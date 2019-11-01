El-Amin Shareef rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Roanoke Catholic football team to a 60-40 win over visiting Nansemond-Suffolk on Friday.
Jackson Rice rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries for the Celtics (8-1). Teammate Kawuan Ray rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Marquis Adams scored on a 78-yard kickoff return.
The Celtics rushed for 412 yards.
Ian McAninley completed 23 of 32 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for the Saints (4-6).
Nansemond-Suffolk 0 6 20 14 — 40
Roanoke Catholic 16 14 22 8 — 60
RCath—Rice 6 run (Rice run)
RCath—Shareef 1 run (Rice run)
RCath— Porter 21 pass from Whorley (Rice run)
RCath—Shareef 2 run (run failed)
N-Suff— Wood 17 pass from McAninley (pass failed)
N-Suff— Bergeron 49 pass from McAninley (Pettaway run)
RCath—Ray 12 run (pass failed)
N-Suff—Pettaway 3 run (pass failed)
RCath—Ray 8 run (Rice run)
N-Suff—Duggan 3 fumble return (pass failed)
RCath— Adams 78 kickoff return (Whorley run)
RCath—Shareef 4 run (Ray pass from Whorley)
N-Suff—Bergeron 7 pass from McAninley (Dowd pass from McAninley)
N-Suff—Pettaway 24 run (run failed)
Auburn 34, Hurley 14
HURLEY — Carson East ran for a touchdown and kicked a field goal to lead the Eagles (5-5) past the Rebels (4-5).
Braiden Thomas and Justin Otey each returned an interception for a touchdown for Auburn.
Auburn 14 3 14 3 — 34
Hurley 0 8 0 6 — 14
Aub—Kelley 30 run (East kick)
Aub—Thomas 10 interception return (East kick)
Hurl—Young 63 pass from Justice (Hall pass from Justice)
Aub—FG East 25
Aub—East 5 run (East kick)
Aub—Otey 23 interception return (East kick)
Hurl—Justus 29 run (run failed)
Glenvar 42, Giles 21
PEARISBURG — Bradey Loder rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and Colby Street added 72 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as the Highlanders beat the Spartans in Three Rivers District play.
Aiden Wolk completed 15 of 24 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown for Glenvar (5-4, 4-1).
Chaston Ratcliffe of Giles (2-7, 2-3) ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Logan Greenway rushed for 106 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
Glenvar 0 21 14 7 — 42
Giles 7 7 0 7 — 21
Gil—Greenway 19 run (Whitlow kick)
Glen—Loder 34 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 4 run (Fuhrman kick)
Gil—Greenway 15 run (Whitlow kick)
Glen—Secrist 9 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Street 15 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 5 run (Fuhrman kick)
Gil—Ratcliffe 66 run (Whitlow kick)
Glen—Street 6 run (Fuhrman kick)
Carroll County 40, Alleghany 7
HILLSVILLE — Brady Dalton completed eight of 15 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 65 yards and one touchdown on eight carries to lead the Cavaliers (3-6, 2-3) to a Three Rivers District victory over the Mountaineers (1-8, 0-5).
Dylan Rodrigue rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown on eight carries and caught four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. Matthew Marshall rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
Brian Broughman completed seven of 11 passes for 64 yards and ran for a touchdown for Alleghany.
Alleghany 7 0 0 0 — 7
Carroll County 7 21 6 6 — 40
Carr—Rodrigue 19 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
All—Broughman 5 run (Taylor kick)
Carr—Motely 17 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
Carr—Rodrigue 27 run (Marshall kick)
Carr—Dalton 5 run (Marshall kick)
Carr—Burcham 27 pass from Dalton (kick failed)
Carr—Marshall 1 run (kick failed)
Parry McCluer 35, EastMont 12
ELLISTON — Ty Ruley completed three of six passes for 108 yards and two TDs and also ran for 93 yards and a score to lead the Fighting Blues (3-6, 3-1) to a Pioneer District win.
Trent Fitzgerald caught three passes for 108 yards and two TDs for Parry McCluer.
Adam Bahnken was 6-of-17 for 91 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Owens ran for 73 yards and a score on 10 carries for the Mustangs (1-8, 1-3).
