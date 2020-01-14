Zada Porter scored a school-record 38 points to go with 13 rebounds as Cave Spring beat Salem 70-48 in a River Ridge District girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Katie Carroll knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 14 points and Ava Hibbs chipped in 10 for the Knights.
Kennedy Scales led the Spartans with 22 points and Abbie Baker tallied 12.
SALEM (7-5, 2-2)
K. Scales 22, T. Scales 4, Hall 8, Moran 2, Baker 12.
CAVE SPRING (8-4, 3-1)
Porter 38 (13 reb, 6 stls), Smith 6, Landsman 2, Hibbs 10, Carroll 14.
Salem 7 13 10 18 — 48
Cave Spring 16 20 16 18 — 70
3-point goals — Cave Spring 11 (Carroll 4, Porter 3, Smith 2, Hibbs 2).
JV — Salem won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 52, Franklin County 43
ROCKY MOUNT — Shakara Anderson scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Victoria Board scored 17 points and Lanie Bethel added 10 to lead the Colonels to a district road win, handing the Eagles their first loss of the season.
The Fleming pressure defense had 23 steals, with Board recording 10 and Anderson seven.
Jaedyn Jamison led Franklin County with 12 points and six rebounds. Ta’mya Robertson had eight points and eight rebounds.
WILLIAM FLEMING (11-2, 3-0)
Board 17, Bethel 10, Battle 2, Ollie 2, Anderson 19, Fitzgerald 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-1, 3-1)
Blizzard 7, Janney 3, Robertson 7, Jamison 12, Copeland 2, Shufelt 5, Carter 2.
William Fleming 13 14 13 12 — 52
Franklin County 6 12 6 19 — 43
3-point goals — William Fleming 2 (Anderson 2), Franklin County 4 (Janney, Robertson 2, Shufelt).
JV — William Fleming won 47-16.
Staunton River 66, William Byrd 53
Maddie Hamren scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles, and Jeni Levine added 17.
Sophia Chrisley and Emily McCaskill both scored 16 points for the Terriers.
STAUNTON RIVER (8-4, 1-3)
J. Levine 17, Jones 5, Hamren 21, Faw 7, Wittaker 2, C. Levine 4, Creasey 2, Adkins 8
WILLIAM BYRD (7-6, 1-2)
Becirevic 2, Chrisley 16, Helton 5, Mutz 7, McCaskill 16, Rosser 7
Staunton River 16 12 19 19 — 66
William Byrd 10 13 11 19 — 53
3-point goals — Staunton River 4, (Hamren 3, Faw), William Byrd 2, (McCaskill, Rosser)
Lord Botetourt 49, Northside 15
Miette Veldman scored 19 points and Taylor Robertson added 10 as the Cavaliers thumped the host Vikings.
LORD BOTETOURT (11-2, 4-0)
Veldman 19, Taylor 5, Myers 2, Wells 1, Spangler 2, Brumfield 4, Robertson 10, Gunter 4, Wissemann 2.
NORTHSIDE (3-9, 0-3)
Johnson 3, Saunders 5, Brown 5, Gates 2.
Lord Botetourt 15 17 13 4 — 49
Northside 2 9 4 0 — 15
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 2 (Veldman, Taylor), Northside 2 (Saunders, Brown).
JV — Northside won 44-31.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 57, Blacksburg 31
DUBLIN — Ally Fleenor scored 13 points and Keslyn Secrist added 12 as the Cougars pulled away from the Bruins.
Maddie Ratcliff notched 11 points for Pulaski County in the win.
Skyler Prosser scored 13 points to lead Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG (8-5, 1-3)
Gresh 9, Day 2, Prosser 13, Jones 3, Currin 4.
PULASKI COUNTY (8-5, 4-0)
Fleenor 13, Russell 2, Ratcliff 11, Huff 8, O’Dell 2, Ke. Secrist 12, Blankenship 5, Crigger 2, Nash 2.
Blacksburg 8 9 3 11 — 31
Pulaski County 11 15 9 22 — 57
3-point goals — Pulaski County 2 (Fleenor, Ratcliff).
JV — Pulaski County won 45-32.
Patrick Henry 94, Christiansburg 11
Monesha Wright scored 21 points. Savannah Derey netted 20 points, Te’arah Thomas dropped in 16, Shelby Fiddler hit 12 points and Nivea Childress added 10 for the Patriots.
