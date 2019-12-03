Jack Faulkner scored 12 points as Roanoke Catholic came back from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Carlisle 59-55 in a Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Carlisle, which struggled shooting over the Celtics’ zone defense in the second half, was led by Jayson Fain with 16 points and Ryan Holiday with 11 points.
CARLISLE
Holiday 11, Fain 16, Carter 7, Grubb 7, Henry 6, Eggleston 5, Wagoner 3.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-0)
Faulkner 12, Hagadorn 7, Jones 4, Kopcial 9, Latreill 7, Porter 7, Ray 1, Simpkins 9, Toney 3.
Carlisle 22 11 10 12 — 55
Roanoke Catholic 11 9 20 19 — 59
3-point goals — Carlisle 10 (Holiday 3, Henry 2, Eggleston, Grubb, Wagoner, Fain, Carter), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Simpkins 3, Faulkner, Hagadorn, Kopcial, Toney).
JV — Roanoke Catholic won 72-50.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg 76, Giles 19
CHRISTIANSBURG — Aiden Proudfoot scored 13 points, including two 3-pointers, and Clay Clatterbaugh added 12 points and two 3-pointers for the Blue Demons.
Chris Calloway also scored 10 points for Christiansburg.
Caden Canaday scored five points, and Whitlock added six points for the Spartans.
CHRISTIANSBURG (1-0)
Clemons 4, Hunter 8, Proudfoot 13, Clatterbaugh 12, Hunley 5, Buchanan 3, Johnson-Buchannon 6, Calloway 10, Collins 9, Paylor 6
GILES (0-1)
Hansen 2, Whitehead 2, Simmons 2, Canaday 5, Whitlock 6, Ratcliffe 2
Christiansburg 12 20 31 13 — 76
Giles 7 2 4 6 — 19
3-point goals — Christiansburg 7 (Hunter 2, Proudfoot 2, Clatterbaugh 2, Buchanan), Giles 1 (Canaday)
JV — Christiansburg won, 78-19.
Magna Vista 60, Franklin County 51, OT
RIDGEWAY — Tyler Johnson scored 14 points and Courdae Gravely scored six of his 11 points in the extra period as the Warriors downed the Eagles to open the 2019-20 season.
Tavin Hairston added 13 points and Spencer Hairston chipped in 12 for Magna Vista.
Khalik Witcher paced Franklin County with 15 points and Hunter Cannaday added 12 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (0-1)
Zieglar 9, Luckett 1, K. Witcher 15, B. Witcher 4, Cannaday 12, Hudson 3, Law 7.
MAGNA VISTA (1-0)
S. Hairston 12, T. Hariston 13, T. Johnson 14, Gravely 11, Grant 6, Preston 2, R. Johnson 2.
Franklin County 10 10 19 9 3 — 51
Magna Vista 8 11 10 18 13 — 60
3-point goals — Franklin County 8 (Cannaday 4, K. Witcher 3, Zieglar), Magna Vista 6 (T. Hairston 3, S. Hairston 2, Grant).
JV - Franklin County won 50-35
Carroll County 65, Pulaski County 55
HILLSVILLE — Jackson Hull knocked down 16 points, Ryan Phillips scored 15 points and Matthew Marshall added 14 as the Cavaliers picked up an opening night win.
The Cougars were led by A.J. McCloud who netted a game-high 20 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (0-1)
Gray 7, McCloud 20, Bourne 6, Blackburn 4, Gulley 9, Mannon 4, Swinney 2, Russell 3
CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)
Hull 16, Phillips 15, Marshall 14, Herman 8, Burcham 8, Johnson 4
Pulaski County 16 9 15 15 — 55
Carroll County 15 8 21 21 — 65
3-point goals- Pulaski County 4 (Bourne 2, Russell, Gray) Carroll County 6 (Herman 2, Hull 2, Phillips 2)
JV — Pulaski County won 38-29.
Parry McCluer 49, James River 40
BUENA VISTA — Will Dunlap scored 21 points, including two 3-pointers for the Fighting Blues, and Spencer Hamilton added 12 points.
Patrick Clevenger scored 15 points for the Knights.
