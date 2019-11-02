HARRISONBURG — Gage Shafer ran for 138 yards and two scores and Miller Jay completed 12 of 17 passes for 265 yard and a score, as Rockbridge County held off Harrisonburg 34-29 on Saturday at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic played at James Madison University.
The Wildcats (7-2, 2-1 Valley District) also got 128 yards and a TD on seven carries. Bret McClung ran for a score and caught a TD pass for Rockbridge County.
The Blue Streaks fell to 5-4, 3-1.
Rockbridge County 7 13 7 7 — 34
Harrisonburg 0 8 14 7 — 29
Rock—McClung 1 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—McClung 47 pass from Jay (kick blocked)
Hbg—Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Hbg—Davis 13 pass from Glago (pass failed)
Rock—Shafer 15 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Shafer 2 run (Cunningham kick)
Hbg—Castro 87 int. return (Peric kick)
Hbg—Davis 32 pass from Glago (Peric kick)
Rock—Lynch 28 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Hbg—Foster 1 run (Peric kick)
North Cross 28, Christchurch 14
Isaac Harris ran for 138 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and Gabe Zappia completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two scores to lead the host Raiders (9-1) to a Virginia Independent Conference win over the Seahorses (6-2).
Zae Baines caught six balls for 120 yards and two touchdowns for North Cross, which clinched the No. 1 seed in the VISAA Division 2 state tournament.
Christchurch 0 0 7 7 — 14
North Cross 0 14 7 7 — 28
NCross—Harris 6 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 30 run (Muse kick)
CChurch—Porter 7 run (Barker kick)
NCross—Baines 26 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
CChurch—Sims 38 pass from Wood (Barker kick)
NCross—Baines 32 pass fom Zappia (Muse kick)
Football
Jefferson Forest 43, Brookville 14
FOREST — Keenan Cupit ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and he returned a fumble 63 yards for another score as the Cavaliers blew out the Bees for a Seminole District win Friday night.
Jacob Hackworth had 101 yards rushing and two TDs on 12 carries for JF (5-4, 3-3). Danteas Braxton scored the other TD for the Cavaliers.
Brookville 0 0 6 8 — 14
Jefferson Forest 0 14 21 8 — 43
JF — Cupit 17 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Hackworth 9 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Cupit 64 run (Phillips kick)
Bkv — Glinski 4 run (kick failed)
JF — Hackworth 7 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Braxton 15 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Cupit 63 fumble return (Youille pass from Keesee)
Bkv — Woolfolk 25 run (McDaniel run)
Narrows 47, Bath Co. 0
HOT SPRINGS — Chad Blaker and Matthew Morgan ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Chase Blaker threw two TD passes as the unbeaten Green Wave rolled to a Pioneer District win Friday.
Chad Blaker scored on runs of 44 and 54 yards for Narrows (9-0, 4-0). Morgan had TD runs of 7 and 15 yards, gaining 109 yards on 13 carries.
Chase Blaker had a 70-yard TD pass to Dustin Wiley and a 20-yard TD throw to Jacob Robertson. Chase Blaker also scored on a 27-yard run.
Connor Call ran for 69 yards for Bath (1-8, 1-3).
Narrows 12 28 7 0 — 47
Bath County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Narr — Morgan 7 run (kick blocked)
Narr — Chad Blaker 44 run (kick failed)
Narr — Chase Blaker 27 run (Chad Blaker run)
Narr — Wiley 70 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr — Chad Blaker 54 run (Morgan kick)
Narr — Robertson 20 pass from Chase Blaker (kick failed)
Narr — Morgan 15 run (Morgan kick)
Covington 47,
Craig County 12
COVINGTON — Shaun Smith Jr. scored three touchdowns and Simon Gibson threw a pair of TD passes as the Cougars topped the Rockets on Friday.
Smith had TD runs of 60 and 14 yards, finishing with 99 yards on three carries.
Gibson hit Smith with a 67-yard TD pass and also had a 40-yard TD pass to Hunter Smith, who later scored on a 4-yard run for Covington (5-4, 3-1).
Zachary Peters passed for 139 yards including a 22-yard TD to Logan Owens for Craig County (2-7, 0-4).
Craig County 0 0 6 6 — 12
Covington 21 7 19 0 — 47
Cov — S.Smith 60 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — H.Smith 40 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
Cov — Barnett 5 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — S.Smith 67 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
Cov — S.Smith 14 run (kick failed)
Cov — H.Smith 4 run (Tacy kick)
CC — Crawford 32 run (kick failed)
Cov — Samuels 1 run (kick failed)
CC — Owens 22 pass from Peters (kick failed)
Volleyball
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Giles def. James River 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
PEARISBURG — Allyssa Pennington had 25 assists, Hannah Steele put down nine kills and Emma Claytor added eight kills for the Spartans (20-3, 11-1) the regular-season finale.
James River (8-13, 4-8) host Chatham in Monday’s Region 2C tournament first round.
PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Craig County def. Covington 26-24, 25-23, 25-16
COVINGTON — Jaci McAlwee had 14 kills and Haleigh Smith added 12 kills for the Rockets in the Pioneer District final.
Setter Kaylee Stroop added 39 assists for Craig County (16-4), which hosts Galax at 6 p.m. Monday in the Region 1C quarterfinals. Nicole Austin had 10 kills and two blocks, and Autumn Hutchinson finished with seven kills and three blocks
Covington (17-8) hosts Grayson County at 6 p.m. Monday in its 1C quarter.
