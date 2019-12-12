DUBLIN — Paige Huff drained five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points to lead Pulaski County to a 65-42 win over Floyd County in a nondistrict girls basketball game on Thursday.
Maddie Ratcliff added 13 points and Alaina Akers chipped in 10 for the Cougars.
Alexis Kiser led the way for Floyd County with 12 points.
FLOYD COUNTY (3-2)
Alexis Kiser 12, B. Kiser 9, Whitlow 6, Boothe 3, Spangler 6, Underwood 6.
PULASKI COUNTY (2-1)
Fleenor 8, Russell 1, Alaina Akers 10, Maddie Ratcliff 13, Paige Huff 25, Secrist 4, Cregger 2, Walson 2.
Floyd County 16 7 8 11 — 42
Pulaski County 18 17 16 14 — 65
3-point goals — Floyd County 1 (Boothe), Pulaski County 6 (Huff 5, Ratcliff).
JV — Pulaski County won 63-20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg 58, Auburn 32
RINER — Hanna Allen scored 28 points and Hannah Altizer added 14 points to lead the Blue Demons to their first victory of the season.
Katelyn Lafon scored 15 points for the Eagles.
CHRISTIANSBURG (1-4)
Close 2, Hatcher 5, Altizer 14, Wilburn 7, Banks 2, Allen 28.
AUBURN (0-3)
Lafon 15, Lytton 8, Scaggs 2, Terry 5, Mundy 1, Swicegood 1.
Christiansburg 17 21 14 6 — 58
Auburn 5 14 4 9 — 32
3-point goals — Christiansburg 5 (Altizer 4, Hatcher).
Marion 59, Northwood 19
MARION — Amber Kimberlin had 15 points and Audrey Moss added 10 for the Scarlet Hurricanes on Wednesday.
NORTHWOOD (0-3)
Frye 7, Crowgey 1, Roberts 2, Crusenberry 6, Hayden 2, Olinger 1.
MARION (4-1)
Kimberlin 15, Moss 10, Poston 7, Terry 7, Evans 5, Blackburn 4, Farris 4, Witt 3, Brown 2, Hagy 2.
Northwood 7 3 6 3 — 19
Marion 18 22 13 6 — 59
3-point goals — Marion 2 (Kimberlin, Witt).
JV — Marion won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Holston 54, Grayson County 39
DAMASCUS — Senior Jordan Keith had 16 points for the Cavaliers, who had nine 3-pointers as a team.
Quaheim Brooks had 10 points for Holston, which led 33-16 at the half.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-3)
Poe 2, Weatherman 8, Testerman 3, Pope 6, Shaffner 8, Price 2, Cassell 4, Brown 6.
HOLSTON (3-2)
Keith 16, Watson 7, Sheets 3, Norris 3, Vannoy 5, Blevins 10, Brooks 10.
Grayson County 9 7 11 12 — 39
Holston 13 20 14 7 — 54
3-point goals — Grayson County 1 (Brown), Holston 9 (Keith 3, Brooks 3, Watson, Sheets, Vannoy).
Pulaski County 60, William Byrd 55
Hayden Gray scored 13 points and Peyton Blackburn added 10 as the Cougars held off the host Terriers on Wednesday.
William Byrd was led by Landon Johnson, who canned six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points. The Terriers also got a double-double from Jamie Cawley, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
PULASKI COUNTY (1-1)
Gray 13, Bourne 7, Blackburn 10, Gulley 9, McCloud 7, Swinney 4, Russell 6, Phillips 4.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-3)
Johnson 24, Tinsley 5, Hendrick 2, Williams 2, Early 2, Martin 5, Jamie Cawley 10, Cossaboon 5.
Pulaski County 13 11 21 15 — 60
William Byrd 7 13 17 18 — 55
3-point goals — Pulaski County 5 (Blackburn 2, Gulley, Gray, Russell), William Byrd 9 (Johnson 6, Tinsley, Martin, Cossaboon).
JV — William Byrd won 70-61.
Parry McCluer 39, James River 31
BUCHANAN — Spencer Hamilton scored 24 points as the Fighting Blues stayed undefeated by beating the Knights on Wednesday.
Will Dunlap added 10 points for Parry McCluer (4-0), which led 13-10 at halftime.
Ryan Steger led James River (0-2) with 15 points.
PARRY McCLUER (4-0)
Perry 3, Roberts 2, Dunlap 10, Hamilton 24.
JAMES RIVER (0-2)
Steger 15, Andrews 1, Moran 2, Miller 2, Clevenger 5, Alderson 6.
Parry McCluer 6 7 12 14 — 39
James River 4 6 10 11 — 31
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 2 (Hamilton, Perry), James River 3 (Steger).
JV — James River won 41-23.