Parry McCluer 0 28 7 0 — 35
Eastern Montgomery 0 0 6 6 — 12
PM—Orrin 1 run (Wootten kick)
PM—Fitzgerald 38 pass from Ruley (Wootten kick)
PM—Fitzgerald 44 pass from Ruley (Wootten kick)
PM—Coleman 15 run (Wootten kick)
EM—Tyree 29 pass from Bahnken (pass failed)
PM—Ruley 27 run (Wootten kick)
EM—Owens 22 run (Run failed)
PH-Glade Spring 16, Chilhowie 13
CHILHOWIE — Cody Smith caught a 55-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage and added a touchdown run to lead the Rebels (9-0, 3-0 Hogoheegee District) to a win over the Warriors.
Logan Adams and Malachi Thomas each had a touchdown run for Chilhowie (7-2, 2-1). But the Warriors were shut out in the second half.
PH-Glade Spring sealed the win by tackling a Chilhowie receiver in the Warriors’ end zone for a safety with 1:03 remaining.
Chilhowie 0 13 0 0 — 13
PH-Glade Spring 14 0 0 2 — 16
PH-G—Smith 55 pass from Rector (pass failed)
PH-G—Smith 4 run (Pruitt pass from Rector)
Chil—Adams 2 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Thomas 11 run (kick blocked)
PH-G—Safety, receiver tackled in end zone
George Wythe 56, Grayson County 27
INDEPENDENCE — Cole Simmons completed 11 of 18 passes for 259 yards and two scores and ran for 98 yards and two TDs on eight carries to lead the Maroons (6-2, 3-1) to a Mountain Empire District win.
Ravvon Wells carried the ball seven times for 109 yards and three touchdowns as George Wythe amassed 523 yards of total offense.
Dawson Allen ran for 100 yards and two TDs on 11 carries for the Blue Devils (3-6, 1-2).
George Wythe 0 28 14 14 — 56
Grayson County 0 6 14 7 — 27
GWyth— Wells 26 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Wells 12 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Thompson 63 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Simmons 15 run (Kapranos kick)
Gray—Allen 64 run (kick failed)
GWyth—McMillan 47 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Gray—Brown 18 pass from Pope (Repass kick)
GWyth—Wells 52 run (Kapranos kick)
Gray—Allen 19 run (Repass kick)
GWyth—Simmons 24 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Jollay 21 run (Kapranos kick)
Gray—Repass 1 run (Repass kick)
Magna Vista 28, George Washington 14
DANVILLE — Dryus Hairston completed 17 of 32 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown to lead the Warriors (7-2, 4-1) to a Piedmont District win over the Eagles (6-3, 4-1).
Hairston scored on a 3-yard run to give Magna Vista a 21-14 lead with 8:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. He threw a 13-yard TD pass to Drew Santoemma with 6:19 left to pad the lead.
Magna Vista is ranked No. 6 in Timesland.
Magna Vista 0 6 8 14 — 28
George Washington 7 0 7 0 — 14
GWash—Watlington 68 run (DeAndrea kick)
MV—Grant 30 pass from D. Hairston (kick failed)
MV—Taylor 24 pass from D. Hairston (Johnson pass from Hairston)
GWash—Edmonds 23 run (DeAndrea kick)
MV—D. Hairston 3 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Santoemma 13 pass from D. Hairston (Osborne kick)
Patrick County 27, Halifax County 8
STUART — Will Sprowl ran for 72 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Chris Drewery as the Cougars (5-5, 3-3) beat the Blue Devils (5-4, 2-3) in a Piedmont District game.
Halifax County 0 0 8 0 — 8
Patrick County 0 6 7 14 — 27
PatCo—Sprowl 5 run (kick failed)
Hal—Safety, punter down in end zone
Hal—Davis 25 pass from Lee (kick failed)
PatCo—Drewery 74 pass from Sprowl (Morse kick)
PatCo—Sprowl 5 run (Morse kick)
PatCo—Sprowl 6 run (Morse kick)
Tunstall 12, Martinsville 7
DRY FORK — Freddie Arthurs scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal with 3:07 remaining to give the Trojans (1-8, 1-4) a Piedmont District win over the Bulldogs (0-9, 0-5).
Jahil Martin scored on a 5-yard run that gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
Martinsville 0 7 0 0 — 7
Tunstall 0 6 0 6 — 12
Mart—Martin 5 run (kick good)
Tun—Long 1 run (kick failed)
Tun—Arthurs 1 run (run failed)
Virginia High 47, Marion 12
BRISTOL — Stevie Thomas scored five touchdowns to help the Bearcats (1-8, 1-3 Southwest District) snap a 10-game losing streak that dated back to last season.
Ajaani Delaney recorded two of the Bearcats’ four interceptions.
Devin Hamm and Bradley Thomas scored for Marion (3-6, 1-3).
