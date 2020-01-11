RADFORD — It took a basketball team from another state to snap Radford High’s latest boys basketball winning streak.
Camian Shell netted 23 points and Omari Bolden added 20 as Parkland High out of Winston-Salem, N.C., topped the host Bobcats 56-49 on Saturday.
That ended Radford’s 37-game winning streak. The Bobcats’ last defeat came at the hands of Mac McClung and Gate City in the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state semifinals. Radford’s 52-game regular-season winning streak also came to an end.
Northside had beaten RHS in the 2017 Adam Ward Memorial.
Parkland forced 15 Radford turnovers, nine in the second half, plus a 12-3 third quarter provided the difference in the game.
Jackson McManus led the Bobcats with 18 points. Alex Kanipe added 13 points and Cam Cormany had 12.
PARKLAND (11-1)
Shell 23, Walker 5, Wardlow 4, Bolden 20, Bitting 2, Walcott 2.
RADFORD (7-1)
Cormany 12, McManus 18, Wesley 2, Kanipe 13, Woods .
Parkland 14 15 12 15 — 56
Radford 16 12 3 18 — 49
3-point goals — Parkland 5 (Shell 3, Walker, Bolden) Radford 9 (Cormany 2, McManus 5, Kanipe 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northside 79, East Rockingham 76, OT
LEXINGTON — Ayrion Journette netted 29 points and Jamison Foley added 18 as the Vikings came from behind in overtime to pick up a win in the Rock The Ribbon tournament at Rockbridge County High School.
After an Eagles’ shot rolled in at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime, East Rockingham went up by six with 2:14 to play.
The Vikings fought back, as a late jumper by Quentin Slash put Northside on top by a point. Four free throws by Foley and two by Slash in the final seconds sealed the win. The Vikings were 6 for 6 from the charity stripe in overtime.
The Eagles’ Tyler Nickel led all scorers with 35 points and Tyce McNair chipped in 26.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (10-2)
Good 2, Nickel 35, McNair 26, Butler 4, Evick 8, Lam 1.
NORTHSIDE (9-4)
Journiette 29, Grogan 2, Wooden 5, Slash 9, Webb 2, Foley 18, Leftwich 9, Gates 5.
East Rockingham 22 13 15 18 8 — 76
Northside 23 12 19 14 11 — 79
3-point goals — East Rockingham 9 (Nickel 4, Mcnair 3. Evick 2) Northside 8 (Journette 3, Foley 2, Wooden, Slash, Leftwich).
Parry McCluer 59, Chatham 32
LEXINGTON — Spencer Hamilton netted 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots, and Will Dunlap added 13 points and pulled down nine boards as the Fighting Blues downed the Cavaliers in the Rock The Ribbon tournament.
Parry McCluer built a 35-7 halftime lead.
Shane Hunt and Nick Williams scored eight points each for Chatham.
CHATHAM
Turner 6, Edmonds 2, Arguetta 3, Moore 3, Reynolds 2, Hunt 8, Williams 8
PARRY McCLUER (7-3)
Perry 3, Moore 6, Roberts 6, Baker 4, Wade 3, Esmeroglu 2, Dunlap 13, Hamilton 20, Snyder 2
Chatham 2 5 11 14 — 32
Parry McCluer 13 22 17 7 — 59
3-point goals — Chatham Tuner 2 (Arguetta, Moore ) Parry McCluer 5 (Moore 2, Perry, Roberts, Wade).
Martinsville 71, Staunton 44
LEXINGTON — Jaheim Niblett scored 25 points and Troy Brandon added 17 as the Bulldogs opened the game up in the second half, outscoring Staunton 37-16 to come away with a win in the Rock The Ribbon tournament.
Staunton was led by Javon Battle with 16 points and Kaleb Hall with 12.
Both teams showed up at the game with white jerseys and Staunton ended up playing the game in Rockbridge’s blue.
MARTINSVILLE (6-4)
Niblett 25, Brandon 17, Jones 9, Manns 8, Law 6, Walker 2, Schoefield 4.
STAUNTON (4-4)
Battle 16, Hall 12, Painter 5, Carey 5, Miller 1, Elliston 5.
Martinsville 21 13 12 25 — 71
Staunton 12 16 6 10 — 44
3-point goals — Martinsville 2 (Jones 2), Staunton 3 (Hall 2, Painter).
WRESTLING
Demons fall in final Virginia Duals match
HAMPTON — Christiansburg’s wrestling team bowed out of the consolation bracket in the Virginia Duals National Division with a 50-12 loss to South Dade (Fla.) at Hampton Coliseum.
Brandon Crowder (120 pounds), Nathan Warden (182) and Carder Miller (195) picked up wins for the Blue Demons.
South Dade (Fla.) 50, Christiansburg 12
106 — Adrian Morales (SD) p. Carson Webb, 1:33.
113 — JanCarlos Rivera (SD) d. Junior Policarpo, 5-0.
120 — Brandon Crowder (C) d. Alex Couto, 4-0.
126 — Jose Gonzalez (SD) p. Jacob Manieri, 1:07.
132 — Adrian Neco (SD) d. Luke Robie, 7-2.
138 — Cordell White (SD) p. Will Hutchison, 3:21.
145 — Bretli Reyna (SD) d. Kip Nininger, 13-7.
152 — Joshua Swan (SD) d. Dawson Gragg, 11-5.
160 — Steven Villalobos (SD) tf. Jake Baier, 20-5.
170 — Bryan Valdes (SD) p. Bryan Taylor, 3:00.
182 — Nathan Warden (C) p. Jalen Durham, 3:03.
195 — Carder Miller (C) md. Alejandro Gonzalez, 18-9.
220 — Tanavieous Shropshire (SD) d. Aiden Lacoma, 5-1.
285 — Jose Paez (SD) p. Dillion Partain, 4:00
Christiansburg’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for taunting.
