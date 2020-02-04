MARTINSVILLE — Maggie Clark scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, including two of her three 3-pointers, as Roanoke Catholic erased a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter and beat host Carlisle 62-59 in a Blue Ridge Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday.
According to school historians, it was the Celtics’ first-ever win over the Chiefs on Carlisle’s home floor.
Zya Johnson scored 16 points — including four 3-pointers — for Catholic, which outscored Carlisle 28-19 in the fourth quarter.
Amara Harrell had 28 points to lead the Chiefs, and Daisy Harris added 13 points.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (11-5, 5-3)
Johnson 16, Connelly 2, Clark 24, Myers 1, Nance 4, E. Hemphill 6, N. Hemphill1, O’Herron 4, Holmgren 2, Drapac 2.
CARLISLE (6-8, 2-1)
Harrell 28, Harris 13, Gammons 4, Monroe 4, Giles 8,
Roanoke Catholic 12 13 9 28 — 62
Carlisle 10 13 17 19 — 59
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 10 (Johnson 4, Clark 3, Nance, E. Hemphill, O’Herron), Carlisle 1 (Giles).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 44, William Byrd 40
MONETA — Jeni Levine scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Sam Faw added 12 points as the host Golden Eagles held on for the win.
The Terriers were led by Emilie McCaskill with 17 points and Sophia Chrisley with 12.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-11, 1-7)
Chrisley 12, Helton 2, Mutz 7, Walls 2, McCaskill 17.
STAUNTON RIVER (13-7, 3-6)
J.Levine 17, Jones 3, Hamren 6, Faw 12, Whittaker 1, C. Levine 3, Creasey 2.
William Byrd 6 10 6 18 — 40
Staunton River 12 10 7 15 — 44
3-point goals — William Byrd 4 (McCaskill 4) Staunton River 4 (Faw 2, J. Levine, Hamren).
Lord Botetourt 63, Northside 29
DALEVILLE — Taylor Robertson scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Miette Veldman added 14 points and 11 boards for the Cavaliers in their win over the visiting Vikings.
Gianna Brown led Northside with 10 points.
NORTHSIDE (4-15, 1-8)
Smith 2, Johnson 7, Saunders 3, Brown 10, Gates 4, Golding 1, Waweru 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (17-2, 8-0)
Veldman 14, Taylor 5, Myers 2, Wells 10, Spangler 3, Brumfield 3, Robertson 16, Gunter 4, Wisseman 4, Griffin 2.
Northside 10 6 8 5 — 29
Lord Botetourt 17 14 16 16 — 63
3-point goals — Northside 3 (Johnson, Saunders, Brown), Lord Botetourt 4 (Taylor, Wells, Spangler, Brumfield).
JV — Lord Botetout won.
William Fleming 63, Franklin County 50
Lanie Bethel drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points as the Colonels downed the Eagles.
Shakara Anderson added 17 points and Victoria Board chipped in 16 for William Fleming.
Ta’mya Robertson led Franklin County with 14 points, Alexis Carter tallied 11 and Kameron Copeland chimed in with 10 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (12-8, 5-4)
Blizzard 4, Belcher 3, Robertson 14, Jamison 8, Copeland 10, Carter 11.
WILLIAM FLEMING (16-3, 7-1)
Coleman 2, Board 16, Bethel 20, Morgan 2, Ollie 3, Anderson 17, Fitzgerald 3.
Franklin County 10 18 12 10 — 50
William Fleming 13 21 15 14 — 63
3-point goals — Franklin County 4 (Robertson 3, Belcher), William Fleming 4 (Bethel 4).
JV — William Fleming won 48-20.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 45, Salem 44
BLACKSBURG — Skyler Prosser led all scorers with 15 points as the Bruins held off the Spartans.
Salem was led by Abbie Baker with 12 points.
SALEM (10-10, 5-5)
Scales 9, Hill 4, Hall 8, Moran 9, Baker 12, Mitchem 2.
