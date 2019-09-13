Adrian Whorley rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass as Roanoke Catholic won its 34th straight football game by shutting out Norfolk Christian 44-0 in a nondistrict game on Friday at Vinyard Park in Vinton.
Kawuan Ray had a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for the Celtics (3-0).
Jackson Rice ran for 96 yards and a TD.
Norfolk Christian 0 0 0 0 — 0
Roanoke Catholic 8 20 16 0 — 44
RCath—Ray 57 pass from Whorley (Whorley run)
RCath—Rice 15 run (run failed)
RCath—Whorley 53 run (Ray run)
RCath—Ray 61 run (pass failed)
RCath—Shareef 16 run (Whorley run)
RCath—Whorley 76 run (Schaible pass from Sweeney)
Blacksburg 38, Amherst County 18
BLACKSBURG — Luke Goforth completed 10 of 19 passes for 167 yards and three TDs with one interception and also ran for a touchdown to lead the Bruins (2-1) past the Lancers (0-3).
Brian Mitchell had a 85-yard kickoff return for a TD and also caught a touchdown pass for Blacksburg.
Malcolm Collins had 84 receiving yards for Blacksburg.
Amherst County 0 6 6 6 — 18
Blacksburg 15 7 14 2 — 38
Bbg— Mohamed 30 pass from Goforth (Butler pass from Goforth)
Bbg—Gholston 14 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
ACHS—Brown 1 run (run failed)
Bbg—Goforth 4 run (Poland kick)
Bbg—Mitchell 85 kickoff return (Poland kick)
ACHS—Rose 2 run (run failed)
Bbg—Mitchell 9 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
Bbg—Safety, bad snap into back of end zone
ACHS—Brown 71 pass from Rose (kick failed)
Patrick Henry 26, Albemarle 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jalen Cook and Jammerson Jones each ran for two touchdowns to lead Patrick Henry (2-1) to a win over Albemarle (0-3).
Patrick Henry 7 7 0 12 — 26
Albemarle 0 0 0 0 — 0
E.C. Glass 34, Franklin County 7
ROCKY MOUNT — DreSean Kendrick ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Hilltoppers (2-0) past the Eagles (1-2).
Jacob Stockton threw a TD pass for the Eagles.
E.C. Glass 6 14 14 0 — 34
Franklin County 7 0 0 0 — 7
ECG—Craighead 16 run (kick blocked
FrCo—Stockton 45 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
ECG—Kendrick 15 run (Kendrick run)
ECG—Foster 16 pass from Kendrick (kick failed)
ECG—Kendrick 11 run (Garrett kick)
ECG—Kendrick 43 run (Garrett kick)
Staunton River 17, Liberty 7
MONETA — Aidan Brown rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown to help the Golden Eagles (1-2) break a 13-game losing streak.
Garrett Whorley ran for a touchdown for Liberty (1-2).
Liberty 0 0 0 7 — 7
Staunton River 14 3 0 0 — 17
SR—Brown 6 run (Deaton kick)
SR—Eanes 1 run (Deaton kick)
SR—FG Deaton 46
Lib— Lorenzo 7 run (Orange kick)
North Cross 36, EastMont 0
ELLISTON — Isaac Harris rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Raiders (4-0) past the Mustangs (0-3).
Gabe Zappia completed 12 of 19 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown.
Cole Shepherd recovered a fumble for the Mustangs.
North Cross held the Mustangs to 122 yards of total offense.
North Cross 16 14 0 6 — 36
Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 0 — 0
NCross—Harris 10 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Safety, snap on punt went out of the end zone
NCross—Cole 15 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 4 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 4 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Ward 35 run (kick failed)
Galax 49, Carroll County 0
GALAX — Denver Brown rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and Cole Pickett threw two touchdown passes as the Maroon Tide shut out the Cavaliers.
Kolton Keatley caught both touchdown passes for Galax (3-0), which held Carroll County (1-2) to 98 yards of total offense.
