downed the Crusaders to advance to the VACA South Region title game.
Maddie Kast scored nine points to lead Temple Christian.
Roanoke Valley Christian will take on Faith Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the championship game.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (8-10)
Kast 9, Tyree 6, Alexander 5, Mayberry 4, Morris 4, Greene 2, Doss 1, Reno 1.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (15-5)
Jones 17, Huffard 9, Moser 7, Moore 6, McKenzie 1, Hurt 4, Butler 4, Ferro 1.
Temple Christian 6 6 8 12 — 32
Rke Valley Christian 10 11 13 15 — 49
3-point goals — Temple Christian (Alexander), Roanoke Valley Christian (Jones).
BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 4D
E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43
LYNCHBURG — Savion Austin scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures as the Hilltoppers advanced to the Region 4D semifinals with a win over the Spartans.
Dresean Kendrick scored 13 points, Jack Brestel added 11 and Brian Hunt Jr. tallied 10 points for E.C. Glass.
Ethan English led Salem with 15 points in the season-ending loss.
SALEM (14-10)
Blanchard 8, English 15, Staples 1, Owen 1, Logan 7, Williams 2, Dawyot 9.
E.C. GLASS (18-7)
Kendrick 13, Austin 16, Wood 8, Graham 6, Conner 3, Wilson 2, Hunt Jr. 10, Brestel 11, Rennyson 3.
Salem 7 9 11 16 — 43
E.C. Glass 18 20 16 18 — 72
3-point goals — E.C. Glass 8 (Austin 3, Wood 2, Conner, Kendrick, Brestel).
Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 57
SOUTH BOSTON — Jaden Waller and Kevon Ferrell each scored 19 points as the Blue Comets put five players in double figures in defeating the Cougars in a Region 4D quarterfinal.
Kameron Roberts added 17 points, Keshawn Wells tallied 12 and Jhamad Lawson chipped in 11 for Halifax County.
Pulaski County was paced by 20 points from Peyton Blackburn, 16 from A.J. McCloud and 15 from Hayden Gray.
PULASKI COUNTY (10-14)
Blackburn 20, McCloud 16, Gray 15, Russell 3, Rollins 2, Gulley 1.
HALIFAX COUNTY (20-4)
Waller 19, Ferrell 19, Roberts 17, Wells 12, Lawson 11.
Pulaski County 3 15 19 20 — 57
Halifax County 21 19 14 24 — 78
3-point goals - Pulaski County 8 (Gray 4, Blackburn 4), Halifax County 7 (Lawson 2, Ferrell 2, Wells, Waller, Roberts).
Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41
FOREST — Adam Hogsed scored 19 points as the Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals of the Region 5D tournament.
Elijah Butler had 13 points for Amherst County, and Juwaun Wright scored 11.
AMHERST COUNTY (10-11)
Butler 13, Waugh 4, Hamlet 9, Wright 11, Woolridge 4.
JEFFERSON FOREST (18-6)
Hogsed 19, Everhart 7, Green 2, Eckart 7, Gage 2, Peters 6, Isenhour 5.
Amherst County 7 8 11 15 — 41
Jefferson Forest 16 7 4 21 — 48
3-point goals — Amherst County 1 (Butler), Jefferson Forest 1 (Hogsed).
REGION 3D
William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46
DRY FORK — Tyler Martin had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Landon Johnson had 10 of his 16 points in the second quarter to help the Terriers advance to the Region 3D quarterfinals.
Jamison Graves scored 13 points for Tunstall, which was outscored 38-14 in the middle two quarters, and Jason Zelinski finished with 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-16)
Johnson 16, Tinsley 3, Hendrick 9, Williams 4, Martin 16, Cawley 9, Cossaboon 5.
TUNSTALL (9-15)
Terry 3, Zelinski 10, Under 2, Graves 13, Tipton 4, Crews 6, Russ 3, Weaver 3, Crump 2.
William Byrd 8 20 18 16 — 62
Tunstall 10 5 9 22 — 46
3-point goals — Tunstall 4 (Zelinski 2, Terry, Gross).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
George Wythe 65, Bland County 32
WYTHEVILLE — Dorrien McMillian had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four 3-pointers in his second game back after missing 13 games with a foot injury, helping the Maroons claim the No. 2 seed in their regional tournament.
Bland County also advances to the regionals.
Avery Mabe tallied 14 points for George Wythe, while Peyton Coe added 12 points.
GEORGE WYTHE
Wilkins 1, Coe 12, Tillison 2, Da. McMillian 4, McCall 2, Kirby 2, Martin 6, Do. McMillian 18, Goode 4, Mabe 14.
BLAND COUNTY
Payne 8, Kegley 4, Harden 4, Russo 4, Parker 3, Compton 3, Hoge 2, Hankins 4.
George Wythe 15 14 24 12 – 65
Bland County 7 4 11 10 – 32
Three-pointers—GW 8 (Coe 2, Do. McMillian 4, Goode 2), BC 4 (Payne, Harden, Parker, Compton).
Auburn 67, Fort Chiswell 62
WYTHEVILLE — Ethan Millirons scored 19 points as the Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to down the Pioneers to take the Mountain Empire District Tournament championship.
Daniel Brotherton scored 16 points and Rusty Marshall added 15 for Auburn.
Kolton Sutphin blistered the nets for 36 points, including nine 3-pointers, for Fort Chiswell in the loss.
FORT CHISWELL (16-8)
McHone 5, Crigger 1, King 9, Sutphin 36, Watson 11.
AUBURN (18-5)
Underwood 8, Millirons 19, Brotherton 16, Marshall 15, Perkins 9.
Fort Chiswell 14 21 19 8 — 62
Auburn 19 10 18 20 — 67
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 9 (Sutphin 9), Auburn 7 (Marshall 3, Underwood 2, Perkins 2).
PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Narrows 50, Parry McCluer 46
BUENA VISTA — Matthew Morgan scored 13 points and Gavin Fletcher added 10 points for the Green Wave.
Will Dunlap scored 18 points, and Spencer Hamilton added 17 points, including four 3-pointers for the Fighting Blues.
NARROWS (16-6)
Frame 2, Fletcher 10, Conley 6, Blaker 2, Green 2, Morgan 13, Wiley 6, Bradly 8
PARRY MCCLUER (17-6)
Moore 1, Roberts 4, Snider 6, Hamilton 17, Dunlap 18
Narrows 18 12 14 6 — 50
Parry McCluer 13 9 13 11 — 46
3-point goals — Narrows 5, (Fletcher 2, Conley, Wiley 2), Parry McCluer 5, (Hamilton 4, Dunlap)
VACA SOUTHWEST
SML Christian 57, Westover Christian 53
DANVILLE — Mason Neighbors had 21 points and Caden Burke added 20 for Smith Mountain Lake Christian, which will play Timberlake Christian in the final of the VACA South region tournament at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
SML CHRISTIAN (14-3)
Burke 20, Dean 5, Neighbors 21, Smith 4, Bryan 6, Columba 1
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (15-6)
Salom 3, Moore 5, Aeon 7, Booth 8, Morris 9, Lewis 18, Morley 3.
SML Christian 20 11 14 12 — 57
Westover Christian 10 17 9 17 — 53
3-point goals — SML Christian 3 (Burke 2, Neighbors), Westover Christian 7 (Morris 3, Lewis Salom, Moore, Boothe).