Hannah Altizer led the Blue Demons with six points.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Horn 2, Altizer 6, Banks 3.
PATRICK HENRY (8-4, 4-1)
Fiddler 12, Drakeford 7, Wright 21, Derey 20, Gunn 8, Childress 10, Akerson 2, Thomas 16.
Christiansburg 1 10 0 0 — 11
Patrick Henry 29 33 22 10 — 94
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 4 (Childress 2, Thomas, Drakeford).
JV — Patrick Henry won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Giles 71, Glenvar 66, OT
PEARISBURG — Karsyn Reed scored 25 points to lead the Spartans past the Highlanders in overtime.
Ashlynn Mitcham added 16 points, Gracie Merrix chipped in 13 and Scarlet Jannet notched 10 for Giles.
Olivia Harris led Glenvar with 34 points and Malaysia Donaldson added 13 points.
GLENVAR (6-6, 0-4)
Luper 5, O. Harris 34, Frederick 5, Donaldson 13, R. Harris 6, King 3.
GILES (9-4, 1-3)
Karsyn Reed 25, B. Reed 4, Mitcham 16, Santolla 3, Janney 10, Merrix 13.
Glenvar 13 13 19 17 4 — 66
Giles 16 13 19 14 9 — 71
3-point goals — Glenvar 4 (Harris 2, Luper, King), Giles 4 (Reed 4).
JV — Giles won 55-31.
Carroll County 60, Alleghany 31
HILLSVILLE — Kalee Easter scored 20 points and Jaelyn Hagee and Johanna Utt added 10 points each for the unbeaten Cavaliers.
Maggie Rooklin led the Mountaineers with 15 points.
ALLEGHANY (10-4, 2-3)
Nicely 1, Rooklin 15, Harden 5, Connor 3, Keene 2, Byer 3, Mundy 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (12-0, 5-0)
A. Easter 4, K. Easter 20, Richardson 4, Hagee 10, Alley 2, Kennedy 4, Utt 10, Cupp 6.
Alleghany 5 9 12 5 — 31
Carroll County 18 17 22 3 — 60
3-point goals — Alleghany 4 (Rooklin 3, Harden), Carroll County 6 (K. Easter 4, Hagee, Cupp).
JV — Carroll County won 56-33.
Floyd County 49, Radford 35
FLOYD — Peyton Grim scored 12 points, and Destiny Harman scored 10 points for the Buffaloes.
Ashley Burnette scored 10 points for the Bobcats.
RADFORD
Turk 2, Mills 5, Rader 7, Burnette 10, Dean 3, Cline 8
FLOYD COUNTY
Kiser 9, Hall 6, Booth 3, Grim 12, Harman 10, Slaughter 3, Best 2, Spangler 4
Radford 11 11 8 5 — 35
Floyd County 9 19 7 14 — 49
3-point goals — R 3, (Rader, Burnette, Dean), FC 6, (Booth, Grim 2, Harmon 2, Slaughter). JV — Radford won, 38-29.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Turner Ashby 59, Rockbridge County 41
LEXINGTON — Leah Kiracose scored six of her 19 points in third quarter, as the Knights outscored the Wildcats 14-3 during that stretch to take control.
Addie Riner added 18 points for Turner Ashby, which led by seven at the half.
Graceon Armstrong had 12 points and 16 rebounds for Rockbridge County, and Emily Galford scored 10.
TURNER ASHBY (12-1, 1-1)
Cyzick 2, Skelton 4, Kiracose 19, Shiflet 8, Riner 18, Angelopules 2, Swartley 4, Lam 2.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-5, 0-2)
Cooper 5, Galford 10, Hines 3, Mahood 7, Stores 4, Armstrong 12.
Turner Ashby 16 14 14 15 — 59
Rockbridge County 10 13 3 15 — 41
3-point goals — Rockbridge County 4 (Galford, Hines, Mahood, Stores).
JV — Turner Ashby won 53-13.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 51, New Covenant 46
Maggie Clark scored 14 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics rallied from 11 points down at halftime to earn a victory.
Clark hit one of her two 3-pointers during the comeback and made 5 of 6 free-throw attempts.