BLACKSBURG (12-7, 4-5)
Mosser 4, Gresh 8, Mc. Cheynet 4, Mo. Cheynet 6, Prosser 15, Currin 4, Santsaver-Jones 4.
Salem 6 15 11 12 — 44
Blacksburg 14 6 15 10 — 45
3-point goals — Salem 2 (Scales 2), Blacksburg 2 (Mosser, Santsaver-Jones).
JV — Blacksburg won 64-50.
Patrick Henry 69, Cave Spring 57
Savannah Derey scored 19 points and Shelby Fiddler added 17 as the Patriots held off a late Knights’ rally to score the victory.
Cave Spring was led by Zada Porter’s 29 points and eight rebounds, while Kieera Mooney chipped in 11 points.
PATRICK HENRY (14-5, 8-2)
Fiddler 17, Thomas 4, Drakeford 3, N. Childress 3, Derey 19, Wright 9, Breedlove 2, S. Childress 4, Gunn 8.
CAVE SPRING (12-6, 6-3)
Porter 29, Smith 3, Landsman 2, Hibbs 6, Carroll 6, Mooney 11.
Patrick Henry 17 19 20 13 — 69
Cave Spring 13 14 9 21 — 57
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 8 (Fiddler 5, Drakeford, N. Childress, Derey), Cave Spring 7 (Porter 2, Hibbs 2, Carroll 2, Smith).
JV — Patrick Henry won.
Pulaski County 72, Hidden Valley 24
DUBLIN — Paige Huff scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Keslyn Secrist added 10 points for the Cougars.
Bailey Parker scored nine points for the Titans.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-18, 1-9)
Hanson 2, Jarrett 2, Reed 5, Parker 9, Lkhagvasuren 2
PULASKI COUNTY (14-5, 9-0)
Fleenor 9, Russell 7, Ka. Secrist 3, Akers 2, Ratcliff 9, Huff 13, Ke. Secrist 10, Blankenship 6, Cregger 9, Walson 4
Hidden Valley 6 8 10 0 — 24
Pulaski County 31 16 21 4 — 72
3-point goals — HV 1, (Reed), Pulaski County 6, (Ka. Secrist, Ratcliff, Huff 3, Russell). JV — Pulaski County won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 50, Auburn 38
RINER — Kierra Parnell scored 16 points, and Shayla Foxx added 14 points for the Maroon Tide.
Hannah Huffman scored 22 points for the Eagles.
GALAX (11-8)
Leonard 6, Elsmasry 6, Parnell 16, Sturgill 2, Edwards 2, Foxx 14, Sawyers 4
AUBURN (2-12)
Lafon 2, Lytton 2, Huffman 22, Terry 8, Mundy 6
Galax 11 15 16 8 — 50
Auburn 2 2 14 20 — 38
3-points goals — Galax 1, (Parnell).
George Wythe 63, Fort Chiswell 23
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts knocked down 17 points and Kaylee Lefler netted 11 as the Maroons rode a 35-point halftime advantage to a rout of the Pioneers.
FORT CHISWELL (5-13, 3-4)
Muzik 2, Smith 3, Goforth 3, Roark 5, Watson 3, Turpin 5, King 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (16-4, 7-1)
Phillippi 9, Ingo 9, Kirtner 6, Betts 17, Tate 2, Guthrie 2, Patel 5, Malavolci 2, Lefler 11.
Fort Chiswell 1 3 13 6 — 23
George Wythe 23 16 12 12 — 63
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell (Roark) George Wythe 2 (Betts, Patel). JV — George Wythe won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
E. Montgomery 62, Highland 18
ELLISTON — Elli Underwood had 15 points and seven assists, and Haley Howard added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.
Anna Armstrong had seven points for the Rams.
