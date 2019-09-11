FARMVILLE — Maggie Clark and Isabella Myers knocked down eight kills each to lead Roanoke Catholic to a three-game sweep of host Fuqua on Wednesday.
The scores were 25-21, 25-22 and 25-14.
Tania Knipp dealt out eight assists and Isabella Alaverz posted nine digs for the Celtics (4-3, 2-0 Blue Ridge Conference) .
Giles def. Narrows 25-8, 25-15, 25-18
PEARISBURG — Emma Claytor knocked down eight kills, Alyssa Pennington dished out 26 assists and Carly Tate added four blocks to lead the Spartans (3-0) to a nondistrict win over the Green Wave (1-4).
Bassett def. Martinsville
25-12, 25-21, 25-8
BASSETT — Megan Scott had five aces and 13 service points for the Bengals, and Tabitha Hall had three aces and six service points on Tuesday.
Sydney Martin added 11 assists, and Kaylee Keith had 10 for Bassett.
Anijah Hairston led Martinsville with 12 digs, and Savasiah Boyd had three kills, seven assists, and six digs.