Bri Katany had 14 points for New Covenant and Pat Prillaman added 10.
NEW COVENANT (7-4, 4-2)
Walker 2, Reynolds 9, Foster 9, Newsome 2, Prillaman 10, Katany 14.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-4, 2-1)
Connelly 3, Clark 20, Myers 8, E. Hemphill 6, N. Hemphill 4, O’Herron 8, Holmgren 2.
New Covenant 16 10 11 9 — 46
Roanoke Catholic 7 8 15 21 — 51
3-point goals — New Covenant 5 (Katany 3, Reynolds, Foster), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Clark 2, E. Hemphill 2, O’Herron 2, Connelly).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 50, Fort Chiswell 41
INDEPENDENCE — Kacie Shaffner scored 24 points, and Jacie Bennett added 16 points for the Blue Devils.
Ashley Roark scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Katy Muzik scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers for the Pioneers.
FORT CHISWELL (2-8, 1-1)
Muzik 11, Smith 10, Goforth 1, Roark 14, Watson 1, Whisman 2, Turpin 2
GRAYSON COUNTY (4-11, 2-1)
Pope 2, Brown 6, Reeves 2, Shaffner 24, Bennett 16
Fort Chiswell 8 7 11 15 — 41
Grayson County 8 14 4 24 — 50
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 7, (Muzik 3, Smith, Roark 3)
JV — Fort Chiswell won, 26-25.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 77, Auburn 21
WYTHEVILLE — Paeton Phillippi dropped in 22 points, Drea Betts netted 17 points and Maleah Kirtner added 11 as the Maroons routed the visiting Eagles.
Auburn was led by Hannah Huffman with 17 points.
AUBURN (0-9,0-2)
Huffman 17, Terry 2, Lovern 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (10-3, 2-0)
Phillippi 22, Ingo 2, Kirtner 11, Betts 17,Tate 7, Guthrie 8, Patel 8.
Auburn 4 4 5 8 — 21
George Wythe 29 22 15 11 — 77
3-point goals — Auburn 2 (Huffman 2), George Wythe 12 (Phillippi 4, Betts 2, Guthrie 2, Patel 2, Kirtner, Tate).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
PH-Glade Spring 49, Rural Retreat 25
RURAL RETREAT — Kaycee Deskins scored 19 points and Breanna Yarber added 16 to lead the Rebels.
Michaela Fiscus netted 11 points for the Indians.
PH-GLADE SPRING (11-2, 2-0)
Deskins 19, Yarber 16, Strait 3, Hahn 7, Daniels 4.
RURAL RETREAT (9-5, 2-1)
Ma. Fiscus 1, Mi. Fiscus 11, Trivitt 6, Williams 1, Moore 2, Nowers 2, Evans 2.
PH-Glade Spring 11 15 14 9 — 49
Rural Retreat 2 12 3 8 — 25
3-point goals — PH 4 (Deskins 2, Strait, Hahn), Rural Retreat 3 (Mi. Fiscus 3).
Chilhowie 45, Holston 43
CHILHOWIE — Katie Barr scored 18 points and Hannah Ballanger added 12 as the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers, despite not connecting on a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Liyah French led Holston with a game-high 28 points.
HOLSTON (5-7, 1-1)
Lane 4, Bishop 1, Liyah French 28, Lawson 8, Trivitt 2.
CHILHOWIE (5-9, 1-2)
Sykes 2, Hannah Ballenger 12, Sheets 4, Katie Barr 18, Dancey 2, Goodwin 7.
Holston 10 9 13 11 — 43
Chilhowie 10 14 15 6 — 45
3-point goals — Holston 4 (French 4), Chilhowie 3 (Ballenger 2, Barr).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 62, Auburn Christian 17
Gracie Huffard scored 18 points, Angelina Jones chipped in 17 and Paiton Moore grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Eagles, who set the pace with a 25-5 first quarter.
Auburn Christian was led by Alyssa Blackburn with 11 points.
AUBURN CHRISTIAN
Blackburn 11, Brown 6
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (7-3)
Huffard 18, Jones 17, Mackenzie 8, Moore 6, Mioduszewski 5, Butler 6
Auburn 5 6 2 4 — 17
RVC 25 18 10 9 — 62
3-point goals — Auburn 3 (Brown 2, Blackburn), RVC (Jones).