HIGHLAND (1-11, 0-7)
Adams 6, Armstrong 7, Wilfong 3, Newlen 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (13-6, 9-1)
L. Underwood 4, E. Underwood 15, Ryan 6, Howard 12, Bahnken 6, Bruce 4, McHone 6, Smith 4, Boone 5.
Highland 6 7 5 0 — 18
Eastern Montgomery 20 18 16 8 — 62
3-Point goals — Highland 1 (Adams), Eastern Montgomery 2 (E. Underwood, Boone).
Craig County 50, Bath County 44
NEW CASTLE — Jeanna Bostic scored 18 points for the Rockets.
Gabrie Herscher scored 13 points, and Emily Douglas added 11 points for the Chargers.
BATH COUNTY (3-14, 3-6)
Herscher 13, Hupman 9, Pritt 1, Wolfe 1, Douglas 11, Nichols 7, Gentry 2
CRAIG COUNTY (3-9, 2-7)
S. Jones 4, Gregory 9, A. Jones 6, Bostic 18, Oliver 6, Radford 4, Hutchinson 3.
Bath County 12 7 12 13 — 44
Craig County 19 6 15 10 — 50
3-point goals — Bath County 1, (Hupman), Craig County 5, (Gregory, A. Jones 2, Oliver, Radford)
JV — Craig County won 39-31.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Holston 44, Rural Retreat 42
RURAL RETREAT — Liyah French poured in 25 points as the Cavaliers held on to down the Indians.
Delanie Trivitt led Rural Retreat with 12 points and Lexy Nowers added 10.
HOLSTON (7-12, 2-4)
Lane 6, Keith 4, Bailey 2, French 25, I. Lawson 4, K. Lawson 3.
RURAL RETREAT (13-7, 4-3)
Ma. Fiscus 7, Mi. Fiscus 9, Trivitt 12, Williams 1, Moore 3, Nowers 10.
Holston 10 8 12 14 — 44
Rural Retreat 14 2 12 14 — 42
3-point goals — Holston 3 (French 3), Rural Retreat (Mi. Fiscus).
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 23
MONETA — Angelina Jones scored 14 points to lead the Eagles past the Ospreys.
Reagan Reed scored nine points to lead Smith Mountain Lake Christian.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (13-5, 5-2)
An. Jones 14, Mioduszewski 8, Moser 7, Huffard 6, Butler 5, Mackenzie 4, Hurt 3, Ferro 2, Moore 1.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN
Reed 9, Saunders 6, Smith 3, Duncombe 2, Gordon 2, Pratt 1.
R. Valley Christian 14 12 12 12 — 50
SML Christian 5 8 5 5 — 23
3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian (Butler), Smith Mountain Lake Christian 3 (Reed 3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 79, Blacksburg 55
Alex Blanchard scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers for the Spartans, and he also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Ethan English scored 14 points, and Tanner Dallas added 12 points, including four 3-pointers for Salem.
Luke Goforth scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers for the Bruins.
BLACKSBURG (13-7, 3-6)
Gholston 4, Mitchell 2, Spennacchio-Parker 6, Goforth 15, Patel 6, Stilwell 7, Joyce 8, Reinhardt 2, Miller 5
SALEM (14-6, 7-3)
Blanchard 16, English 14, Robinson 1, Staples 7, Blankenship 9, Logan 6, Dallas 12, Clemens 3, Conner 6, Dawyot 5
Blacksburg 7 17 20 11 — 55
Salem 24 13 23 19 — 79
3-point goals — Blacksburg 5, (Goforth 3, Patel 2), Salem 16, (Blanchard 3, English, Staples, Blankenship 3, Dallas 4, Clemens 1, Conner 2, Dawyot)
JV — Blacksburg won 48-30.
Pulaski County 60, Hidden Valley 45
AJ McCloud scored 20 points, and Hayden Gray added 18 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Cougars.
Drew Stegall scored 15 points and Royston Smiley added 12 points for the Titans.