PARRY McCLUER (1-0)
Perry 6, Moore 5, Roberts 5, Dunlap 21, Hamilton 12.
JAMES RIVER (0-1)
Bowman 2, Stegger 10, Andrews 2, Moran 7, Miller 2, Braun 2, Clevenger 15.
Parry McCluer 17 11 7 14 — 49
James River 8 10 11 11 — 40
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 6, (Perry, Moore, Roberts, Hamilton, Dunlap 2), James River 4, (Stegger 2, Clevenger 2).
JV — James River 32-21
Bland County 70, Eastern Montgomery 35
ROCKY GAP — Dylan Havens scored 22 points, and Drew Hoge scored 10 points for the Bears. Trey Harden aded nine points.
Adam Bahnken scored nine points for the Mustangs.
BLAND COUNTY (1-0)
Coleman 2, Payne 7, Havens 22, T. Harden 9, Russo 2, Parker 3, Compton 2, Hoge 10, Hankins 4, Buchanan 2, C. Harden 4.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-1)
Bryce 3, G. Ford 5, A. Ford 8, Tyree 3, Bahnken 9, Shepard 5
Bland County 14 19 18 19 — 70
Eastern Montgomery 5 10 7 13 — 35
3-point goals — Bland County 3, (Payne, Parker, Harden), Eastern Montgomery 4, (Bryce, G. Ford, A. Ford, Bahnken)
JV — Eastern Montgomery won, 35-31.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Faith Christian 55
Josh Huffard scored 23 points, and Lute Tate added 12 points, including three 3-pointers for the Eagles.
Asa Long scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Nick Witt scored 26 points, and had 12 rebounds for the Warriors.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Hopkins 3, Poff 3, Highberger 8, Tate 12, Huffard 23, Long 12.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-1)
King 8, Ridge 2, Witt 26, Roche 8, Petri 2, Mayerchak 9.
R. Valley Christian 12 18 17 14 — 61
Faith Christian 17 20 8 10 — 55
3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 7, (Long 3, Tate 3, Poff), Faith Christian 5, (King 2, Roche, Mayerchak 2).
JV — No game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Northside 60, Hidden Valley 45
Rianna Saunders, Crianna Brown and Tamiyah Gates scored 14 points apiece and the Vikings rode a 17-point halftime advantage to an opening night win.
Leilani Pickens scored a game high 17 points and Kara Reed added 12 for the Titans.
NORTHSIDE (1-0)
Smith 8, Saunders 14, Crianna Brown 14, Gates 14, Hairston 2, Hicks 6, Nutter 2
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)
Hanson 2,Kazeni 7, Pickens 17, Reed 12, Derosha 2, Parker 2, Lkhagvasuren 3
Northside 19 12 10 19 — 60
Hidden Valley 11 3 14 17 — 45
3-point goals - Northside 3 (Saunders 2, Gates) Hidden Valley 5(Reed 4, Lkhagvasuren)
JV - Northside won 31-28.
Giles 81, Christiansburg 31
PEARISBURG — Karsyn Reed scored 31 points, including three 3-pointers, and Hanna Santolla added 12 points for the Spartans.
Hanna Altizer scored 15 points, including two 3-pointers, and Molly Close scored 10 points for the Blue Demons.
GILES (1-0)
K. Reed 31, B. Reed 2, Flinchum 4, Mitcham 10, Santolla 12, Janney 7, Gracie Merrix 21.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-1)
Horne 2, Close 10, Altizer 15, Wilburn 3, Banks 1.
Giles 22 21 26 18 — 87
Christianburg 5 10 5 11 — 31
3-point goals — Giles 5, (K. Reed 3, Santolla 2), Christiansburg 3, (Altizer 2, Close)
JV — Giles won 38-26.
Lord Botetourt 66, Brookville 37
LYNCHBURG — Miette Veldman scored 34 points and Taylor Robertson added 10 points for the Cavaliers.
Kylie Stark scored a total of 18 points for the Bees.
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Veldman 34, Robertson 10, Taylor 2, Myers 4, Wells 4, Spangler 3, Brumfield 4, Griffin 5.
BROOKVILLE (0-1)
Dobyns 1, Stark 18, Elliot 9, Christian 6, Brown 3.