Faith Christian 55, SML Christian 19
Catherine Kagey knocked down 11 points as the Warriors rode a 25-5 first quarter to a win over the Ospreys.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (1-3, 0-1)
Reagan 6, Race 7, Rose 2, Anne 2, Abigale 2.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (11-1, 5-0)
Williams 6, Childress 4, Price 2, Wampler 9, M. Kagey 8, C. Kagey 11, Crosby 4, F. Carmouche 8, C. Carmouche 3.
SML Christian 5 6 3 5 — 19
Faith Christian 25 8 18 4 — 55
3-point goals — SML 2 (Reagan 2) Faith 4 (M. Kagey 2, Wampler C. Kagey).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 60, Franklin County 34
Donovan St. Juste scored 12 points, and C.J. Goode added 10 for the Colonels.
Hunter Cannaday scored 8 points for the Eagles.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-9)
Zeigler 4, Luckett 4, Witcher 3, Elliot 5, Wright 3, Cannaday 8, Hudson 3, Law 4.
WILLIAM FLEMING (9-3, 2-1)
Bannister 4, Robertson 5, C. Goode 10, Brown 2, Jackson 6, St. Juste 12, Fuller 2, Grogan 13, Webb 6.
Franklin County 12 3 7 12 — 34
William Fleming 14 10 22 14 — 60
3-point goals — Franklin County 6, (Witcher, Elliot, Wright, Cannaday 2, Hudson), William Fleming 4, (Robertson, St. Juste, Grogan 2).
JV — William Fleming won 49-26.
William Byrd 62, Staunton River 44
Ethan Tinsley canned five 3-pointers en route to 21 points as the Terriers downed the visiting Golden Eagles.
Tyler Martin recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds for Byrd.
Izaak Charlton led Staunton River with 11 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (1-11, 0-3)
Charlton 11, Overstreet 5, Eanes 2, Jones 6, Crider 8, Morris 9, Lambert 3.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-10, 1-2)
Johnson 7, Tinsley 21, Meador 2, Turner 2, Williams 6, Martin 13, Cawley 7, Cossaboon 2, Hendrick 2.
Staunton River 8 13 16 7 — 44
William Byrd 12 20 16 14 — 62
3-point goals — Staunton River 5 (Charlton, Overstreet, Jones, Cridler, Lambert), William Byrd 9 (Tinsley 5, Williams, Johnson, Martin).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 58, Christiansburg 43
CHRISTIANSBURG — Andre Palmer scored 20 points, and Jamonte’ Smith added 19 points for the Patriots.
MJ Hunter scored nine points for the Blue Demons.
PATRICK HENRY (8-4, 4-1)
Smith 19, Cook 4, Palmer 20, Faulkner 4, Crump 9, Burns 2
CHRISTIANBURG
Clemons 5, Hunter 9, Proudfoot 5, Dunkleman 6, Clatterbaugh 4, Johnson-Buchanon 2, Collins 6, Taylor 6
Patrick Henry 10 8 22 18 — 58
Christiansburg 6 14 13 10 — 43
3-point goals — PH 4, (Smith 2, Palmer 2), C 5, (Hunter 3, Proudfoot, Clatterbaugh).
JV — Christiansburg won, 44-39.
Blacksburg 62, Pulaski County 54
BLACKSBURG — Freshman Brock Vice had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Bruins defeated the visiting Cougars.
Brian Mitchell added 16 points and Marley Spennachio-Parker chimed in with 11 points for Blacksburg.
Pulaski County was led by Hayden Gray with 22 points and Benjamin Russell with 12 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (6-6, 1-2)
Gray 22, Bourne 6, Blackburn 3, Gulley 2, McCloud 7, Carter 2, Russell 12.
BLACKSBURG (8-2, 1-2)
Gholston 4, Mitchell 16, Spennachio-Parker 11, Stilwell 3 (10 reb), Joyce 5, Miller 4, Vice 19 (10 reb, 4 blk).
Pulaski County 10 14 9 21 — 54
Blacksburg 12 15 14 21 — 62
3s — PC 10 (Gray 5, Russell 3, Bourne, Blackburn), B 4 (Gholston, Mitchell, Stilwell, Joyce).