Carroll County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Galax 21 7 14 7 — 49
Gal— Keatley 41 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal— Brown 5 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Brown 16 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Keatley 15 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Brown 8 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Peckron 55 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Thompson 1 run (Ortiz kick)
Pulaski County 49, Abingdon 0
ABINGDON — Keyontae Kennedy ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Cougars (3-0) past the Falcons (2-1).
Gage Mannon ran for a TD and returned an interception for a TD. Brock Simpson kicked two field goals. Ethan Gallimore recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD.
The Cougars held Abingdon to minus-2 yards of total offense. The Cougars recovered four Abingdon fumbles and picked off two passes.
Pulaski County 16 23 7 3 — 49
Abingdon 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pul—Gallimore fumble recovery in end zone (Simpson kick)
Pul—Safety, quarterback sacked in end zone
Pul—Mannon 1 run (Simpson kick)
Pul—FG Simpson 42
Pul—Kennedy 10 run (Simpson kick)
Pul—Mannon 40 interception return (Simpson kick)
Pul—Burchett 8 pass from McCloud (kick failed)
Pul—Kennedy 13 run (Simpson kick)
Pul—FG Simpson 45
Bassett 23, William Byrd 12
BASSETT — Ja’Ricious Hairston completed four of 13 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown to lead the Bengals (1-2) past the Terriers (1-2).
Dylan Hatfield ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and completed nine of 24 passes for 95 yards with one interception for the Terriers.
William Byrd 0 6 6 0 — 12
Bassett 7 14 0 2 — 23
Bass—Gill 73 pass from Hairston (Smith kick)
Bass—Hairston 5 run (Smith kick)
Bass— Smith 4 run (Smith kick)
WB—Hatfield 5 run (kick failed)
WB—Hatfield 3 run (kick failed)
Bass—Safety, quarterback sacked in end zone
Radford 45, Fort Chiswell 6
MAX MEADOWS — Zane Rupe rushed for 88 yards and two TDs on eight carries to lead the Bobcats (2-0) past the Pioneers (1-2).
Jarel Baylor ran for 54 yards and a TD on eight carries for the Bobcats. Kip Green returned a kickoff for a TD. Conner Lytton kicked two field goals.
The Radford defense held Fort Chiswell to 92 yards of total offense.
Jonathan Poole threw a TD pass for the Pioneers.
Radford 7 13 18 7 — 45
Fort Chiswell 0 0 0 6 — 6
Rad—Prioleau 42 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—Lytton 20 FG
Rad—Rupe 50 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—Lytton 41 FG
Rad—Baylor 17 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—Safety, ball snapped through end zone
Rad—Rupe 10 run (Lytton Kick)
Rad—Saftey, blocked punt through end zone
FChis—Dunford 4 pass from Poole (run failed)
Rad—Green 49 kickoff return (Lytton kick)
Narrows 20, Chilhowie 14
NARROWS — Matthew Morgan ran for 112 yards and a touchdown to lead the Green Wave (3-0) to a win.
Chase Blaker threw for a TD and ran for a TD for the Green Wave (3-0).
Logan Adams completed 12 of 27 passes for 208 yards and two TDs for Chilhowie (2-1).
The Narrows defense held the Warriors to 23 yards rushing.
Chilhowie 0 0 7 7 — 14
Narrows 0 7 7 6 — 20
Narr—Blaker 10 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Morgan 41 run (Morgan kick)
Chil—Thomas 10 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Narr—Wiley 55 pass from Blaker (Kick failed)
Chil—Gilley 30 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Auburn 28, Floyd County 21
RINER — Carson East scored on a 6-yard run with 5:30 left to give the Eagles (2-1) a win over the Buffaloes (1-2).
The Buffaloes reached the Auburn 16-yard line with 23 seconds left, but East sacked Avery Chaffin to seal the win.
East ran for 79 yards on 14 carries. Payson Kelley toted the ball 13 times for 59 yards and two TDs for Auburn.
Floyd County’s Braden Chaffin carried the ball 31 times for 180 yards. Avery Chaffin who threw for one TD and ran for another.