Lord Botetourt 19 10 20 17 — 66
Brookville 9 14 4 10 — 37
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 2, (Veldman, Spangler), Brookville 3, (Stark, Elliot, Brown).
JV — Lord Botetourt won, 36-22.
Blacksburg 44, Radford 27
BLACKSBURG — Skylar Prosser scored 13 points and Morgan Cheynet added 11 as the Bruins used a big fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Bobcats.
Jada Dean led Radford with a game-high 14 points.
RADFORD (0-1)
Turk 3, Mills 4, Dean 14, Conner 3, Cline 3.
BLACKSBURG (1-0)
Gresh 6, Mc. Cheynet 2, Halkidis 2, Burks 6, Mo. Cheynet 11, Skyler Prosser 13, Currin 4.
Radford 4 9 8 6 — 27
Blacksburg 12 2 9 21 — 44
3-point goals — Radford 4 (Dean 2, Turk, Conner).
JV — Blacksburg won 34-21.
Magna Vista 57, Franklin County 55, OT
ROCKY MOUNT — Mackenzie Hairston hit two free throws with under a minute to play in the extra period as the Warriors overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to force overtime and pick up an opening night win.
Ta’ Nashia Hairston led all scorers with 24 points, Ja’Liah Wilson netted 14 points and Mackenzie Hairston added 10 for Magna Vista.
The Eagles were paced by Alexis Carter with 11 points.
MAGNA VISTA (1-0)
T.Hairston 24, Wilson 14, M. Hairston 10, J. Hairston 4, Dillard 4, Starkie 2
FRANKLIN COUNTY (0-1)
Carter 11, Shufelt 9, Jamison 9, Lizzard 9, Janney 7, Copeland 6, Dudley 3, Robertson 1
Magna Vista 2 9 15 22 9 — 57
Franklin County 14 14 8 12 7 — 55
3-point goals - Magna Vista 3 (T. Hairston 3), Franklin County 4 (Carter, Shufelt, Janney, Lizzard)
JV - Magna Vista won 41-29.
Roanoke Catholic 58, Bath County 23
HOT SPRINGS — Alex Nance scored 11 points and Clare O’Herron added 10 as the Celtics picked up an opening-night win.
The Chargers were led by Gabrie Herscher with nine points.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-0)
Drapac 3, Clark 9, Myers 7, Nance 11, M. Hemphill 4, O’Herron 10, Holmgren 5, Johnson 9
BATH COUNTY (0-1)
Herscher 9, Hupman 2, Wolfe 4, Pritt 2, Douglas.
Roanoke Catholic 18 11 9 20 — 58
Bath 4 8 7 4 — 23
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 7 (Nance 2, O’Herron 2, Johnson 2, Drapek).
Eastern Montgomery 49, Auburn 41
RINER — Elli and Lilly Underwood each scored 12 points as did Maddie Bruce, as the Mustangs recovered from a rough first quarter to down the host Eagles.
Hannah Huffman led Auburn with 21 points.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-0)
L. Underwood 12, E. Underwood 12, Ryan 2, Howard 9, Bruce 12, Smith 1, Boone 1.
AUBURN (0-1)
Lytton 1, Huffman 21, Rorrer 8, Mundy 5, Swicegood 6.
Eastern Montgomery 8 15 13 13 — 49
Auburn 19 9 2 11 — 41
3-pont goals — Eastern Montgomery 3 (Bruce 2, E. Underwood), Auburn 2 (Huffman 2).
Chilhowie 51, Fort Chiswell 44
MAX MEADOWS — Katie Barr scored 26 points to lead the Warriors to a win in the opening game for both teams.
The Pioneers were paced by Ashley Roark with 12 points.
CHILHOWIE (0-1)
Lane 9, Bollinger 6, Sheets 5, Fox 2, Barr 26, Roland 4
FORT CHISWELL (1-0)
Musick 5, Smith 6, Goforth 4, Roark 12, Watson 5, Whismen 8, Turpin 4.
Chilhowie 8 13 18 12 — 51
Fort Chiswell 8 10 20 6 — 44
3-point goals - Chilhowie 5 (Barr 3, Lane, Bollinger) Fort Chiswell 7 (Roark 3, Smith 2, Musick, Watson
JV — Fort Chiswell won 35-13.
