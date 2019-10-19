ST. GEORGE — El-Amin Shareef rushed for 164 yards and a score and Kawuan Ray added 133 rushing yards and three TDs to lead Roanoke Catholic’s football team to a 48-27 win over Blue Ridge on Saturday.
The Celtics (6-1) totaled 458 yards of total offense with 360 of those yards coming on the ground against the Barons (6-2).
Roanoke Catholic 8 12 22 6 — 48
Blue Ridge School 6 8 7 6 — 27
RCath—Whorley 2 run (Shareef run)
BR—Lewis 18 pass from Carter (Pass failed)
BR—Brown 5 pass from Carter (Brown pass from Silver)
RCath—Rice 3 run (pass failed)
RCath—Adams 23 pass from Whorley (run failed)
RCath—Ray 21 run (pass failed)
RCath—Ray 1 run (Rice run)
RCath—Shreef 38 run (Rice run)
BR—Kozack 52 pass from Carter (Silver kick)
RCath—Ray 17 run (run failed)
BR—Nwaoko 22 pass from Carter (kick failed)
FOOTBALL
Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst Co. 6
AMHERST — Keenan Cupit rushed for 244 yards on just seven carries, and got the Cavaliers on the scoreboard with TD runs of 98 and 62 yards in the second quarter, and then the JF defense forced two Amherst County turnovers before halftime that also led to touchdowns on Friday night.
The Cavaliers (4-3) were playing against former coach Bob Christmas since he left JF to go to Amherst County (1-6). The Cavs outgained the Lancers 508 to 87 and forced three turnovers.
Amherst County 0 0 6 0 — 6
Jefferson Forest 0 28 8 10 — 46
Bath County 45, Craig County 0
HOT SPRINGS — Coult Fussell threw four touchdown passes — three to Damian Flenner — and the Chargers rolled to a 32-0 first-quarter lead in a Pioneer District victory Friday night over the Rockets.
Fussell hit Flenner on TD throws of 43, 14 and 18 yards. Fussell also threw a 28-yard TD pass to Jayden Ryder, and he also rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries, capped by a 45-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Ryder ran six times for 125 yards. Flenner had four receptions for 85 yards.
Bath (1-6, 1-1) held Craig (2-5, 0-2) to 56 yards total offense.
Craig County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bath County 32 0 7 6 — 45
Bath—Flenner 43 pass from Fussell (run failed)
Bath—Flenner 14 pass from Fussell (pass failed)
Bath—Ryder 28 pass from Fussell (Stone kick)
Bath—Lowry 1 run (pass failed)
Bath—Hise 3 run (Stone kick)
Bath—Flenner 18 pass from Fussell (Stone kick)
Bath—Fussell 45 run (pass failed)
E.C. Glass 49, Liberty 0
LYNCHBURG — DreSean Kendrick ran for 208 yards and three TDs on 14 carries, threw for a touchdown and a two-point conversion as the Hilltoppers (7-0, 4-0 Seminole District) blanked the Minutemen (1-6, 0-4) Friday night.
Ty Foster ran for 151 yards and a score on 17 carries and Marquise Woodruff returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown for Glass.
Liberty 0 0 0 0 — 0
E.C. Glass 14 13 15 7 — 49
ECG—Kendrick 61 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Kendrick 36 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Kendrick 51 run (kick failed)
ECG—Mosley 8 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)
ECG—Foster 46 run (Robinson pass from Kendrick)
ECG—Foster 30 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Woodruff 100 interception return (Garrett kick)
Cross Country
Cave Spring’s Hayden leads boys, Hidden Valley girls claim top slot
FOREST — Austin Hayden of Cave Spring claimed top honors in the boys division and the Hidden Valley girls edged Jefferson Forest at the Runnin’ with the Wolves cross country meet on Saturday at Radford Estates Wolf Branch
Hayden’s time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds was 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Branden Wood of Louisa County. JF’s Jed Dudley was third, leading a meet-winning performance by the Cavaliers, who had four runners finish in the top 16.
For the girls, Hidden Valley had five runners in the top 16, while JF had five in the top 17. The scoring difference between the two team was just eight points.
Ashley Laneve of JF was fourth, while Chloe Rogers and Sadie Wagner were fifth and sixth, repectively, to lead Hidden Valley. Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes finished in seventh.
Boys results
Top 10 team scores: 1. Jefferson Forest (JF) 79, 2. Louisa County (LC) 84, 3. Spotswood (Spot) 115, 4. Hanover (Han) 143, 5. Patrick Henry (PH) 159, 6. Salem (Sal) 183, 7. Hidden Valley (HV) 192, 8. Cave Spring (CS) 195, 9. Liberty Christian (LCA) 210, 10. Pacers Home School (Pac) 236. Also: 13. Staunton River (SRiv) 350; 14. Glenvar (Glen) 352; 17. Rockbridge County (RC) 534.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Austin Hayden (CS) 16 minutes, 10 seconds, 2. Branden Wood (LC) 16:29, 3. Jed Dudley (JF) 16:37, 4. Charles Murphy (PH) 16:40, 5. Thomas Rogers (HV) 16:44, 6. Virgil Moore (Pac) 16:48, 7. Ben Palisca (CS) 16:49, 8. Noah Harding (HV) 16:53, 9. Will Schepens (JF) 17:04, 10. Timothy Krone (JF) 17:07, 11. Aidan Sheahan (Spot) 17:10, 12. Christian Crawley (Sal) 17:12, Hewson Duffy (St. Anne’s-Belfield) 17:13, 14. Cole Myers (Han) 17:13, 15. Keith Johnson (SRiv) 17:14.
Girls results
Top 10 team scores: 1. Hidden Valley (HV) 49, 2. Jefferson Forest (JF) 57, 3. Pacers Home School (Pac) 115, 4. Louisa County (LC) 116, 5. Hanover (Han) 127, 6. Liberty Christian (LCA) 161, 7. Glenvar (Glen) 191, 8. Cave Spring (CS) 205, 9. Salem (Sal) 215, 10. Manchester (Man) 241. Also: 11. Patrick Heny 258; 14. Staunton River 324.
VOLLEYBALL
Timberlake Christian wins VACA South regional
Timberlake Christian downed Westover Christian 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 to take the VACA South regional championship.
Roanoke Valley Christian defeated Faith Christian 25-17, 25-21 to take the consolation match.
Maddie Lecik of Timberlake was the tournament MVP.
Making the all-tournament team were Kate Ferro of Roanoke Valley Christian and Karmin Osborne of Faith Christian.
— The Roanoke Times
