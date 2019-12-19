LEXINGTON — Jailik Lynch scored 27 points as the Rockbridge County boys basketball team defeated Parry McCluer 49-44 on Thursday in a game in which the Wildcats trailed entering the fourth quarter.
Spencer Hamilton scored 20 points and Talen Roberts added 13 points for the Fighting Blues.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-3)
Lynch 27, Lewis 1, Poindexter 1, McClung 3, Ray 7, Ploger 5, Higgins 5.
PARRY MCCLUER (5-1)
Parry 2, Moore 3, Roberts 13, Dunlap 6, Hamilton 20.
Rockbridge County 7 14 9 19 — 49
Parry McCluer 2 14 16 12 — 44
3-point goals — Rockbridge County 5, (Lynch 3, Ray, Higgins), Parry McCluer 6, (Moore, Roberts 3, Hamilton 2).
JV — None.
Girls basketball
TOURNAMENT
Radford 55, James Monroe (W.Va.) 27
BLACKSBURG — Lexi Rader scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats in the Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest at Blacksburg High School.
Megan Boroski scored 11 points for James Monroe.
RADFORD (4-1)
Turk 3, Mills 7, Page 6, Conner 6, Rader 17, Burdette 2, Cline 4, Myers 2, Dean 8
JAMES MONROE (W.Va.)
Jackson, Hughes 8, Collins 1, Me. Boroski 11, Mo. Boroski 6
Radford 18 19 13 5 — 55
James Monroe (W.Va.) 5 6 6 10 — 27
3-point goals — Radford 8, (Turk, Mills, Dean, Conner 2, Rader 3), James Monroe (W.Va.) 5, (Hughes 2, Me. Boroski 2, Mo. Boroski)
JV — Radford won, 46-15.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 48, Salem 38
Shelby Fiddler scored 12 points and Savannah Derey added 10 as the Patriots used a balanced scoring attack and a big first quarter to down the visiting Spartans.
Kennedy Scales led Salem (3-3) with 14 points.
SALEM (3-3)
Scales 14, Robtison 5, Hall 3, Moran 8, Baker 8.
PATRICK HENRY (3-1)
Fiddler 12, Derey 10, Thomas 2, S. Childress 2, Wright 9, N. Childress 9, Drakeford 2, Gunn 2.
Salem 2 13 5 18 — 38
Patrick Henry 18 12 13 5 — 48
3-point goals — Salem 3 (Scales 2, Hall), Patrick Henry 3 (Fiddler, N. Childress).
JV — Salem won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 62, Northside 39
Shakara Anderson scored 19 points and had 13 rebounds, and Lanie Bethel added 14 points for the Colonels.
Gianna Brown scored 12 points for the Vikings.
WILLIAM FLEMING (5-0)
Board 9, Bethel 14, Battle 2, Ollie 6, Manning 2, Anderson 19, Fitzgerald 8, Jones 2.
NORTHSIDE (3-5)
Johnson 2, Sanders 6, Brown 12, Gates 4, Hairston 3, Hicks 3, Golding 7, Waweru 2
William Fleming 12 22 22 6 — 62
Northside 6 13 14 6 — 39
3-point goals — William Fleming 8, (Board, Bethel 4, Anderson, Fitzgerald 2), Northside 3, (Sanders, Brown 2)
JV — William Fleming won.
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 48, Cave Spring 35
ROCKY MOUNT — Ta’mya Robertson scored 15 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Eagles.
Jaedyn Jamison added 16 points for Franklin County.
Zada Porter scored 16 points for the Knights.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-2)
Robertson 15, Jamison 16, Dudley 3, Blizzard 5, Janney 5, Copeland 6
CAVE SPRING (4-1)
Porter 16, Smith 2, Hibbs 6, Carroll 9, Anderson 2
Franklin County 11 15 13 9 — 48
Cave Spring 13 10 6 6 — 35
3-point goals — Franklin County 5, (Robertson 5), Cave Spring 4, (Porter, Hibbs 2, Carroll)
JV — Franklin County won, 32-24.
Rockbridge County 46, Parry McCluer 40
LEXINGTON — Emily Galford scored 14 points and Emily Mahood added 11 points to pace the Wildcats.
Katie Claytor scored 18 points and Anna Claytor added 13 points for the Fighting Blues.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-3)
Camden 4, Galford 14, Hines 2, Mahood 11, Stores 7, Armstrong 8.
PARRY MCCLUER (2-4)
A. Claytor 13, Henson 6, K. Claytor 18, Taylor 3.
Rockbridge County 15 6 14 11 — 46
Parry McCluer 12 10 7 11 — 40
3-point goals — Rockbridge County 6, (Camden, Galford 2, Mahood, Stores, Armstrong), Parry McCluer 4, (A. Claytor, K. Claytor 3).
JV — No game.
Eastern Montgomery 45, James River 23
ELLISTON — Elli Underwood scored a game-high 16 points as the Mustangs defeated the visiting Knights (4-4).
Underwood also added 15 rebounds, six steals and six assists for Eastern Montgomery (4-3).
JAMES RIVER (4-4)
Lak. Lucado 5, Brogan 3, Davis 3, Thacker 3, Lester 2, Garrett 2, Harlow 4, Vanderveer 1.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (4-3)
Underwood 16, Ryan 2, Howard 6, Bahnken 8, Bruce 6, McHone 2, Boone 5.
James River 1 11 6 5 — 23
Eastern Montgomery 9 16 12 8 — 45
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 3 (Bruce 2, Underwood).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won 20-17.
Giles 71, Narrows 22
PEARISBURG — Karsyn Reed drilled four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 31 points, and the Spartans had no trouble with the Green Wave.
Hanna Santolla and Gracie Merrix each added 14 points for Giles (6-0).
Audrey Riddle led Narrows (1-5) with eight points.
NARROWS (1-5)
Lawrence 1, Robertson 2, Mann 4, Bishop 4, Grose 2, Riddle 8, Staten 1.
GILES (6-0)
K. Reed 31, B. Reed 3, Flinchum 7, Mitcham 2, Santolla 14, Merrix 14.
Narrows 7 6 6 3 — 22
Giles 26 20 10 15 — 71
3-point goals — Giles 7 (K. Reed 4, B. Reed, Flinchum, Santolla).
JV — Narrows won 37-32.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Dayspring Christian 44
BLACKSBURG — Gracie Huffard supplied 14 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks as the Eagles (5-2) won on the road.
Angelina Jones added 18 points for Roanoke Valley Christian. Kara Beth Long scored 20 points for the Lions, with teammate McKenna Dorming adding 14.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-4)
Jones 18, Huffard 14, Moser 8, Mioduzewski 2, McKenzie 4, Hurt 2, Ferro 2, Butler 2.
DAYSPRING CHRISTIAN
Dorming 14, Long 20, Simpson 4, Stallard 2, Perfarer 2, Carter 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian 17 20 11 4 — 52
Dayspring Christian 11 14 8 11 — 44
3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Jones 3), Dayspring Christian 2 (Dorming, Long).
JV — None
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.