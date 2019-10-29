LEXINGTON — Graceon Armstrong put down 14 kills and Jaydyn Clemmer added 12 kills as Rockbridge County swept Spotswood on Tuesday to win the Valley District volleyball tournament championship.
The scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13.
Krissy Whitesell dished out 32 assists and Emma Lawson recorded 22 digs for Rockbridge County (23-4).
Ellie Roach had nine kills for Spotswood (11-12), and Gabby Atwell had five kills, eight assists and four blocks.
Clemmer was named Valley District player of the year and was first-team all-district, along with Armstrong and Whitesell.
Lawson made second-team, along with Wildcats teammates Grace Cauley, Aiyana Cooper and McKenzie Hines.
The Cats’ Amanda McCoy was named coach of the year.
VOLLEYBALL
TOURNAMENTS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Eastern Montgomery 25-6, 27-25, 18-25, 25-17
COVINGTON — Katie Woodward had 20 kills and 17 digs and Cristi Persinger knocked down 10 kills as the Cougars (17-7) advanced to the Pioneer District championship game. Also for Covington, Reese Myers posted 27 digs and Madison Bennett dished out 24 assists.
For the Mustangs (7-15), Morgan Bahnken had eight kills, Abagail Raines dealt out 15 assisted and Elli Underwood recorded six digs.
The Cougars host Craig County at 6 p.m. Thursday in the tournament final.
Craig County def. Narrows 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 18-25, 15-12
NEW CASTLE — Haliegh Smith registered 18 kills and Jaci McAlwee added 14 as the Rockets nearly let a two-set lead evaporate, but held on to defeat the Green Wave to advance to the Pioneer District Tournament championship game.
Kaylee Stroop dished out 38 assists and Nicole Austin and Autumn Hutchinson each notched five blocks for Craig County (15-4).
Narrows (10-15) was led by Halee Kast with nine kills, Emma Spencer with seven kills, Cristin Blaker with 32 assists and Alyssa Bishop with six kills and 10 blocks.
HOGOHEEGE DISTRICT
George Wythe def. Grayson County 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-9
GALAX — Marisa Turpin recorded 19 kills and Meleah Kirtner added 13 kills and a pair of aces as the Maroons knocked off the Blue Devils in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament on Monday.
Nina Dillow chimed in with 10 kills and 15 blocks and Karrah James dished out 23 assists to go with 5 kills for George Wythe (15-12).
Grayson County (17-3) was led by Jacie Bennett with 21 kills, Hannah Halsey with 15 kills, Chelsea Wilson with 23 assists and Kristen Brown with 21 assists.
REGULAR SEASON
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County def. Alleghany 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
LOW MOOR — The Cavaliers (14-7, 7-4) got 10 kills from Hannah Farmer, 14 kills and 12 digs from Cassidy Lawson, 25 assists and five aces from Hannah Spangler and 12 digs from Haley Spangler as they swept Alleghany (3-16, 0-11) in the regular-season finale.
Carroll County will host Christiansburg in the first round of the Region 3C tournament at 6 p.m. Monday.
Giles def. Glenvar 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Emma Claytor knocked down 15 kills, Jillian Midkiff added 20 digs and Allyssa Pennington dished out 35 assists as the Spartans (19-3, 10-1) swept the Highlanders in their regular season finale.
Glenvar (5-15, 2-11) got 12 digs from Jenna Hux, Kendall Birdlebough added eight kills and Kenzie Gillespie had four kills and two blocks.
Floyd County def. Radford 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20
RADFORD — Haylee Dalton put down 20 kills and Jaycee Dalton added 14 as the Buffaloes downed the Bobcats.
Olivia Hylton chipped in 10 kills and Kenzee Dalton dished out 41 assists for Floyd County (20-3, 10-2).
Radford (13-7, 6-6) was led by Charli Dietz with 15 kills, Kara Armenrout with nine kills and Trinity Adams with 32 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
PIEDMONT DISTRICT MEET
Bassett sweeps titles
MARTINSVILLE — Bassett’s boys and girls both finished on top in the Piedmont District cross country championships Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Shawn Foley of Bassett took the boys individual title with a time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds, while Patrick County’s Katie Brintle won the girls title turning in a time of 21:20.
The Bengals’ boys finished with 32 points to second-place Tunstall’s 67. The girls topped runner-up Patrick County 24-60.
Boys Team Results
1. Bassett (B) 32, 2. Tunstall (T) 67, 3. Patrick County (PC) 68, 4. Halifax County (HC) 74, 5. George Washington (GW) 128.
Boys Individual Results (Top 15)
1.Shawn Foley (B) 17 minutes, 11.64 seconds, 2. Andrew Salley (HC) 17:45.17, 3. Seth Wright (PC) 17:46.32, 4. Ashton Weaver (T) 17:48.17, 5. Charles Hearp (T) 18:35.30, 6. Vontayvious Brim (B) 18:44.16, 7. Roy Garcia (B) 18:48.58, 8. Zay Martin (B) 18:50.82, 9 Jalyn Jones (GW) 18:53.30, 10. Nathan Morrison (B) 18:57.36, 11. Kristian Reynolds (PC) 19:07.30 11, 12. Greyson Crouch (B) 19:25.18, 13. Will van Opstal (HC) 19:32.07, 14. Jake Arnold (B) 19:36.43, 15. Evan Adkins (T) 19:37.29.
Girls Team Results
1. Bassett (B) 24, 2. Patrick County (PC) 60, 3. Tunstall (T) 65, 4. Halifax County (HC) 87, 5. Magna Vista (MV) 140.
Girls Individual Results (Top 15)
1 Katie Brintle (PC) 21:20.92, 2. Piper Doughton (B), 21:25.69, 3. Sophia Hearp (T) 22:12.16, 4. Logan Kinkema (B) 2.:48.86 4, 5. Madeline Bishop (B) 23:12.23, 6. Alheli Ramos-Garcia (B) 23:14.23, 7. Zoe Kinkema (B) 23:23.43, 8. Chloie Wright (PC) 23:27.35, 9 .Irene Smith (PC) 23:29.40, 10. Amanda Goad (B) 23:37.69, 11. Mallory Salley (HC) 23:48.16, 12. Lydia Wenzel (HC) 24:05.94, 13. Abby Eades (T) 24:50.06, 14. Lacey Flanagan (B) 25:16.45, 15. Brittany Dalton (T) 25:35.89.