Floyd County 7 7 7 0 — 21
Auburn 14 7 0 7 — 28
Aub—Kelley 1 run (East kick)
Floyd—Keith 16 run (Keith Kick)
Aub—Spencer 75 kickoff return (East kick)
Floyd—Fenton 33 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
Aub—Kelley 33 run (East kick)
Floyd—A. Chaffin 3 run (Keith kick)
Aub—East 6 run (East kick)
Rural Retreat 15, Grayson County 7
RURAL RETREAT — Isaac O’Neil ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, to lead the Indians (2-1) over the Blue Devils (0-3).
Holden Cassell threw a TD pass for the Blue Devils.
Grayson County 0 7 0 0 — 7
Rural Retreat 7 0 0 8 — 15
RR—O’Neil 1 run (Brewer kick)
GrayCo—Pope 18 pass from Cassell (kick good)
RR—O’Neil 3 run (Run good)
Stuarts Draft 50, Covington 0
STUARTS DRAFT — Aaron Nice and Latrell Fomby ran for two scores apiece to lead the Cougars (3-0) past the Cougars (1-2).
Covington 0 0 0 0 — 0
Stuarts Draft 21 23 6 0 — 50
SD—Nice 1 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Nice 9 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Fomby 8 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Fomby 1 run (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Safety, fumble on punt attempt
SD—Watkins 16 pass from Cooke (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Howard 58 intrception return (Lingenfelter kick)
SD—Balser 8 run (kick failed)
George Wythe 40, Marion 6
WYTHEVILLE — Cole Simmons completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Maroons (2-1) past the Scarlet Hurricane (0-2).
Ravvon Wells ran for 101 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. Dayson McMillian had five catches for 72 yards and one TD and also ran for a touchdown. Braydon Thompson caught a TD pass and tackled the Marion punter in the end zone for a safety.
Colton Blevins ran for a touchdown for Marion.
Marion 0 0 0 6 — 6
George Wythe 14 19 7 0 — 40
GWyth—Wells 5 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—McMillian 16 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—McMillian 4 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Safety, Thompson tackles punter in end zone
GWyth—Thompson 19 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—FG Kapranos 24
GWyth—Wells 2 run (Kapranos kick)
Marn—Blevins 2 run (kick blocked)
James River 6, Parry McCluer 0
BUCHANAN — Aaron Bridges ran for a touchdown with nine minutes left to lift the Knights (2-1) past the Fighting Blues (0-3).
James River’s defense forced a fumble and picked off a pass in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 0 — 0
James River 0 0 0 6 — 6
JR— Bridges 1 run (run failed)
Graham 35, Giles 3
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Devin Lester threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the G-Men (2-1) past the Spartans (0-3).
Preston Whitlock kicked a field goal for Giles.
Giles 3 0 0 0 — 3
Graham 7 7 14 7 — 35
Gil—FG Whitlock 40
Grah—Booker 4 run (Dales kick)
Grah—Turner 28 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
Grah—Lester 87 run (Dales kick)
Grah—Ray 33 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
Grah—Ray 47 pass from Blevins (Dales kick)
VOLLEYBALL
Roanoke Valley Christian def. Temple Christian 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15
Lauren Butler knocked down 10 kills and Kate Fero added nine as the Eagles (9-1) knocked off the Crusaders.
Brooke somers dished out 16 assists and Regan Keslar 11 for Roanoke Valley Christian.
BOYS SOCCER
SWVa Home School 6, Blue Ridge Christian 1
STAUNTON — The Conquerors (5-2) got two goals each from Gabe Campbell, Arturs Morrisette and Ian Rich as they knocked off the Bears in the VACA Warrior Tournament hosted by Grace Christian School.
Keeper Caleb Beasley posted seven saves for SWVa.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
North Cross 4, Hargrave Military 0
The Raiders (6-1-1, 5-0-1 VIC) received goals from Brady Cole, Jackson Haskins, Will Martin and Geist Pollock in a shutout win over the Tigers (1-5, 0-4).
North Cross remains unbeaten in conference play.