PULASKI COUNTY (8-10, 3-5)
Gray 18, Bourne 7, Blackburn 7, Gulley 4, McCloud 20, Hodson 2, Rollins 2
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-17, 0-10)
Collin 2, Bell 3, Stegall 15, Singh 6, Whittaker 4, Smiley 12, Smith 3
Pulaski County 19 13 9 19 — 60
Hidden Valley 7 9 14 15 — 45
3-point goals — Pulaski County 4, (Gray 3, Blackburn), Hidden Valley 3, (Stegall, Whittaker, Smith)
JV — Hidden Valley won, 41-39.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 55, Franklin County 40
ROCKY MOUNT — C.J. Goode scored 16 points as the visiting Colonels pulled away in the second half.
Sae’Quan Robertson and Donovan St. Juste each added 10 points for William Fleming, which led by eight at the half, then outscored the Eagles 31-24 in the second half.
Josh Luckett led Franklin County with 13 points.
WILLIAM FLEMING (15-3, 8-1)
Goode 16, S. Robertson 10, St. Juste 10, Turner 2, Fuller 8, Grogan 9.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-13, 2-7)
Luckett 13, B. Witcher 9, Ziegler 1, Hahn 4, Hudson 5, Stockton 8.
William Fleming 10 14 16 15 — 55
Franklin County 8 8 13 11 — 40
3-point goals — William Fleming 3 (S. Robertson, St. Juste, Grogan), Franklin County 4 (Stockton 2, Luckett, B. Witcher). JV — William Fleming won 56-36.
Northside 73, Lord Botetourt 63
Ayrion Journiette led all scorers with 25 points and Jordan Wooden added 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the host Vikings over the Cavaliers.
Owen Prince and Tanner Selkirk netted 14 points each for Lord Botetourt, and Daylon Compton added 12.
LORD BOTETOURT (12-9, 6-3)
Bramblett 5, Arnholt 8, D. Salvy 2, Selkirk 14, Hale 4, Wheeling 4, Compton 12, Prince 14.
NORTHSIDE (15-6, 8-1)
Journiette 25, Grogan 7, Wooden 17, Flash 9, Webb 4, Foley 3, Leftwich 2, Bishop 4, Gates 2.
Lord Botetourt 13 8 19 23 — 63
Northside 16 12 23 22 — 73
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 9 (Prince 4, Compton 3, Selkirk, Bramblett), Northside 2 (Grogan, Flash)
JV — Northside won 62-48.
William Byrd 56, Staunton River 47
Landon Johnson netted 11 points and Jeffery Williams added 10 as the Terriers downed the host Golden Eagles.
Staunton River was led by Izaak Charlton with 15 points, and Jamelle Jones with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
WILLIAM BYRD (6-15, 2-7)
Johnson 11, Tinsley 9, Williams 10, Early 4, Martin 6, Cawley 9, Richardson 5, Cossaboon 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-18, 0-9)
Charlton 15, Crider 5, Overstreet 8, Jones 13, Bates 6.
William Byrd 9 14 18 15 — 56
Staunton River 9 8 12 18 — 47
3-point goals William Byrd (Williams 2, Tinsley), Staunton River (Jones).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 80, Giles 43
On senior night, senior Avery Alexander scored 19 points including six 3-pointers — all in the first half — as the Highlanders topped the Spartans.
Also for Glenvar, which finished with 14 treys, Stephen Barber and Tyler Johnson scored 13 points each and Manny Burwell added 10.
Brady Whitehead led Giles with 13 points.
GILES (0-19, 0-9)
Whitehead 13, Williams 4, Hamlin 2, Simmons 2, Canaday 2, Duncan 4, Whitlock 9, Myers 2, Ratcliff 3, Dunford 2.
GLENVAR (9-12, 4-7)
Av.Alexander 19, Barber 13, Johnson 13, Burwell 10, Crisco 2, Ai. Alexander 7, McMahon 4, Akers 5, Ball 7.
Giles 10 8 15 10 — 43
Glenvar 22 18 26 14 — 80
3-point goals — Giles 4 (Whitehead 2, Duncan, Williams) Glenvar 14 (Av. Alexander 6, Barber 2, Johnson 3, Burrell 2, Akers). JV —Glenvar won.