JV — Blacksburg won 55-47.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 58, George Washington 55
MARTINSVILLE — Troy Brandon scored 15 points and Jahil Martin and Jaheim Niblett each scored 12 for the Bulldogs.
Taevon Walden led George Washington with 16 points.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-6, 2-2)
Showers 5, Barley 8, Dixon 7, Groves 8, Watlington 2, Walden 16, S. Hairston 2, Howard 5, McDuffie 2.
MARTINSVILLE (7-4, 3-2)
Manns 9, Brandon 15, Law 3, Jones 7, Martin 12, Niblett 12.
George Washington 7 13 10 25 — 55
Martinsville 15 11 18 14 — 58
3-point goals — GW 6 (Groves 2, Walden 2, Showers, Dixon), Martinsville 2 (Manns, Niblett).
JV — Martinsville won 59-49.
Magna Vista 70, Tunstall 64
DRY FORK — Tyler Johnson scored 21 points and Ty Grant added 17 for the Warriors.
Jamsion Graves led Tunstall with 21 points.
MAGNA VISTA (6-7, 3-2)
S. Hairston 3, T. Hairston 3, Johnson 21, C. Gravely 5, Grant 17, Preston 8, Martin 6, Kidd 5, N. Gravely 2.
TUNSTALL (5-8, 3-3)
Long 2, Vincent 13, Bruce 2, Graves 21, Tipton 5, Crews 4, Rogers 15, Crank 2.
Magna Vista 10 19 19 22 — 70
Tunstall 15 18 14 17 — 64
3s — MV 4 (S. Hairston, T. Hairston, Grant, Martin), Tunstall 4 (Vincent, Graves, Tipton, Rogers).
JV — Magna Vista won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 61, Craig County 40
NARROWS — Dalton Bradley scored 17 points, and Dawson Snidow added 11 points for the Green Wave.
Colton Moore scored 12 points, and Nate Nichols added 11 points for the Rockets.
CRAIG COUNTY (1-5, 1-3)
Nichols 11, Menezes 10, Taylor 1, Moore 12, Kitler 2, Brizendine 1, Law 3
NARROWS (7-2, 4-0)
Frame 1, Fletcher 7, Conley 5, Blaker 3, Richardson 2, Snidow 11, Bradley 17, Laws 5, Johnson 4, Smith 6
Craig County 5 8 12 15 — 40
Narrows 12 21 15 13 — 61
3-point goals — Craig County 3, (Nichols, Menezes 2), Narrows 2, (Conley, Laws).
JV — Narrows won, 58-21.
Eastern Montgomery 54, Covington 46
ELLISTON — Austin Ford scored 20 points and Cole Shepard added 10 points for the Mustangs.
Jacob Roldan scored 14 points for the Cougars.
COVINGTON (4-8, 2-2)
Roldan 14, Yancey 9, Akers 8, Jefferson 8, Williams 4, Smith 2, Barnett 1
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (6-3, 2-1)
Ford 20, Shepard 10, Tyree 8, Moore 7, Spence 3, Bahnken 2, Worll 2, Foster 2
Covington 7 14 14 11 — 46
Eastern Montgomery 9 10 17 18 — 54
3-point goals — C 4, (Jefferson 2, Yancey, Roldan), EastMont 5, (Ford 3, Spence, Shepard).
JV — Covington won, 51-45.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 70, Fort Chiswell 58
INDEPENDENCE — Chase Pope scored a career-high 31 points for the Blue Devils.
Micah Brown scored 13 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists, and Devin Poe added 12 points for Grayson County.
Siler Watson led the Pioneers with 24 points.
FORT CHISWELL (7-3, 1-1)
McHone 8, Gravely 6, Coffey 4, VanDyne 2, King 6, Sutphin 9, Watson 24.
GRAYSON COUNTY (7-7, 2-1)
Cox 1, Cassell 3,Brown 13, Pope 31, Shaffner 6, Poe 12, Testerman 4.
Fort Chiswell 9 20 10 19 — 58
Grayson County 16 18 20 16 — 70
3-point goals — FC 5 (Sutphin 2, Watson 2, McHone), Grayson 3 (Cassell, Pope, Shaffner).
JV — Fort Chiswell won.
Auburn 57, George Wythe 51
WYTHEVILLE — Ethan Millirons scored 23 points and Daniel Brotherton scored 15 points for Auburn.