Rural Retreat 60, Narrows 32
RURAL RETREAT — Michaela Fiscus scored 18 points to lead the Indians past the Green Wave.
Delanie Trivitt and Candice Miller each added 11 points for Rural Retreat.
Narrows was led by Allison Grose with 10 points.
RURAL RETREAT (1-0)
Ma. Fiscus 5, Mi. Fiscus 18, King 4, Trivitt 11, Williams 7, Nowers 4, Miller 11.
NARROWS (0-1)
Lawrence 5, Robertson 7, Bishop 4, Grose 10, Riddle 4, Stratton 2.
Rural Retreat 11 21 15 13 — 60
Narrows 11 3 9 9 — 32
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 6 (Mi. Fiscus 2, Ma. Fiscus, Trivitt, Williams, Miller).
JV — Rural Retreat won 34-27.
George Wythe 86, Graham 28
BLUEFIELD — Paeton Phillippi scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers for the Maroons.
Makenzie Ingo scored 12 points, including a 3-pointer, and Drea Betts scored 20 points for George Wythe.
GEORGE WYTHE (1-0)
Phillippi 14, Ingo 12, Kirtner 4, Betts 20, Tate 13, Guthire 8, Patel 4, Malafolti 4, Lefler 4
GRAHAM (0-1)
Brown 1, Gunter 9, Day 3, Lester 2, Wheeler 6, Austin 2, Short 5.
George Wythe 16 27 34 9 — 86
Graham 7 9 10 2 — 28
3-point goals — George Wythe 5, (Phillippi 2, Ingo, Tate, Patel), Graham 1, (Short).
JV — George Wythe won.
Martinsville 64, Heritage 24
MARTINSVILLE — Caira Valentine scored 18 points and had six steals as the Bulldogs (1-0) had a total of 33 steals and 16 offensive rebounds in an opening night rout of the Pioneers.
Nakieyah Hairston added 12 points for Martinsville.
James River 39, Craig County 31
BUCHANAN — Kaliyah Davis recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Knights held on to defeat the Rockets on Monday.
Myla Lester added 10 points for James River.
Craig County was led by Autumn Hutchinson with 11 points.
CRAIG COUNTY (0-1)
Gregory 7, Hutchinson 11, Jones 2, Jones 3, Oliver 8.
JAMES RIVER (1-0)
Brgoan 4, Davis 12, Garrett 6, Lester 10, Vanderveer 7.
Craig County 3 7 7 14 — 31
James River 4 19 6 10 — 39
3- point goals — none.
JV — James River won.
VACA SOUTHWEST
SWVa Home School 52, Westover Christian 30
Taylor Orange scored 16 points and had six steals, while Sophia Vaughan added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Conquerors downed the Bulldogs.
Emma Snyder also chipped in 12 points and seven steals for SWVa Home School.
Westover Christian was led by Alanna Kelly with a game-high 19 points.
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (1-1)
Kelly 19, L. White 7, D. White 2, Waller 1.
SWVA HOME SCHOOOL (3-0)
Orange 16, Snyder 12, Vaughan 10, Cooper 7, K. Moore 6, S. Moore 1.
Westover Christian 10 7 11 2 — 30
SWVA Home School 10 10 13 19 — 52
3-point goals — Westover Christian 6 (Kelly 5, L. White), SWVA Home School (Orange).
Faith Christian 57, Roanoke Valley Christian 35
Catherine Kagey led all scorers with 20 points in the Warriors win over the host Eagles.
Katleigh Wampler added 13 points for Faith Christian (3-0).
Roanoke Valley Christian (2-1) was led by Lauren Butler with 10 points.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (3-0)
Williams 2, Price 3, Wampler 13, M. Kagey 4, Crosby 2, C. Kagey 20, S. Carmouche 9, C. Carmouche 4.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-1)
Jones 1, Moser 4, Miodusaewki 6, Huffard 5, Bowman 1, Ferro 2, Butler 10, McEwen 6.
Faith Christian 21 13 14 9 — 57
R.Valley Christian 10 8 6 11 — 35
3-point goals — Faith Christian (Wampler).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.