Carroll County 55, Alleghany 52
LOW MOOR — Jackson Hull scored 19 points, including two 3-pointers, and Ian Herman scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers for the Cavaliers.
Jayson Easton scored 18 points, and Daylin Pinkston added 12 points for the Mountaineers.
CARROLL COUNTY (12-7, 8-3)
Herman 13, Hull 19, Burcham 2, Marshall 4, Phillip 4, Dalton 2, Cox 11
ALLEGHANY (9-10, 4-5)
Hensley 10, Broughman 2, C. Easton 4, Leitch 3, Pinkston 12, Middleton 3, J. Easton 18
Carroll County 11 10 14 20 — 55
Alleghany 12 16 10 14 — 52
3-point goals — CC 6, (Herman 3, Hull 2, Cox), A 3, (Hensley, Middleton, J. Easton). JV — Alleghany won 66-45.
VIC DIVISION 2
Hargrave Military 69, North Cross 66
CHATHAM — Nlazae Blahe netted 18 points and Ij Ezuma added 16 as the host Tigers topped the Raiders.
North Cross was led by Zae Baines, who scored 22 points, and Nelson Etuck with 14.
NORTH CROSS (14-6)
Hines 3, Baines 22, Andrew 9, Etuck 14, Mack 6, Jackson 4, Jensen 8.
HARGRAVE MILITARY
Lambert 12, Ihania 9, Blahe 18, Russell 14, Ezuma 16.
North Cross 15 16 18 17 — 66
Hargrave Military 14 20 18 17 — 69
3-point goals — North Cross 5 (Andrew 3, Jensen 2), Hargrave 7 (Blahe 3, Ihania 2, Lambert 2).
JV — Hargrave Military won.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista 74, Patrick County 47
STUART — Spencer Hairston led all scorers with 24 points, including seven 3-pointers, Tyler Johnson netted 11 points and Tavin Hairston and Wil Gardner added 10 points apiece to lead the Warriors.
Krisha Soma downed 16 points for the Cougars.
MAGNA VISTA (6-12, 4-6)
S. Hairston 24, T. Hairston 10, T.Johnson 11, Preston 10, R. Johnson 2, Gardner 10, Morris 2, Martin 4, Gravely 1.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-19, 0-9)
McClain 7, Taylor 3, Hable 7, Fulcher 2, Nestor 2, Penn 5, Merriman 2, Diehl 3, Soma 16.
Magna Vista 18 17 22 17 — 74
Patrick County 12 8 14 13 — 47
3-point goals — Magna Vista 11 (S. Hairston 7, T. Hairston 2, Gardner 1, T. Johnson), Patrick County 9 (Suma 4, McClain, Taylor, Hable, Penn, Diehl).
JV — Magna Vista won 42-28.
PIONEER DISTRICT
E. Montgomery 72, Highland 39
ELLISTON — Cole Shepherd netted 16 points as the Mustangs downed the visiting Rams.
Jace Fallon also scored 11 points for Eastern Montgomery.
Ethan Moore scored 14 points and Jake Johnsen added 12 for Highland.
HIGHLAND (2-12, 0-8)
Moore 14, Johnsen 12, Williams 4, T. Campbell 2, Robertson 3, M. Campbell 3, Clevenger 1.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (10-7, 5-5)
Shepherd 16, Fallon 11, Price 7, Ford 7, Bahnken 7, Fox 7, Spence 6, Tyree 5, Worrell 4, Foster 2.
Highland 7 12 18 2 — 39
Eastern Montgomery 21 12 20 19 — 72
3-point goals — Highland 5 (Johnson 2, Moore 2, Robertson), Eastern Montgomery 7 (Spence 2, Bahnken 2, Tyree, Ford, Price).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 72, Galax 36
RINER — Ethan Millirons canned four 3-pointers en route to 22 points as the Eagles thumped the visiting Maroon Tide.
Michael Royal and Rusty Marshall each added 10 points for Auburn.