Dayson McMillian scored 19 points for the Maroons.
AUBURN (6-4, 2-0)
Underwood 5, Sutphin 3, Millirons 23, Brotherton 15, Marshall 5, Royal 6
GEORGE WYTHE (10-2, 1-1)
Blevins 5, Coe 9, Tillison 2, McMillian 19, Martin 3, Goode 6, Mabe 7.
Auburn 15 14 14 14 — 57
George Wythe 6 17 16 12 — 51
3-point goals — Auburn 5, (Underwood, Millirons 3, Marshall), George Wythe 7, (Blevins, Coe, McMillian 3, Martin, Mabe).
JV — George Wythe won, 50-45.
Bland County 49, Galax 45
ROCKY GAP — Pierce Kegley scored 13 points, and Drew Hoge added 12 points for the Bears.
Zachary Blevins scored 14 points, and Cole Pickett added 13 points for the Maroon Tide.
GALAX (2-7, 0-3)
Brendun 10, Beenan 5, Keatley 3, Blevins 14, Pickett 13
BLAND COUNTY (7-3, 1-1)
Payne 10, Havens 1, Kegley 13, Hardon 6, Hoge 12, Hankins 6, Buchanan 1
Galax 7 12 17 9 — 45
Bland County 6 12 13 18 — 49
3-point goals — Galax 4, (Brendun 2, Keatley, Blevins), BC 3, (Payne, Hardon, Hoge).
JV — Bland County won, 34-25.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
PH-Glade Spring 50, Rural Retreat 27
RURAL RETREAT — Ean Rhea scored 12 points as the Rebels opened up a 14-point halftime lead.
Brady Smith scored eight points for the Indians.
PH-GLADE SPRING (5-5, 1-1)
Rector 6, Belcher 9, Fulton 6, Arnold 7, Pierce 2, Smith 8, Rhea 12.
RURAL RETREAT (0-13, 0-3)
Crowder 3, Smith 8m, Musser 4, Hight 3, Lemmon 1, DeBord 8.
PH-Glade Spring 12 20 8 10 — 50
Rural Retreat 7 11 6 3 — 27
3-point goals — PH-Glade Spring 2 (Rector, Belcher).
JV — Rural Retreat won.
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 105, SWVA Home School 38
Zae Baines, Nelson Etuk and James Jackson had 16 points apiece to lead the Raiders to the century mark.
Michael Mack added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Mehki Hines had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Clay Webb hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Conquerors.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (6-5)
Rich 2, Vaughan 8, Webb 17, Juliano 2, Clark 4, Richards 3, Sharp 2.
NORTH CROSS (7-4)
Hines 10, Baines 16, Andrew 6, Etuk 16, Robertson 7, Mack 8, Jackson 16, Boller 2, Bloomfield 3, Mack 13, Jensen 8.
SWVa Home School 7 7 13 11 — 38
North Cross 30 26 28 21 — 105
3-point goals — SWVHS 6 (Webb 5, Richards), North Cross 11 (Hines 2, Baines 2, J. Mack 2, Jackson 2, Robertson, Bloomfield, M. Mack.
Oak Hill Academy-Red 82, Roanoke Catholic 49
Thomas Reid hit three of his seven 3-pointers during a dominating third quarter for Oak Hill Academy’s Red team and finished with 24 points.
Markus Malleschitz added 12 for Oak Hill, Justin Banks had 11 and Owen Chen finished with 10.
Jared Latreill scored 15 points for Roanoke Catholic, which trailed by 11 at the half, but then was outscored 25-9 in the third quarter. Brooks Hagadorn finished with 11 points.
OAK HILL ACADEMY-RED
Thomas Reid 24, Markus Malleschitz 12, Justin Banks 11, Owen Chen 10, Korth 9, Ozcan 3, Zammit 2, Diouf 5.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-6)
Latreill 15, Hagadorn 11, Porter 9, Simpkins 5, Toney 3, Lynch 2, Adams 2, Jones 2.
OHA-Red 19 18 25 20 — 82
Roanoke Catholic 13 13 9 14 — 49
3-point goals Oak Hill-Red 10 (Reid 7, Malleschitz, Korth, Diouf), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Hagadorn, Simpkins, Toney).
JV — Oak Hill won.