Cole Pickett led Galax with 10 points.
GALAX (2-12, 0-8)
Bryson 5, Beeman 9, Ashworth 4, Keatley 2, Bevins 2, Pickett 10, Brown 4.
AUBURN (13-6, 7-1)
Rutledge 8, Underwood 5, Sutphin 3, Millirons 22, Brotherton 7, Sparrer 2, Marshall 10, Perkins 5, Royal 10.
Galax 6 6 15 9 — 36
Auburn 20 10 16 26 — 72
3-point goals— Galax (Ashworth), Auburn 11 (Millirons 4, Marshall 2, Rutledge 2, Underwood, Sutphin, Perkins).
JV — Auburn won.
Grayson County 48, Bland County 46
INDEPENDENCE — Chase Pope scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Andrew Shaffner added 11 points for the Blue Devils.
Noah Payne scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers for the Bears.
BLAND COUNTY (12-6, 4-3)
Payne 13, Havens 7, Kegley 11, Harden 5, Hobe 6, Hankins 2, Buchanan 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (9-10, 4-4)
Cox 4, Cassell 2, Brown 9, Pope 14, Shaffner 11, Poe 4, Weatherman 2, Testerman 2
Bland County 12 9 13 12 — 46
Grayson County 7 16 11 14 — 48
3-point goals — Bland County 6, (Payne 3, Havens, Kegley, Harden), Grayson County 6, (Cox, Brown, Pope 3, Shaffner)
JV — Bland County won.
George Wythe 40, Fort Chiswell 38
MAX MEADOWS — Peyton Coe scored 12 points as the Maroons held on for the win in a back-and-forth contest.
The Pioneers were led by Kolton Sutphin with 10 points.
FORT CHISWELL (12-5, 4-3)
Mettone 6, Gravely 6, Coffey 2, King 2, Sutphin 10, Williams 4, Watson 8.
GEORGE WYTHE (13-6, 4-4)
Coe 12, Da. McMillian 7, Martin 9, Goode 9, Mabe 3.
Fort Chiswell 6 15 5 12 — 38
George Wythe 6 17 5 12 — 40
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 3 (Sutphin 3) George Wythe 6 (Coe 3, McMillian, Martin, Goode).
JV — George Wythe won.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Holston 61, Rural Retreat 28
RURAL RETREAT — Nick Delatos’ 17 points led four players in double figures as the Cavaliers downed the host Indians.
Quaheim Brooks scored 13 points, Keegan Watson added 12 and Jordan Keith chipped in 10 points for Holston.
HOLSTON (12-7, 5-1)
Keith 10, Delatos 17, Watson 12, Sheets 2, Farris 5, Brooks 13, Vance 2.
RURAL RETREAT (0-20, 0-7)
Crowder 7, Smith 3, Musser 2, Pugh 3, Hight 2, Worley 3, Lemmon 1, Alford 2, Debord 5.
Holston 13 19 25 4 — 61
Rural Retreat 8 6 7 7 — 28
3-point goals — Holston 5 (Keith 2, Delatos 2, Brooks), Rural Retreat 4 (Crowder, Smith, Pugh, Debord).
JV — Holston won 32-26.
NONDISTRICT
Lynchburg Homeschool 54, Faith Christian 46
LYNCHBURG — Jaxon Aronson scored 12 points, and Zach Anderson added 11 points for Lynchburg Homeschool.
Andrew King scored 18 points, and Nick Witt added 12 points for Faith Christian.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (5-11)
A. King 18, Witt 12, Roche 7, H. King 2, Hinkle 1, Mayerchek 6
LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL
Aronson 12, Anderson 11, Sanders 8, Paige 5, Smith 9, Saunders 9
Faith Christian 17 9 10 10 — 46
Lynchburg HS 15 13 10 16 — 54
3-point goals — Faith Christian 2, (A. King 2), Lynchburg Homeschool 5, (Saunders, Anderson, Smith, Sanders 2).
